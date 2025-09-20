Colombia
Gera Ponce – Luis Diaz Girlfriend, her Family and more
Who Is Gera Ponce? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luis Diaz
Gera Ponce is famous for being the girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Gera Ponce is the stunning Colombian woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Luis Diaz. Luis Diaz is signed by Bundesliga team Bayern Munich for the 2025 season. He will receive €75 million for the next 4 years. The beautiful Colombian lady loves making public appearances with her partner. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood. But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Gera Ponce and have given it here in this article.
So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous girlfriend of Luis Diaz. Luis Diaz showed his class on the pitch during his time at Porto. He became the top scorer of the league in his last season in Portugal and fans were absolutely loving his output. It was time for him to take on some greater challenges in his career, so he moved to Liverpool in January 2022.
Since then, the striker has been playing an influential role for Jurgen Klopp’s team. His aggressiveness, skills and shooting power makes him a viable asset for the team. Even though there is much to talk about Luis Diaz’s career, we have decided to focus on his love life for this article. So without further ado let’s get started.
Gera Ponce Childhood and Family
Gera first saw the light of earth on September 17, 1997, from a small town in Columbia. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Gera the woman we know today. Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms.
Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well. Despite all the barriers, Gera was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Luis Diaz.
Gera Ponce Education
Gera finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Diaz at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.
Gera Ponce career
Gera hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Gera’s main motive is to give their daughter a childhood that they never enjoyed.
She also managed the household chores. Diaz is a high performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Gera is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.
Gera Ponce Net Worth
Gera hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Gera usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector. Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work.
She does it because she is responsible and loves her role. However, as Diaz’s career took off, the Colombian forward has been making a lot of impact. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Maybe Gera gets a significant amount from her husband for spending.
Gera Ponce and Luis Diaz relationship
Luis Diaz and his girlfriend, Gera, are teenage sweethearts. We don’t know how they met or whether they are from the same locality. But our information suggests that Diaz had a crush on Gera from the beginning, so she made a move.
The Columbian beauty was impressed by Diaz’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Gera was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats. Since then, he has supported Diaz and has become his friend, family and life partner.
As Gera is the person Diaz trusts the most, she could significantly impact the Colombian forward’s career decisions. The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram. Their relationship took a new turn after the birth of their child.
Gera Ponce and Luis Diaz Children
Luis Diaz and his girlfriend Gera Ponce welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roma Diaz, on November 5, 2021. Even though the couple is very young, they have done an impressive job raising the kid. Their second daughter Charlotte was born on January 25, 2024.
Gera Ponce Social media
Gera became hugely popular after her relationship with Diaz came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the Columbian beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner and daughter on her page.
Argentina
Argentina vs Colombia: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More
Argentina will be aiming for a record-breaking 16th Copa America title when they take on Colombia
The Copa America 2024 is set for an electrifying conclusion as defending champions Argentina face off against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday. This highly anticipated final marks the first-ever Copa America final meeting between these two footballing powerhouses. Argentina aim to secure a record-breaking 16th title, making them the most successful side in the competition’s history.
Argentina’s road to the final has been marked by grit and determination. They navigated a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Ecuador in the quarter-finals before securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Canada in the semi-finals. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring, followed by a historic goal from Lionel Messi, who now stands as the second-highest male goalscorer in international football with 109 goals.
Argentina’s unbeaten streak now extends to 10 matches, and they remain unbeaten in major tournament knockout games on American soil since the 1994 World Cup. It is no understatement that they go into the clash as favourites.
Colombia are no pushovers, however. They have been in exceptional form. Since their 1-0 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifying in February 2022, they have embarked on a record-breaking unbeaten run of 28 matches.
Jefferson Lerma’s header gave Colombia the lead before Daniel Munoz’s red card put them at a numerical disadvantage against Uruguay. Despite this setback, Colombia’s resilience shone through as they held on to secure their place in the final. The victory over Uruguay was marred by a brawl involving Uruguayan players and Colombian supporters, but Colombia’s focus remained unwavering. This final represents a chance for Colombia to end a long wait since their first Copa America triumph in 2001.
