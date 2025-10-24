Who Is Lizanne van Zutven? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luuk de Jong

Lizanne van Zutven is famous for being the girlfriend of for Primeira Liga club Porto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lizanne has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Luuk de Jong for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, she is also a Physiotherapist. Despite having major stardom, the Dutch beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple met in 2015 and dated for many years. Luuk De Jong is lucky to have such a supportive partner.

That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. Impressed by his performance in Sevilla, Barcelona signed Luuk de Jong in 2021. Since then he has exceeded every expectation of the Blaugrana fans. After scoring some important goals lately, he has already cemented his place in Xavi’s team. He has been playing for the Porto club. The youngster has played 39 matches for the Holland national football team. As of now, he has scored 8 goals and it is a great start.

His on-field performance has attracted huge off-field fame. But he has kept his love life away from the public eye. We are here to bridge the gap. So, let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.

Lizanne van Zutven Childhood and Family

Lizanne was born in 1990 at Veghel, the Netherlands, making her nationality Dutch. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We couldn’t find out about her father and her mother. There is no information what job her father was doing.

Lizanne was born in Veghel, the Netherlands. (Credit: Instagram)

We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Lizanne’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Luuk de Jong.

Lizanne van Zutven Education

Lizanne went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing high school, she went to the Fontys Hogeschool Eindhoven to study Physiotherapy. She earned a diploma degree after completing the course. While completing graduation , she also met her sweetheart. .

Lizanne van Zutven career

Lizanne is a Physiotherapist by profession . She was passionate about helping others from childhood. So when she was in high school she figured medical studies aligned with her interest. After completing her diploma, she opened her own clinic in Eindhoven. As she started curing people, the number of her clients increased. But due to her partner’s job she had to move to Spain.

Lizanne is a Physiotherapist. (Credit: Instagram)

Lizanne van Zutven Net Worth

Lizanne’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her full-time Physiotherapist role.

Lizanne’s husband, Luuk de Jong, earns a considerable amount of money from his Barcelona contract. So the added income of the duo ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong relationship

Luuk de Jong and Lizanne are long term love birds as they started dating in 2015. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as de Jong gained popularity in his home country due to his impressive performances, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Lizanneto find the love of her life.

Luuk de Jong met with his girlfriend in 2015. (Credit: Sevilla FC YouTube)

The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. The pair haven’t tied the knot yet.

We believe they might want to take some time before making the big decision. They don’t get involved in arguments frequently, hence they are a happy couple. The birth of their child has only made their bond stronger.

Lizanne van Zutven and Luuk de Jong Children

Luuk de Jong and Lizanne Van Zutven are not married yet, but they have two kids. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy – Cody de Jong in March 2021. The pair rejoiced to become parents for the first time. They love spending time with their child and hopefully, he can replicate his father on the pitch one day. Their second son Finn de Jong was born in 2022.

Luuk de Jong with his girlfriend and son. (Credit: Barcelona)

Lizanne van Zutven Social media

Lizanne is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. Rather she spends quality time with her family.

