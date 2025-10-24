Mads Bech Sørensen – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mads Bech Sørensen is a Danish professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Danish Superliga club Midtjylland and captains the same team. and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Mads Bech Sørensen famously called Mads Bech joined the Dutch club Groningen on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in January 2023. He is considered one of the most talented young defenders in Denmark.

He has been a regular member of the Danish national team since 2018 and has been named to several UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup squads. He is expected to continue to play at the highest level for many years to come. Let us get to know more about the Danish player in the following paragraphs.

Mads Bech joined the Dutch club Groningen on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in January 2023. (Credits: @madsbech_ Instagram)

Mads Bech Sørensen’s Net Worth and Salary

Mads is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £500k. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £150, ,000 per year playing for Midtjylland. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He has scored 6 goals in 67 matches for the club.

Mads Bech Sørensen Club Career

Mads began his career with Ostbirk IF and later moved to AC Horsens in 2011 where he was promoted to the senior team in 2015. He made his professional debut for the club against HB Koge on 3 May 2015 and the match resulted in a 1-1 draw. He signed a two-year contract extension with the club on 9 June 2015.

Mads Bech Sørensen bliver udlejet fra Brentford til Groningen frem til sommer. Her udløber hans kontrakt med Premier League-klubben også. https://t.co/mRoK9ofGZi — Farzam Abolhosseini (@F_Abolhosseini) January 18, 2023

He joined Brentford on 31 July 2017 for an undisclosed transfer fee on a four-year deal. He made his debut against Southend United on 14 August 2018 and the match ended in a 4-2 victory. He was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon in 2020 until the end of the 2019/20 season.

He came back to the club and became a regular player of the club in the 2021/22 season and the following season he was loaned out to Nice for a season. He appeared in 2 friendly matches of the club but failed to make an official debut which made him return back to Brentford in January 2023. He was loaned out to the Dutch club Groningen in January 2023 until the end of the season. He moved to the Midtjylland club after the 2023 season.

Mads Bech Sørensen International Career

Mads represented Denmark’s youth teams at the national level. He was included in the U18 team of Denmark and was named the captain of the side. He made 2 appearances for the side in September 2016 and scored a goal against Belarus U18. He was included in the U19 team where he made 13 appearances.

The net worth of Mads Bech Sørensen is estimated to be £312k as of 2022. (Credits: @madsbech_ Instagram)

He was a part of the U21 team which reached the finals in the 2021 U21 European Championship qualifying matches. He received his first call-up to the senior team for the 2022/23 Nations League matches in June 2022 and later was cut from the final 26-man selection.

Mads Bech Sørensen Family

Mads was born on 7 January 1999 in Horsens, Denmark. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Mads Bech Sørensen’s Girlfriend

Mads is currently dating Astrid Nikolajsen. It was evident from the photos the player shared on his social media account. There are no further details available. The couple are yet to get married and they don’t have a child.

Mads Bech Sørensen is currently dating Astrid Nikolajsen. (Credits: @madsbech_ Instagram)

Mads Bech Sørensen Sponsors and Endorsements

The Centre-Back has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Mads Bech Sørensen Cars and Tattoos

Mads has not been spotted driving a car but it is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out with his family and friends. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More: