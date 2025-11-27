Luke Ayling – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Luke Ayling is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Luke David Ayling famously called Luke Ayling joined the club Leeds United in 2016 from the Championship club Bristol City. Ayling then moved to the Middlesbrough club in 2024. He is an experienced player and has been a role model for many other youngsters. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.

Luke Ayling joined the Premier League club Leeds United in 2016 from the Championship club Bristol City. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Luke Ayling’s Net Worth and Salary

Luke is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £8.8 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €5.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £780,000 per year playing for the EFL Championship club, Middlesbrough.

Luke Ayling Club Career

Luke began footballing at Arsenal’s academy when he was 8 years old. He successfully went past every division of the club and got promoted to the senior team in 2009 and signed his first professional contract with the club. He was an unused substitute for the team in the 2009 December UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

He joined League One club Yeovil Town on loan for a month in March 2010 and after impressing the staff, his loan was extended till the end of the season. He joined the club on a long-term deal after his contract with Arsenal expired in 2010. He made 40 appearances in his first season with the club. He played in the 2013 League One final against Brentford and the match ended in a 2-1 victory and gained promotion to the Championship.

He joined Bristol City on a long-term deal in July 2014 after his contract expired with Yeovil Town. He made his debut for the club against Sheffield United in August 2014 which ended in a victory. He made 88 league appearances for the club in his 2 years before leaving for Leeds United. He joined Leeds on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 200k pounds. He made nine appearances under the new coach in the 2017/18 season and got his contract extended for another 4 years. He was chosen as the right-back of the season in December 2019 for “Football League Team of the Decade” by The Guardian.

He scored his first goal for the club in the Premier League against Manchester United which ended in a 5-1 defeat. Ayling’s playing time was limited due to fitness and injuries before the World Cup season. He made only seven league appearances, mostly as a substitute. His contract was extended until 2024, and he scored his first Premier League goal in his 250th appearance for the club.

Luke Ayling International Career

Born in England and with over 13 years of professional footballing, Luke has not played for his nation yet. The experienced full-back still hopes to represent his country at the national level one day.

Luke Ayling Family

Luke Ayling was born on 25 August 1991 in Lambeth, London. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.

Luke Ayling’s Wife – Poppy Weller Ayling

Luke Ayling is living a happily married life with his wife Poppy Weller Ayling. They got married on June 9, 2021. Ayling has one daughter, Maisie, who was born in March 2017. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced their child who was born on 23.02.2023.

Luke Ayling is living a happily married life with his wife Poppy Weller Ayling. (Credits: @luke_ayling2 Instagram)

Luke Ayling Sponsors and Endorsements

Luke has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Luke earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Luke Ayling Cars and Tattoos

The player is one of the richest footballers and certainly has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

