Mads Bidstrup – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mads Bidstrup is a Danish professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the for Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Mads Bidstrup joined the Danish Professional League club Nordsjaelland on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in 2022. The young midfielder has been playing at a decent level and hopes to grow better by training hard every day. In 2023, he moved to Red Bull Salzburg and has scored 3 goals in 61 matches. The youngster is also the captain of the club.
The young talent has been valued highly by the club and the management hopes to make him stay for a long time. He has represented Denmark’s national team at youth levels and is yet to make the senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Mads Bidstrup’s Net Worth and Salary
Football contributed much to Mads’ earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £3m by 2025. The market value of the player is estimated to be €1.50m by Transfermarkt in 2025. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.
Currently, he earns £884,000 per year playing for the Red Bull Salzburg. In the future, he might have lucrative deals if he reaches the top level. With a good season, everything is possible. This income might even become his weekly wages.
Mads Bidstrup Club Career
Bidstrup started out in the youth systems of Herfølge, Brøndby, and Copenhagen before transferring to German club RB Leipzig in 2018 for a 15 million dollar fee. Bidstrup was a member of the RB Leipzig U19 team that reached the 2019 DFB-Pokal Junior Final.
In July 2020, Bidstrup joined the B team at English Championship club Brentford on a three-year contract with the option of a further year. The fee was undisclosed. He made his B team debut and was later included in the first team squad for a league match. He was a regular inclusion on the bench and made several appearances, including a substitute cameo in the promotion-clinching 2–0 2021 Championship play-off Final victory over Swansea City.
During the first half of the 2021-2022 Premier League season, Bidstrup was a frequent inclusion on the substitutes’ bench. He mostly featured in cup competitions and his starting performance in a 4-1 FA Cup third-round win was recognized with a nomination for a place in the Team of the Round.
He joined the Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland on loan until the end of the 2021-2022 season. He made 13 appearances before returning to Brentford and signing a new two-year contract with a two-year option during the off-season. In July 2022, he rejoined Nordsjælland on loan for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.
Mads Bidstrup International Career
Bidstrup has won 22 caps and scored one goal while representing Denmark at U16 to U19 level. He was called into the U20 squad for two friendlies in June 2021 but later withdrew. In September 2021, he was given his first call-up to the U21 team and made appearances in both matches.
Mads Bidstrup Family
Bidstrup was born on Feb 25, 2001 in Køge, Denmark. His parents worked hard to support his rise to the professional football level both mentally and financially. No details about the family, including their name, have been disclosed
Mads Bidstrup’s Girlfriend
It has been reported that Mads Bidstrup is currently unmarried and not in a romantic relationship. He appears to prioritize his athletic pursuits over personal matters and spends much of his time on the field. It is possible that he maintains a private dating life, as he tends to keep a low profile and avoid media attention.
Mads Bidstrup Sponsors and Endorsements
There is currently no confirmed information indicating that Bidstrup is involved in any brand endorsements or sponsorship agreements. However, various reports suggest that he likely earns substantial income from such sources, which is evident from his luxurious lifestyle as depicted on his social media accounts.
Mads Bidstrup Cars and Tattoos
As of now, Mads Bidstrup hasn’t been seen behind the wheel in Denmark. Like many of his fellow footballers, he seems to have a liking for tattoos on his body
Caoimhin Kelleher – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Caoimhin Kelleher is an Irish professional footballer who currently plays for the Premier League Brentford as a goalkeeper and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Caoimhín Odhrán Kelleher famously called Caoimhin Kelleher started his senior footballing career with Liverpool and was the second option for the German coach Jurgen Klopp at the post for Liverpool. He has managed to earn 25 caps for the side since 2019. The goal keeper from Ireland will now play for Brentford in the premier league. £12.5 million. His deal makes him one of the highest paid goal keepers in the EPL.
The young keeper is working a lot in training grounds and fans certainly think that he is the right heir to the Brazilian Keeper Alisson Becker. Let us see more detail about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Caoimhin Kelleher’s Net Worth and Salary
Kelleher’s primary source of income is from his footballing career. The net worth of the player as of 2025 is estimated at around £14 million. The market value of the player is valued at €12 million. The player currently earns a salary of around £12 million per year from Brentford. His salary has increased for the new season.
