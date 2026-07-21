Sheffield United Sign Ireland Forward Lucy Quinn From Birmingham City on Free Transfer as Experienced Striker Arrives

Sheffield United have secured experienced forward Lucy Quinn from Birmingham City on a free transfer, adding proven goalscoring capability to their squad. The 32-year-old Irish international departs Birmingham following two separate spells spanning 2017-2019 and 2021-2026, accumulating more than 150 appearances while contributing toward the club’s recent Women’s Super League 2 championship success.

Quinn brings genuine international pedigree through 34 Republic of Ireland caps alongside five international goals, establishing herself as reliable performer across multiple competitive environments. Her accumulated experience across multiple club tenures suggests proven adaptability combined with consistent professionalism capable of immediate contribution at championship level.

Adding to the attack 🎯



We are delighted to welcome forward Lucy Quinn who joins the Blades on a one-year deal after a lengthy and successful association with Birmingham City.



Welcome to the Blades, Lucy! ⚔️ — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) July 21, 2026

Veteran Forward Prioritises Squad Culture Over Opportunity

Quinn expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding Sheffield United’s project, specifically emphasising the importance of squad culture and staff investment at this stage of her career. Her emphasis upon people and welcoming environment suggests she values interpersonal dynamics alongside purely competitive considerations, indicating authentic belief in Sheffield United’s cultural foundation.

Arriving with plenty of pedigree 🔍 pic.twitter.com/4nILeKQrek — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) July 21, 2026

The striker’s recognition of staff trust combined with commitment to repay that investment suggests appropriate mentality for experienced performer transitioning into new environment. Her honest reflection regarding career stage demonstrates mature professionalism transcending purely statistical performance focus.

Lucy's first day at Dore 📸 pic.twitter.com/ZvlRXLQh7I — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) July 21, 2026

Sheffield United Build Experienced Attacking Options

Quinn becomes Sheffield United’s fifth summer signing, suggesting serious competitive ambitions for their championship campaign. Rather than relying solely upon youth development, the Blades strategically combine experienced performers with emerging talent, creating balanced squad construction supporting their stated promotional objectives.

“The stage I’m at in my career I’m really big on people, and when I met everyone here I felt really welcome and felt it was a good place to come, express myself and bring something to the team….”



Lucy's first United interview. 🎙️ — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) July 21, 2026

This signing represents solid recruitment logic for Sheffield United. Quinn arrives with genuine championship-level experience combined with proven goalscoring pedigree, providing immediate quality without requiring substantial financial outlay through free transfer arrangement. At 32, her immediate availability combined with established quality offers genuine value proposition for clubs pursuing promotion success.

The Quinntissential signing 🤌 pic.twitter.com/VAmlcQq3kh — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) July 21, 2026

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