Team News and Predicted XI
Argentina
For the final, Argentina face no injury or suspension issues. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to maintain an unchanged lineup. The defence will feature a solid back four with Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Nicolas Tagliafico, with Emiliano Martinez as the goalkeeper.
In the midfield, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul are anticipated to keep their places, even though Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios are pushing for a start. Angel Di Maria is poised for his international farewell on the right wing. Alexis Mac Allister, who has been impressive on the international stage, will play a crucial role, linking up with Messi from the midfield.
Lionel Messi, who overcame a leg injury to play the full match against Canada, will lead the attack alongside Julian Alvarez. Lautaro Martinez, the tournament’s top scorer, is expected to begin on the bench and should be brought on in the second half.
Predicted Playing XI (4-4-2): Emi. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lis. Martinez, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, E. Fernandez, De Paul, Di Maria; Messi, Alvarez
Colombia
With Daniel Munoz suspended, Santiago Arias is set to start at right-back, joining Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, and Johan Mojica in a solid four-man backline. Camilo Vargas will likely be the goalkeeper.
In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos are expected to form the double pivot, providing protection for the defence and allowing the attacking players to push forward.
Captain James Rodriguez, who has recorded a tournament-high six assists, will continue in the number 10 role. He will be supported by Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Fluminense’s Jhon Arias on the flanks.
Jhon Cordoba, who has contributed with two goals and two assists, is expected to lead the attack, with Jhon Duran and Rafael Santos Borre available as options.
Predicted Playing XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Santiago Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Jhon Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba
Key Stats
- Victory will see Argentina win their 16th Copa America title, making them the most successful side in the competition’s illustrious history.
- Colombia are unbeaten in their last 28 international games.
- Argentina have won 26 of their 43 meetings against Colombia in all competitions.
- A win for Colombia will see them win just their second Copa America title, their first since 2001.
Match Deciding Duel
Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) vs James Rodriguez (Colombia)
Argentina have been solid in defence and penetrating their backline has proven to be a challenge for most sides in the competition. Colombia have a rather dynamic attack but will depend on the veteran James Rodriguez to act as the playmaker.
With the likes of Luis Diaz able to make the most of opportunities, the onus will be on Enzo Fernandez to ensure Rodriguez does not have space to manoeuvre in. The duel between the two players could certainly set the tone for which way the cookie crumbles on the night.
Prediction
Argentina 2-1 Colombia
The clash is likely to be an entertaining one with the midfield battle expected to set the tone for the result. Argentina. however, have more strength in depth and the ability to bring a player of Lautaro Martinez’s calibre off the bench in the second half is akin to a cheat code. The Inter Milan star is expected to lead the defending champions to a close 2-1 win on the night.
Colombia vs Panama: Match Preview, Team News, Prediction and More
Colombia will be the favourites vs Panama in Copa America 2024 quarterfinal
Colombia are set to face Panama in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024 after securing the top spot in Group D with seven points. The Colombian team has been impressive throughout the tournament, showcasing their potential to surprise everyone. Their recent 1-1 draw with Brazil highlights their readiness to compete against any South American giant, making them the favourites for the upcoming clash against Panama.
Luis Diaz has been a standout player for Colombia, consistently creating goal-scoring opportunities and posing a significant threat in the attack. If Colombia can maintain their current form, they could be unstoppable on their path to the final.
Panama, on the other hand, has shocked many by finishing second in Group C, a group that included strong teams like the USA, Bolivia, and Uruguay. Despite only losing to Uruguay, Panama managed to secure victories against Bolivia and the United States. To advance to the quarterfinals, they needed a win against Bolivia and a favourable result in the USA’s match against Uruguay.
Panama achieved a convincing victory over Bolivia, while the USA was held to a 1-1 draw with Uruguay, ensuring Panama’s progression to the quarterfinals. Now, they face another challenging test against a formidable Colombian side that topped Group D.
Colombia will play Panama on 6th July at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, United States at 6:00 PM ET.
Team news
Colombia
James Rodriguez was subbed off due to injury concerns in Colombia’s second group match but returned to the starting lineup against Brazil. Nestro Lorenzo took precautionary measures by substituting Luis Diaz, Juan Cordoba, and Richard Rios during that match.