Caoimhin Kelleher Club Career
Kelleher began footballing at Ringmahon Rangers when he was younger. He later joined the Premier League giants Liverpool in 2015 and trained with the youths until 2019. He was part of Liverpool’s preseason squad that traveled to the US in 2018. Kelleher will get a bonus as well and this will be added to his salary cap.
Kelleher signed his professional contract with the club in August 2018. He won the 2019 UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. He was an unused substitute and by winning the trophy, he became the 12th Irish player to win it.
He was on the bench for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul in which Liverpool won. He was included despite not having recovered completely from the wrist injury as the first-choice keeper Alisson was injured. He made his debut on 25 September 2019 in an EFL Cup Third Round match against Milton Keynes Dons in a 2-0 win with a clean sheet for the keeper.
He made his Champions League debut against Ajax on 1 December 2020 in a 1-0 victory and also kept a clean sheet in that match. He made his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the same week after the Champions League victory against Ajax and the match resulted in a 4-0 win. He became the youngest player to have a clean sheet on his first league start.
In June 2021, he signed a 5-year contract extension with the club. He was the keeper who started in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea in 2022 and scored the decisive penalty in the 11–10 penalty shoot-out which won Liverpool the trophy. In 2025, Caoimhin Kelleher moved to Brentford for a record breaking deal.
Caoimhin Kelleher International Career
Kelleher was included in the Ireland U17 national team for the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. He then moved all the way up from the U17 to the U21 national team side. On 6 November 2018, He was included in the squad for Ireland against Northern Ireland for a friendly match
He also was included in the squad to represent the team in the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark in November 2018. He made his second senior debut for Ireland on 8 June 2021 against Hungary.
Caoimhin Kelleher Family
Kelleher was born on 23 November 1998 in Cork, Ireland to the couple Ray and Jacqueline Kelleher. He is the younger brother of Fiacre Blane Kelleher who is also a footballer. He has 3 elder brothers who played Hurling.
Caoimhin Kelleher Wife
Kelleher married the stunning Irish dancer Eimear Murphy and both have been leading a happy life till now. Kelleher also showed his interest in learning Irish dance from his partner as he reported. Eimear Murphy has a social media account. She has a private Instagram handle which has 1k followers. Caoimhin Kelleher proposed to her on a boat. The couple married in 2025.
Caoimhin Kelleher Endorsements and Sponsorships
Kelleher has not been seen endorsing any product till now on his social media. He is growing to be a great player in his position and it is certain that he will make the sponsors fight between them in the near future.
Caoimhin Kelleher Cars and Tattoos
Unlike many footballers, Kelleher does not have any tattoos on his body. The goalkeeper might ink his skin if he changes his mind. Kellegher has not been spotted driving any car but if he grows well as a baller he might think about buying some fancy cars.
David Raya – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
David Raya is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Arsenal and for the Spain national team in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
David Raya Martin famously called David Raya joined Brentford in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers and he moved to Arsenal in August 2023. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.
David Raya’s Net Worth and Salary
David is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $15 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. He was earning a whopping salary of 1.3 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Brentford. His current salary with Arsenal is £5.2 million.
David Raya’s Club Career
David started playing football at Cornella and in 2012 he moved to Blackburn Rovers. He played with the youth team until 2014 before getting promoted to the senior squad of the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club on February 26 2014.
He made just 13 appearances for the club during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as he was the second-choice keeper at that time. The Club’s relegation to League One at the end of the 2016/17 season made Raya the first-choice keeper. He made a total of 47 appearances in the 2017/18 season in all competitions and the club gained promotion to Championship that season. He signed for Brentford in July 2019 after leaving Rovers with 108 appearances for the club in all competitions. He moved to Arsenal in 2023 and has played more than 70 matches for the club.
He joined Brentford on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee which was reported at 3 million pounds. He earned his Golden Glove shared with Bartosz Bialkowski owing his 16 clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. David ended the next season with 17 clean sheets and kept a clean sheet in the 2021 Championship play-off Final win over Swansea City.
He began the 2021/22 season in the Premier League with the club as a starter but injuries kept him out of play for a few months. He was nominated as the Premier League Player of the Month in January 2023 as he was unbeaten in the Post owing to his incredible performances. He is set to join Arsenal following the agreement of fees of around £30 million in August 2023.
David Raya International Career
David has represented Spain’s football team at the national level. He has made a total of 2 appearances in Spain’s jersey. He was called up for the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was on the bench for the matches. He was a part of the Spain National team that won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.
