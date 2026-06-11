Maidenhead United Among 52 FA Women’s National League Clubs Challenging FA Academy Proposals Over Governance and Transparency Failures

Maidenhead United have joined 52 FA Women’s National League clubs in formally objecting to Football Association proposals to introduce Professional Game Academy teams into the third tier. The letter sent Thursday morning raises serious concerns about governance procedures, transparency and the board’s decision-making independence.

FAWNL | Ascot United and Maidenhead United among 52 clubs to sign letter that 'strongly objects to the proposals' set out by the FA regarding PGA club participation.



Read the full story here 👉 https://t.co/QXsen5gRrT pic.twitter.com/TsGTXiDGuO — Football in Berkshire (@fiberkshire) June 11, 2026

The specific grievances are damning. The clubs question whether the board’s process complies with constitutional rights of member clubs. They object to the use of anonymous surveys instead of formal voting procedures, suggesting the FA deliberately avoided transparent voting mechanisms. They highlight concerns about financial incentives being used to pressure agreement. They question board independence. These are not minor procedural quibbles. They are fundamental governance failures.

Civil war as clubs rebel over FA plan to add WSL academies to the third tier



A letter (seen by @TimesSport) sent to the FAWNL board states that 52 third/fourth-tier clubs are against implementing PGAs into the third tier, and calls for an SGM https://t.co/PfqlATHFyP — Kit Shepard (@Kit_Shepard) June 11, 2026

Dave Kitson, Maidenhead’s manager, articulated the broader principle clearly. A league competition should serve its members. The FA has not presented tangible benefits to these clubs. Instead, they have imposed change through opaque procedures that bypass democratic processes. That is how institutions lose credibility.

The FA’s proposal to allow WSL Professional Game Academy teams into the WNL has sparked fierce debate.



We examine the reasoning behind the plans, challenge the myth that players aren't good enough, and why the current system is failing young talent.



🔗 https://t.co/N1sZMSojga pic.twitter.com/ovYJNS8npt — Since 71 (@Since71Blog) June 11, 2026

The letter references that FIFA recommends additional training over extra matches for elite young players. Arsene Wenger agrees. Loan opportunities already exist in both women’s and men’s football. The logic for introducing academy teams into tier three crumbles under scrutiny. Yet the FA proceeded anyway, without proper consultation.

Other clubs involved include Hashtag United, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Halifax, Doncaster Belles and Hull City. The alliance passes the two-thirds majority needed to request a special general meeting. That is decisive organizational opposition.

The Procedural Scandal

Anonymous surveys instead of formal voting is governance theatre masquerading as consultation. It is designed to obscure dissent.

The Hypocrisy Question

EPL ‘B’ teams would never be tolerated in EFL League 1. Why does the principle differ for women’s football?

Also read: Chelsea Women to Play Cup Matches at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium After Kingsmeadow Exit