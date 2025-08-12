Better than Rodrygo? 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Should Sign This £43m Speed Monster

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Olympique Lyonnais winger Malick Fofana, with officials sent to France for talks over the 20-year-old Belgian talent. While Real Madrid’s Rodrygo continues to be linked with Premier League moves, Arsenal should prioritize this speed merchant who could transform their attack.

Lyon are demanding around €60 million for Fofana, whose impressive 2024-25 campaign saw him feature in 39 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

1. Blistering Pace That Terrorizes Defenses

Born on 31 March 2005, Fofana’s raw acceleration has become his signature weapon throughout Ligue 1. Last season, he completed 604 dribbles with 44 passes into the box, showcasing his ability to carry the ball at high speed while maintaining end product.

Unlike Rodrygo, who often drifts inward, Fofana provides genuine width that stretches defenses and creates space for Arsenal’s central attackers. His direct running offers the pace Arsenal need to unlock stubborn low blocks.

2. Proven Goal Threat from Wide Areas

Fofana’s 16 goal contributions in 39 games represents significant improvement for a player still adapting to elite football. In 29 Ligue 1 matches during 2024-25, he scored five goals while operating primarily as a left winger.

His finishing has developed rapidly since joining Lyon from Gent, addressing Arsenal’s need for consistent goal production from wide positions beyond their central attackers.

3. Outstanding Value and Future Potential

At £43 million, Fofana represents significantly better value than pursuing Rodrygo, whose Real Madrid status would likely command double that fee. Currently valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt, this deal would secure a player entering his prime years.

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle for Lyon winger Malick Fofana, with Lyon’s relegation forcing potential player sales. This provides Arsenal with a rare opportunity to secure genuine pace and hunger at a fraction of Rodrygo’s cost.

