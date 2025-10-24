Barcelona
Who Is Lizanne van Zutven? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luuk de Jong
Lizanne van Zutven is famous for being the girlfriend of for Primeira Liga club Porto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lizanne has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Luuk de Jong for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, she is also a Physiotherapist. Despite having major stardom, the Dutch beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple met in 2015 and dated for many years. Luuk De Jong is lucky to have such a supportive partner.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. Impressed by his performance in Sevilla, Barcelona signed Luuk de Jong in 2021. Since then he has exceeded every expectation of the Blaugrana fans. After scoring some important goals lately, he has already cemented his place in Xavi’s team. He has been playing for the Porto club. The youngster has played 39 matches for the Holland national football team. As of now, he has scored 8 goals and it is a great start.
His on-field performance has attracted huge off-field fame. But he has kept his love life away from the public eye. We are here to bridge the gap. So, let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.
Lizanne van Zutven Childhood and Family
Lizanne was born in 1990 at Veghel, the Netherlands, making her nationality Dutch. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We couldn’t find out about her father and her mother. There is no information what job her father was doing.
We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Lizanne’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.
Lizanne van Zutven Education
Lizanne went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing high school, she went to the Fontys Hogeschool Eindhoven to study Physiotherapy. She earned a diploma degree after completing the course. While completing graduation , she also met her sweetheart. .
Lizanne van Zutven career
Lizanne is a Physiotherapist by profession . She was passionate about helping others from childhood. So when she was in high school she figured medical studies aligned with her interest. After completing her diploma, she opened her own clinic in Eindhoven. As she started curing people, the number of her clients increased. But due to her partner’s job she had to move to Spain.
Lizanne van Zutven Net Worth
Lizanne’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her full-time Physiotherapist role.
Lizanne’s husband, Luuk de Jong, earns a considerable amount of money from his Barcelona contract. So the added income of the duo ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong relationship
Luuk de Jong and Lizanne are long term love birds as they started dating in 2015. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as de Jong gained popularity in his home country due to his impressive performances, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Lizanneto find the love of her life.
The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. The pair haven’t tied the knot yet.
We believe they might want to take some time before making the big decision. They don’t get involved in arguments frequently, hence they are a happy couple. The birth of their child has only made their bond stronger.
Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong Children
Luuk de Jong and Lizanne Van Zutven are not married yet, but they have two kids. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy – Cody de Jong in March 2021. The pair rejoiced to become parents for the first time. They love spending time with their child and hopefully, he can replicate his father on the pitch one day. Their second son Finn de Jong was born in 2022.
Lizanne van Zutven Social media
Lizanne is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. Rather she spends quality time with her family.
Who Is Sara Arfaoui? Meet the Wife of Ilkay Gundogan
In this article, we will discuss about Ilkay Gundogan and his wife Sarah Arfaoui. Gundogan is a professional footballer who has represented the Germany national fc.
Sara Arfaoui Biography
Sara Arfaoui is majorly known as the stunning girlfriend of Ilkay Gundogan. The duo recently revealed their relationship on Instagram. Ilkay had a long-term relationship with ex-girlfriend Sila Sahin. The German footballer is very secretive about his personal life and doesn’t like to share much information online and in the public media. So, she kept her love life with Sara secret until a picture of the duo surfaced from Sara’s Instagram account.
Gundogan’s break-up with his previous girlfriend came as a shock to his fans. They were inseparable for a long time, and therefore the event might have made a massive impact on the Manchester City midfielder’s personal life. But, we are rejoiced to see that the footballer is over the heartbreak and has already initiated the next chapter of his love life.
Sara Arfaoui boyfriend Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. After a successful spell in Borussia Dortmund, the German star joined Manchester City and has been fabulous since. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, the midfielder has developed some unique qualities. Along with his extraordinary passing abilities, he also has a top-notch vision for the goal and often finds the net. In the 2020/21 season, the German star gave one of the best spells and guided Pep Guardiola’s team to another Premier League victory. He won his first Champions League after defeating Inter Milan in the finals in June 2023. Reports suggest that, the German International is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer on a three-year deal.
