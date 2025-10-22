Dragon Feeds
Who Is Anouska Santos? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luke Shaw
Anouska Santos is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester United star Luke Shaw. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Anouska is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Luke Shaw for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Luke Has achieved major success at Manchester United. He has become the first-choice full-back for the Red Devils and has excelled in his work. That’s why his career and life have attracted a lot of media attention lately.
Despite his mixed start to the 2022-23 season under manager Erik ten Hag, Shaw was picked for England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful girlfriend of Luke Shaw, which can answer all the questions.
Anouska Santos Childhood and Family
Anouska was born on May 16, 1992. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and will update the article if we find new data.
Anouska Santos Education
Anouska spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Anouska Santos career
Anouska’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has welcomed children recently, and Anouska likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and often visits Old Trafford to cheer for her husband.
Anouska Santos Net Worth
Anouska’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Luke Shaw has a net worth of €17.5 Million which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns £7,8 Million per year at Manchester United. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Shaw family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw relationship
Luke Shaw met with his girlfriend sometime before 2017. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted at the Wireless Music Festival in 2017. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They were also pictured in Phil Jones’ wedding ceremony in 2017. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship over the years. They are yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can come soon.
Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw Children
Anouska gave birth to their first child, a son named Reign London, in November 2019. The couple always enjoys the company of their child. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds. They also have two daughters, Storie, born in May 2022, and another daughter named as Lumie.
Anouska Santos Social media
Anouska has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Luke Shaw became public. She currently has 80.6k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram. She also likes travelling and has travelled to many places, including Ibiza, Paris and New York. Anouska Santos also owns a clothing venture . She has a verified account on Instagram .
Omari Hutchinson Net Worth and Salary
The net worth and salary of Omari Hutchinson are not available as of now. While he undoubtedly has the potential to earn a significant amount of money as he progresses in his career, his current net worth is not publicly known. His last known salary is £2,080,000. He has a net worth of $4 million and this includes most of his football earnings.
Omari Hutchinson Club Career
Omari Hutchinson is a young footballer who has had an eventful journey in his early career. He began his footballing journey with Chelsea in 2008, where he spent four years in the academy before moving on to Charlton Athletic in 2012. After impressing in a game against Arsenal, he caught the attention of Arsenal scouts but failed to secure a deal after a trial.
Hutchinson then took a year-long break from academy football to play futsal before rejoining Arsenal at the under-12 level. Despite not having a professional contract, Hutchinson’s talent was starting to gain recognition, and he caught the attention of Brazilian football legend Pelé and the F2Freestylers.
In November 2020, Hutchinson signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, and in January 2022, he was named on the bench for the Arsenal senior team for the first time in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. However, he returned to Chelsea in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee. Hutchinson made his professional debut for Chelsea on 5 January 2023, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City.
Hutchinson’s journey has been full of twists and turns, from starting at Chelsea to catching the attention of legendary players and football content creators. He will be an exciting prospect to watch as he continues to develop his skills and career at Chelsea. Omari Hutchinson joined the Nottingham Forest in 2025 on a five-year deal and the deal is valued at £37,500,000.
Omari Hutchinson International Career
Omari Hutchinson was born in England and is of Jamaican descent. He has represented England at the U17s and U19s levels. In May 2022, he was called up to the Jamaica national team and made his unofficial debut in a match against Catalonia, which ended in a 6-0 loss.
However, in November 2022, Hutchinson was asked by Chelsea not to report for international duty with Jamaica so that he could focus on being involved in first-team matches with the club. This was an indication of the high regard that Chelsea has for the young talent.
Hutchinson went on to make his official debut for Jamaica in a 1-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on 11 March 2023. It will be interesting to see how his international career develops in the coming years, as he continues to grow as a player at the club and international levels.
Omari Hutchinson Family
Unfortunately, there is no available information regarding the family of the player. It is common for the personal lives of athletes to be kept private, as they often prefer to focus on their careers and maintain a level of privacy. Therefore, it is not uncommon for fans and followers to not have access to personal details such as the family background of their favorite athletes.
Omari Hutchinson Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Omari Hutchinson Sponsors and Endorsements
As of 2023, there is no evidence of the player promoting or endorsing any particular brands or companies. However, he has been spotted wearing Puma boots on the field, indicating a possible sponsorship or personal preference for the brand. It is common for professional athletes to have endorsement deals with various companies, but it is also possible for them to choose not to publicly promote any particular brands.
Omari Hutchinson Cars and Tattoos
Omari Hutchinson’s car information is not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Omari Hutchinson has not inked his skin yet.
Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish, commonly known as Kenny Dalglish, is a former professional football player and manager, who last served as the head coach of Premier League club Liverpool before his retirement. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career and also managing brilliant footballers on several teams during his managerial tenure.
Kenny Dalglish had a successful playing career with both Liverpool and the Scotland national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring center-forwards in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Liverpool during his 13-year stint at the club. Following his retirement as a player and manager, he has transitioned into a big Liverpool fan and has been doing lots of charitable activities along with his wife in recent times.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Scottish legend’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Kenny Dalglish | Early Life and Family
Kenny Dalglish was born in a small town called Glasgow, Scotland, on March 4, 1951. Coming from a humble background with Scottish roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with his family interested in the sport. Although his father was an engineer, he has been interested in football as a career since his childhood and has participated in every interschool game, winning trophies for his team. He also has an older sister, Carol, who was also the finance manager for the player for a very long time.
On November 26, 1974, Kenny Dalglish married Marina, and since then, the couple’s bond has grown a lot and they have been living together peacefully. They have four children: Kelly, Paul, Lynsey, and Lauren. All of them are settled and living their lives happily. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the youngest child in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession from the side of his parents and family.
Kenny Dalglish | Club Career
Celtic
Joining the Celtic youth academy in May 1967 after unsuccessful trials at West Ham United and Liverpool, the player was loaned out to Cumbernauld United and scored 37 goals in his first season at the club. Next season, despite spending most of his time on the reserve team, Dalglish made his first-team debut against Hamilton Academical on September 25, 1968, in a quarterfinal tie and since then, the player hasn’t played any minutes for the first team at all.
In the 1971–72 season, the player establishes his place in the first-team starting lineup after years of struggle, hard work, and numerous positional changes. That season, the player scored 29 goals for the team and helped them win their 7th consecutive Scottish league title. Despite being made captain of the Celtic senior team and winning numerous trophies during his captaincy, Liverpool signed Dalglish for a British transfer fee record of £440,000 and the player joined the Premier League giants despite the Celtic fans not being impressed by the transfer.
Liverpool
Signed to replace Kevin Keegan, Dalglish quickly settled into his new club and made his debut on August 13, 1977, against Manchester United. After his 31-goal first season with the club, Dalglish quickly settled into his new club and made his debut on August 13, 1977, against Manchester United. After his 31-goal first season with the club, Dalglish was named Football Writer’s Association Footballer of the Year in his second season at the club.
Despite missing not a single game for Liverpool until the 1980/81 season, Dalglish was not able to perform during that season but he soon recovered his goalscoring form from the next season, striking forward with Ian Rush and running riot on the extra space afforded to him due to Ian’s off-the-ball movements.
From 1983, Dalglish became less prolific, and after becoming player-manager in 1985, Dalglish selected himself only on a few occasions for the next 5 seasons, preferring to provide the upcoming youngsters more chances to establish themselves in the first team dynamics. Dalglish played his last game for Liverpool on May 5, 1990, at the age of 39, thus putting a curtain on his illustrious player career.
Kenny Dalglish | Club Career
On the international level, Dalglish made his debut for the Scotland national team on November 10, 1971, in a 1-0 Euro 1972 qualifier win over Belgium. Due to his consistently impressive performances, Dalglish went on to participate in several international tournaments for his country, Scotland, including the 1974 World Cup, the 1978 World Cup, and the 1982 World Cup. He was also selected for the 1986 World Cup but had to withdraw from the squad due to injury concerns.
Dalglish has played a national record 102 matches for Scotland, scoring a national record 30 goals for the country and was one of the most vital parts of the Scotland national team. His final game with the Scotland national team was on November 12, 1986, against Luxembourg, after which the player announced his retirement from international football.
Kenny Dalglish | Managerial Career
Kenny Dalglish was appointed player-manager for the Liverpool side in 1985, after the sudden resignation of Joe Fagan. He helped the club win the domestic double in his first season as a player-manager but his team went trophyless in the next season. The next season, Dalglish’s Liverpool won the league but lost the FA Cup final to Wimbledon. By the end of his tenure on February 22, 1991, Dalglish and his team had already gone through numerous differential moments, including the Hillsborough Disaster, losing the league to Arsenal in the last minute of the last game of the 1988–89 season, and many others.