For the upcoming quarterfinal against Panama, Lorenzo is expected to stick with the same 4-2-3-1 formation. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who has been outstanding with several crucial saves throughout the competition, will retain his position. Daniel Munoz, who netted a goal against Brazil, will occupy the right-back spot, while Davinson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta will form the centre-back pairing.
Deiver Machado will operate as the left-back, with Rios and Jefferson Lerma, who have proven to be a solid midfield duo, anchoring the center of the pitch. This setup allows James Rodriguez to play a more advanced role. Jhon Arias is expected to take the right-wing position, with Luis Diaz on the left and Cordoba positioned as the centre-forward.
Colombia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz; Sanchez; Cuesta; Machado; Rios; Lerma; James; Arias; Diaz; Cordoba
Panama
Thomas Christiansen will be relieved to have Adalberto ‘Coco’ Carrasquilla back in the lineup to face Colombia, as he has been one of Panama’s standout players. Carrasquilla missed the match against Bolivia due to a red card received against the USA. Meanwhile, Jose Luis Rodriguez, who was injured in the game against the USA, remains a doubt for the upcoming clash with Colombia.
Christiansen is likely to stick with the same lineup he used against Bolivia, with the only change being Carrasquilla’s return to the starting XI in a 5-4-1 formation. Goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, who put in an excellent performance by allowing only one goal against Bolivia, will retain his spot. Michael Murillo, who impressed as a right-back, is also set to continue in his position.
Panama will field a three-man defence consisting of Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, and Carlos Harvey, with Eric Davis operating as the left-back. In midfield, Christiansen will deploy four players: Cesar Blackman on the right, Cristian Martinez and Carrasquilla in the centre, and Edgar Barcenas on the left. Up front, Jose Fajardo will continue to lead the attack as the centre-forward.
Panama Predicted XI: (5-4-1): Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Blackman, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo
Colombia vs. Panama: match-deciding duels
James Rodriguez vs Adalberto Carrasquilla
Adalberto Carrasquilla has been a pivotal player for Panama, adding an extra layer of energy and dynamism to their midfield. His presence is crucial as he will be tasked with neutralizing James Rodriguez, the orchestrator of Colombia’s midfield. James has been instrumental in Colombia’s smooth transitions from defence to attack, making his containment a key objective for Panama. If Carrasquilla can effectively limit James’ influence, it could provide Panama with a significant advantage, potentially deciding the outcome of the match in their favour.
Colombia vs. Panama: Prediction
Colombia 2-1 Panama
Panama enter the quarterfinals fired up from the victory against Bolivia. Having only lost to Uruguay, they stunned both Bolivia and the United States in the group stage, showcasing their competitive edge. However, they now face a formidable opponent in Colombia. With a well-rounded team and star players in form, Colombia possesses the firepower to secure a win and guarantee their spot in the competition’s semifinals. This match promises to be a fascinating encounter as both teams vie for a place in the next stage.
Brazil vs Colombia: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More
Colombia and Brazil set to face each other in the last group game of Copa America 2024
Brazil showcased their renowned football prowess with a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay, rejuvenating their campaign after an initial 0-0 draw against Costa Rica ahead of the clash against Colombia. This win underlines the resilience and depth of the squad, particularly in the absence of key player Neymar, whose absence has been felt acutely. Neymar’s role as a game-changer for Brazil is well-documented, and without him, the team has had to find different ways to secure wins.
Colombia, on the other hand, leads Group D with a perfect record so far, demonstrating their strength and consistency. Their upcoming match against a reinvigorated Brazilian team promises to be a critical test of their capabilities. Brazil, now back in form, poses a significant challenge to Colombia’s ambitions of topping the group.
The dynamics within Group D are intriguing, as Colombia’s continued dominance, despite sharing a group with a football giant like Brazil, speaks volumes about their performance level. The next game between these two teams is poised to be highly competitive, potentially determining the group leader. Both teams have a lot to prove—Brazil needs to demonstrate their ability to overcome adversity without Neymar, while Colombia aims to cement their status as group leaders by fending off one of the tournament’s traditional powerhouses.
Brazil vs Colombia is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on 3rd July.