Sara Arfaoui Childhood and Family
Sara was brought into the world on July 16, 1995, by her French parents. The stunning model was born in France, but her parents moved to Italy when she was very young. Since then, Sara has stayed in Italy and has Italian citizenship. Sara has been very secretive about her family and childhood. Even though she is currently in the glamorous world, she has chosen not to disclose the identity of her father and mother to the public media. For the same reason, we couldn’t find out whether she has siblings or not. But we will keep searching, so stay tuned!
Sara Arfaoui Education
After moving to Italy, Sara completed her high school graduation from a local institution. But, we couldn’t extract any information about whether she attended university. She might have entered the modelling industry at a very young age as she was always passionate about the glamorous world, but we couldn’t verify the fact.
Sara Arfaoui career
Sara is a professional model. She rose to fame for her incredible projects. She has already worked with some big brands and is currently making it big in the glamour world. However, she hasn’t limited herself only to one industry.
Sara is very active in the Italian T.V. space. She has already appeared in some famous T.V. shows, one of them being Princes and Princesses of Love on W9. She had to perform a seduction act in front of a male candidate due to the show’s setup. However, she excelled in her job and won that season’s Princess title. She is also a T.V. presenter and hosted several reality shows.
Sara also has a fabulous social media presence. She currently has 652k followers on her Instagram page. So, she could take the influencer role later on in her career and make money using her social media presence.
Sara Arfaoui and Ilkay Gundogan’s relationship
Sara and Gundogan started dating each other in early 2021. We are uncertain where they met and how the love story began. The couple has chosen to maintain secrecy and didn’t reveal that they were seeing each other for a long time. Sara was the first to break the silence. She posted a photo with Gundogan in August last year on her Instagram page. Later the Manchester City footballer followed suit and posted a photo on her own Instagram handle. It is also reported that the couple married in 2022. They were blessed with their first child Kais, a son, in 2023.
Sara Arfaoui Social Media
Sara is very active on Instagram and mostly posts pictures of herself. Even after making the relationship public, she hasn’t shared many photos with Gundogan. The duo lives in different countries and might not get a truckload of time together. That could be a reason why many lovely moments haven’t found a way to their social media pages. Sara also posts updates about her T.V. shows and some photos from her appearances.
Abigail Olivera – Ronald Araújo Wife, her Family and more
Abigail Olivera is famous for being the wife of FC Barcelona and Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Abigail Olivera is the gorgeous Uruguayan beauty who has become the life partner of Ronald Araújo. Despite leading a luxurious life, Abigail has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information. So, read on to find out more about the stunning wife of Ronald Araújo.
Ronald Araújo was signed by Barcelona B in 2018. Since then the Uruguayan has developed himself into an important asset to the Catalan team. His on and off work on the ball has kept many La Liga commentators flattered. It seems the central defender has an extensive future ahead and with the pace at which he is advancing, he could reach the heights very soon.
Abigail Olivera Childhood and Family
Abigail’s date of birth is currently unknown. She hasn’t revealed much about her family and childhood either. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the Uruguayan beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.
Abigail Olivera Education
Abigail completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Araújo at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Abigail Olivera career
Abigail’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has barely posted any content there. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Abigail has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Uruguayan beauty has been with Araújo from the initial stages of his career. She helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own.
Having such an optimistic person helped the Uruguayan defender overcome barriers in his personal and professional life. She is also the mother of one child, which makes her day-to-day job even harder. Nevertheless, she enjoys her motherhood and has been a caring mom.
Abigail Olivera Net Worth
Abigail’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Uruguayan beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. On the other hand, her husband’s earnings will be hers as well. The couple might have businesses and there is no information about the same.