After he resigned from the Liverpool managerial position despite winning Manager of the Year three times in the last five seasons, Dalglish returned to management at a second-division club, Blackburn Rovers, in October 1991. In the next few years, he helped them be promoted to the Premier League, helped them win the league title, and even worked as a sports director for the club, but he left the club at the start of the 1996/97 season under the newly appointed management of Ray Harford.
Dalglish was appointed Newcastle United’s new manager in January 1997 on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Despite guiding his club to consecutive runners-up league finish, winning the Champions League final against Barcelona, and appearing in the FA Cup final loss against Arsenal, his 20 months at Newcastle are often regarded as the only part of his career to have come anywhere near failure, after he was dismissed after the opening two games in the 1998/99 season.
After being appointed as the director of sports for Celtic in June 1999, Dalglish was appointed as a temporary manager after the dismissal of head coach John Barnes in February. Despite helping the team win the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen during his short 6-month tenure, Dalglish was dismissed in June 2000, leading to further legal protocols and settlement payments between the club and the manager.
After nearly 10 years of no appointments, Dalglish was invited to take up the role for Liverpool’s youth academy and soon he was also given temporary control over the first team. Although he helped Liverpool win their first trophy in six years in February 2012, his team was never able to perform up to the required level. On May 16, 2012, Liverpool fired Dalglish for failing to make the Champions League for the third consecutive year and placing eighth in the Premier League.
Later, in October 2013, Daglish returned to Liverpool as a non-executive director, and Anfield’s Centenary stand was officially renamed the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand on October 13, 2017, to recognize his huge contributions to the club.
Kenny Dalglish | Records and Statistics
Kenny Dalglish’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Liverpool
|509
|170
|185
|Celtic
|28
|9
|0
|Scotland
|102
|30
|2
Kenny Dalglish | Net Worth
Reportedly, Kenny Dalglish’s estimated net worth is around $11 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football pundit. The Scottish has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs during his player and managerial career.
Loewe comes from Italy, and she is known for being the long-time partner of the UEFA Champions League winner and the recipient of the inaugural Yashin Trophy, Alisson Becker of Liverpool. Her partner has also represented the brazil national football team in more than 70 matches.
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Families
Natalia was born on December 28 1990, in Italy. Nothing much information has been disclosed about her parents. It is revealed that she was brought up in Brazil.
Alisson was born on October 2 1992 in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil to his mother Magali Lino de Souza Becker and his father Jos Agostinho. He also has an older sibling Muriel Gustavo.
Natalia Loewe husband Alisson Becker
Alisson began his career at Internacional, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Campeonato Gaucho. In 2016, Allison was transferred for 8 million dollars to Roma. In July 2018, Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record fee of $74 million for a goalkeeper. In the very first season, he went on to win the Premier League Golden Glove.
He was an integral part of the Liverpool team, which won the 2019-20 Premier League and ended the team’s drought of 30 years. In addition, Alisson became the first goalkeeper to score a match-winner in a Premier League fixture.
Alisson extended his Liverpool deal through 2027 on August 2021. In May 2022, he assisted Liverpool in winning the FA Cup, but they lost the Champions League final. Alisson established a keeper contribution record for the Premier League. In May 2023, he recorded 100 clean sheets despite Liverpool just missing out on qualifying for the Champions League.
Alisson was connected to Al Nassr during the 2023–24 preseason, but he made it clear that he was committed to Liverpool. In a game against Newcastle United in August 2023, he made noteworthy stops.
Alisson represented Brazil, made his international debut in 2015, and won the 2019 Copa America, in which he was named as the best goalkeeper. He also participated in the 2021 Copa América for Brazil and was selected for the 2022 World Cup team, however Croatia defeated Brazil in the quarterfinals.
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Kids
Natalia and Becker started dating in 2012 and have been together ever since, and at that time, Nataliya was studying for medical. They finally tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony with only close family and friends.
They welcomed their first child Helena in April 2017 and Matteo’s son on June 14 2019. The couple welcomed their third child on May 11, 2021.
Natalia Loewe Profession, Career, Net Worth
Natalia is excellent in her studies and a trained physician. She studied at the Catholic University of Pelotas and later worked at UBS as a paediatrician. She was appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) appointed goodwill ambassador to promote stronger health workforces in May 2019.
She is very active on social media, with 280k followers on Instagram and over 12k followers on Twitter. Natalia has a net worth of $8 million based on reports.