David Raya Family
David was born on 15 September 1995 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Everyone hopes that he has a good time with his family.
David Raya’s Wife Tatiana Trouboul
David started dating Tatiana Trouboul and both are married. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon. Tatiana Trouboul is a French model and social media influencer. She is also an entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in July 2025 in Spain. In October 2025, David Raya shared an exciting news on his Instagram handle. He confirmed his baby’s arrival through a baby bump post.
David Raya Sponsors and Endorsements
David has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
David Raya Cars and Tattoos
David has not been spotted driving a car in the city of England but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. David has inked on his right hand and right thigh and left hip.
Christian Eriksen Girlfriend Sabrina Kvist Jensen Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sabrina Kvist Jensen? Meet The Girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen
Sabrina Kvist Jensen is famous for being the girlfriend of VfL Wolfsburg star Christian Eriksen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
From the several tough moments Sabrina has gone through, we could surely say that she has a strong personality. She is a professional hairdresser and has earned fame in the industry after several years of work. However, her love life is very simple as she only has one person in her life for a very long time. Danish star Christian Eriksen is very well respected and known in the footballing world as he has achieved many wonderful feats in his career.
Even though his career is very interesting, we think you’re here to know more about his love life and specifically about his girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen. We will reveal many intriguing facts about Danish beauty. Read until the end of this article to find everything there is to learn about Sabrina Kvist Jensen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Childhood and Family
Sabrina came to the earth on August 24, 1992. The information suggests that she was born in Tommerup, Denmark, which makes her Danish. Despite being a famous WAG, the stunning beauty has maintained secrecy regarding her private information.
That’s why we currently don’t know anything about her father and mother. However, they did their best to raise the child and taught her great ethics and values. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Education
Sabrina’s educational journey is a mystery to us as she hasn’t shared much in any public appearances. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. She took classes of professional hairdressing in England after moving with Eriksen, but we are not sure if she attended an institution for that. She wanted to learn the skill from an early age and might have learned from an expert when she was very young.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen career
Sabrina is a professional hairdresser. We are currently unsure whether she has her own salon or is working for someone else. However, we believe she has gained the respect and faith of her customers over the years. Currently, she earns a handsome amount from her daily work.
Sabrina has always avoided public attention to her personal life. She maintains a low-key lifestyle and doesn’t like excessive attraction from the media. That’s why gathering information about her professional life has become quite difficult for us.
However, our information suggests that Sabrina is a philanthropist. She supports and donates to the Fodboldfonden organisation that ensures a better life for poverty-stricken children. Well, that’s a fabulous aide of her personality. She is a big-hearted person and doesn’t like to make a fuss about her contributions either.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Net Worth
Sabrina’s net worth is currently unknown. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her hairdressing career. However, as we are unsure about her wages, we couldn’t calculate the exact amount of her net worth. She is a pretty low-key person and doesn’t like the luxurious lifestyle. So she spends significantly less than other famous WAGS and donates a large sum of her earnings to charity. We are still investigating the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen’s relationship
Christian Eriksen has been with her girlfriend for almost a decade. The duo met back in 2012. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch how, when and where they met. However, right after their first meeting, they were convinced that they were supposed to take the relationship further.
They started meeting each other and formed a solid bond over time. She was a hairdresser who also worked at a clothing shop in England. As they maintained a low-key lifestyle and often dated secretly, many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the initial years. However, they stayed together and passed many challenges with the support of each other.
When Eriksen was playing for Tottenham, a rumour circulated that Sabrina cheated on her partner with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen. However, when questioned in the media, Eriksen and Vertonghen both ruled out the talks, saying that it is bulls***. Recently the Danish midfielder suffered the lowest point of his career when he experienced a heart problem during a EURO 2020 match and fell on the pitch. It was a challenging moment for the family. However, the Danish star has made a comeback recently and is planning to resume his career.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen Children
The duo welcomed their first and only child, a son named Alfred Eriksen, in 2018. The pair loves to spend time with their son. Sabrina has a picture with her son as her Instagram profile picture.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Social media
Sabrina has an account on Instagram. However, she has kept it private. She rarely posts on public media as she prefers to spend time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages. As she doesn’t like the excessive attention from the media and stardom, we believe her decision makes sense.