Abigail’s husband Araújo recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona, which gave him a significant boost in wages. His income should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Abigail Olivera and Ronald Araújo relationship
Ronald Araújo is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend. They were pretty young at the time of their meeting, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The duo kept their bond out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. From that perspective, Araújo is the lucky person as he has tied the knot with Abigail. After years of dating , Abigail Olivera and Ronald Araújo married in 2025. Their wedding took place amid friends and families in Montevideo.
Abigail Olivera and Ronald Araújo Children
The couple welcomed their first child, a son in 2021. Even though they were pretty young at that time, they thought they were ready for the big role and considering how they are managing their parenthood, we believe they have become successful in their task.
Abigail Olivera Social media
Abigail doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she barely posts anything on it. Unlike other girls, Abigail Olivera doesn’t post frequent and it is very rare to see such things .
Who Is Anne-Laure Louis? Meet The Wife Of Martin Braithwaite
Anne-Laure Louis is a TV host by profession and is famous for being the wife of Barcelona star Martin Braithwaite. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Anne has achieved huge success in the professional area. She has worked hard for every bit of it. She is a woman of strong will and top-level mindset. Her incredible qualities attracted the former Barcelona star, Martin Braithwaite. He is currently playing with one of the biggest clubs in the world and there is a huge possibility that you know much about his career. However, the love of his life also leads an exciting life that is pretty unknown to a lot of the fans. In this article, you’ll get to know the Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family of the wife of Martin Braithwaite.
Anne-Laure Louis Childhood and Family
Anne-Laure Louis was born on September 27, 1991. She maintains a low profile online and doesn’t share much private information in the public media. That’s why we couldn’t fetch details about her parents. Whether she has a sibling is also unknown at this point. We are still searching for the missing pieces and will update the article as soon as we find new information. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Martin Braithwaite.
Anne-Laure Louis Education
Anne-Laure completed her high school graduation from a local institution. She enrolled in the curriculum of a university straight after that. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the institution’s name and what course she took. We don’t have an information regarding her school name and graduation as well. She studied at a popular university and became a journalist at a very young age.
Anne-Laure Louis career
Anne-Laure is a successful TV host and journalist. She saw rapid growth due to massive effort and hardship in her professional area. She rose the corporate ladder swiftly, and now she is a respected TV personality.
She has also achieved success with her own business. She founded a clothing brand named Trente. She has also ventured into the food and dining business. In 2020, she opened a restaurant in Barcelona with the help of her husband.
Anne-Laure Louis Net Worth
Anne’s net worth is believed to be around £1 Million. The primary source of her earnings is her business line and her wages from the TV job. She is a bossy woman who likes to lead a luxurious life, and her high achievements in her career have provided her with the comfort to do so.
Braithwaite’s yearly salary is £7 Million, and his net worth is believed to be £15 Million.
Anne-Laure Louis husband Martin Braithwaite
Martin Braithwaite started his career from the bottom of the chain with a small Danish team named FC Midtjylland Youth. After that, he went to France and England but finally chose to settle in Spain with CD Leganés. The scouting team of FC Barcelona picked out his incredible striking abilities. The Catalan giants signed him in 2020. Braithwaite showed great composure during his first season. Due to a severe knee injury, he has taken a hit in this campaign. But, his career seems only on the rise at this point.
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite relationship
Martin Braithwaite met with his wife while still playing for the French team Toulouse. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But the duo was swift enough to understand the attraction. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in June 2019. Many guests attended their Grand wedding ceremony.
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite Children
Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite have four beautiful children. The duo first felt the happiness of being father and mother In April 2015 when their first son Romeo was born. Due to the lack of information available online, we could not track down the birth date and names of their following two sons. In 2020, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Valentino. Recently the couple confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl.
Anne-Laure Louis Social media
Anne has gained a lot of fame on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 34.9k followers on Instagram. She likes to show her baby bump to the world as she has posted many pictures on social media platforms. She is already the mother of four children, and from her feed, it’s evident that she likes to spend quality time with her sons.
