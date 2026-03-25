Lucy Bronze Left Frustrated by Soft Decisions as Arsenal Edge Chelsea 3-1 in Champions League Quarter Final First Leg Thriller at Emirates Stadium

Lucy Bronze was left questioning the officiating after two crucial goals were chalked off in Chelsea‘s 3-1 Champions League quarter final defeat to Arsenal. The England defender feels the Blues were denied by soft decisions that changed the complexion of the match at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lucy Bronze ready for another Stamford Bridge Champions League comeback – Lucy Bronze was one of many who felt Chelsea could’ve come away with a point against Arsenal but is not too disheartened by our 3-1 defeat as she remains confident of producing… https://t.co/2cmUWthCas — CFC News ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCnews) March 25, 2026

Arsenal took a significant step toward the semi finals with goals from Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly, and Alessia Russo. However, the scoreline didn’t tell the whole story, with Chelsea seeing two efforts ruled out by officials, which Bronze found hard to swallow.

First One Very Soft Says Bronze

The most controversial moment came just before halftime. With Chelsea trailing 2-0, Veerle Buurman thought she had pulled one back with a towering header, only for the referee to blow for a foul on Arsenal’s Laia Codina.

Match report: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – Chelsea hit the post twice, had two goals ruled out and witnessed a wonder strike from Lauren James as we went down 3-1 to Arsenal in the first leg of our Women's Champions League quarter-final. https://t.co/faNUYYHRWi — CFC News ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCnews) March 24, 2026

Bronze didn’t hold back on the decision after the final whistle. “The first one, the header, I think it’s very soft. In a game of this magnitude, you want the play to flow. It felt like a harsh call, and at 2-1 going into halftime, it’s a completely different game,” Bronze admitted, which is absolutely fair criticism.

Buchanan Goal Ruled Out Late On

The drama continued in the second half when Kadeisha Buchanan bundled the ball home from a corner. The goal was ruled out for a foul on Arsenal keeper Anneke Borbe. VAR checked the incident before the original decision stood.

“In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, you need to respect the women’s game more.”



Sonia Bompastor fumes at officials as one of several flashpoints overshadows Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea in the #UWCL QF first leg at The Emirates.@TimesSport https://t.co/Eaj67j2cjZ — Kit Shepard (@Kit_Shepard) March 24, 2026

Lauren James curled in a stunning solo effort to briefly give Chelsea hope. However, Arsenal’s two goal advantage proved too much for Sonia Bompastor’s side to overcome on the night.

Blues Remain Defiant Ahead of Second Leg

Bronze remains confident despite the two goal deficit. “We hit the post twice and had two goals ruled out. The performance was there, we just didn’t get the rub of the green tonight. We know what we’re capable of at home, and we’ll be ready for the return leg,” she said.

Lucy's post-match thoughts🎤 – Watch as Lucy Bronze reacts to Chelsea Women’s 3-1 UWCL defeat against Arsenal Women at the Emirates Stadium… https://t.co/zsDT0Ka0QA — CFC News ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCnews) March 25, 2026

The England defender has seen it all in the Champions League and knows Chelsea have a history of European comebacks. With the second leg at Stamford Bridge just around the corner, the tie is far from over, which is an ominous warning for Arsenal.

The Gunners hold the advantage, but if this first leg is anything to go by, the return fixture promises to be just as explosive. Chelsea is desperate to overturn the deficit on home soil.

Also read: Sonia Bompastor Faces Selection Headache as Chelsea Train With Just Eight Senior Outfield Players Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Quarter Final at Emirates Stadium