Team news
Brazil
Head coach Dorival Junior has the full Brazilian squad at his disposal for the upcoming crucial match, providing strategic flexibility. Vinicius Junior, coming off a notable performance with a brace against Paraguay, will once again spearhead Brazil’s attack. This aligns with Brazil’s need to leverage their strong roster to overturn their recent string of disappointing results and secure crucial wins.
In goal, Alisson will continue as the primary goalkeeper, backed by a defensive lineup consisting of Danilo at right-back, Eder Militao and Marquinhos as the central defensive pairing, and Arana operating from left-back. This solid backline is crucial for Brazil’s defensive strategies, offering both stability and experience.
The midfield will see Bruno Guimaraes and Gomes holding the fort, with Lucas Paqueta pushing forward in a more attacking midfield role. On the wings, Dorival has positioned Vinicius Junior on the right and Savio on the left, providing pace and creativity. Meanwhile, Rodrygo, tasked with the centre-forward role, will aim to capitalize on scoring opportunities created by this dynamic setup.
Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo; Marquinhos; Militao; Arana; Guimaraes; Gomes; Vinicius; Paqueta; Savio Rodrygo
Colombia
With a fully available squad, Colombia’s manager, Nestor Lorenzo, is well-positioned to maintain continuity in his team selection as they face Brazil, aiming to extend their 100% win record in the group. In goal, Camilo Vargas will continue his role, anchoring the defence. The backline consists of Daniel Munoz at right-back, with Davinson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta forming a strong central defensive partnership, and Johan Mojica fulfilling the left-back duties.
In midfield, Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma will be responsible for controlling the game’s tempo, a vital role given Brazil’s attacking prowess. James Rodriguez, known for his creativity and vision, will play a pivotal role in orchestrating plays and linking up with the forwards. On the wings, Jhon Arias and Luis Diaz are expected to provide speed and crossing ability, with Diaz’s dynamic play on the left wing being particularly crucial for breaking down Brazil’s defence.
Up front, Rafael Borre will lead the line as the striker. His ability to convert chances will be key to capitalizing on the creative supply from the midfield and wings. This lineup reflects Colombia’s strategy to balance defensive security with an attacking threat, as they look to secure a top position in the group against a rejuvenated Brazilian side.
Colombia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz; Sanchez; Cuesta; Mojica; Rios; Lerma; Rodriguez; Aria; Diaz; Borre
Colombia vs. Brazil: Match facts
- Brazil boasts a better attacking line in Copa America with four goals, while Colombia has had a potent defence in the current tournament, conceding only once.
- With four goals scored and one conceded, Brazil is fourth in the Copa America with a goal differential.
- Colombia have the second-best attack in the current Copa America competition, with five goals, or 2.5 per match.
Match-winning duel
Vinicius Junior vs. Carlos Cuesta
Vinicius Junior’s timely return to form is a significant boost for Brazil as they prepare to face one of the toughest teams in their group. His dynamic presence in the lineup is crucial, given his ability to disrupt defences with his speed, skill, and direct attacking style. His impressive performance, including a double against Paraguay, underscores his importance and the impact he can have on the game. Such performances remind everyone why players of his calibre are indispensable in high-stakes matches.
On the other side, Colombia has a key player in Carlos Cuesta, who has been a defensive rock throughout the tournament. Cuesta’s role will be pivotal in Colombia’s strategy against Brazil, especially in managing the threat posed by Vinicius. His ability to read the game, coupled with his physical and technical defensive skills, will be crucial for Colombia to neutralize Brazil’s attacks. The matchup between Vinicius and Cuesta could be one of the defining duels of the game, with Cuesta’s performance potentially determining how well Colombia can contain Brazil’s formidable offense.
Prediction
Brazil 2-1 Colombia
Brazil’s reputation for turning around games under pressure is well-documented, and their timely return to form positions them as formidable contenders in their upcoming match against Colombia. The Brazilian squad, known for its depth and flair, often finds extra gear in crucial moments, which makes them a daunting opponent in any tournament setting.
Colombia, while consistently showing they can compete at a high level in international tournaments, have historically struggled against Brazil. This pattern, coupled with Brazil’s recent resurgence and the strategic presence of impact players like Vinicius Junior, suggests that Brazil might have the upper hand in this encounter. Given both teams’ capabilities and recent performances, a close match is anticipated, but Brazil could edge out Colombia by a narrow margin.
