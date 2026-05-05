Liverpool Dragon
Manchester City Women One Win Away From WSL Title After Rebecca Knaak’s 91st Minute Stunner Sinks Liverpool
Manchester City moved to the brink of the Women’s Super League title after snatching all three points against Liverpool through a Rebecca Knaak winner deep into stoppage time.
Manager Andree Jeglertz acknowledged his side are far from their fluent best right now, but insists the mentality within his squad is what separates them when it matters most.
Knaak Delivers in the 91st Minute
With the game seemingly heading toward a goalless draw, Knaak stepped up with a 91st minute strike to hand City a crucial 1-0 victory at the Joie Stadium. It was the kind of winning goal that champions produce and it keeps City firmly in the driving seat as the season enters its final stretch.
Liverpool were organised and pressed City hard throughout, but ultimately could not find a way through.
Jeglertz Honest About Where His Side Stand
The City boss made no attempt to dress up the performance, openly admitting that his team are not playing the football they are capable of. What he pointed to instead was the relentless work ethic and refusal to accept defeat that runs through every member of his squad.
He highlighted how the group has worked tirelessly since July and that resilience, rather than flair, is currently their greatest weapon.
What City Need to Clinch the Title
The mathematics are now straightforward for City heading into the final day. A win against West Ham will confirm them as WSL champions regardless of what happens elsewhere.
Alternatively, Arsenal dropping points before that fixture would also hand City the title. Everything remains in Jeglertz’s hands, and with the mental strength this squad has shown all season, few would bet against them getting the job done.
Also read: Missy Bo Kearns Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss and Sepsis in Brave ITV Interview
Liverpool Dragon
Manchester City Women Player Ratings vs Liverpool as Rebecca Knaak 91st Minute Header Sends Cityzens to Brink of First WSL Title Since 2016
Manchester City Women edged past Liverpool 1-0 at the Joie Stadium on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time header from centre back Rebecca Knaak, whose intervention kept City firmly in control of the WSL title race.
Khadija Shaw and Kerolin both spurned golden opportunities before Knaak delivered when it mattered most, with goalkeeper Jennifer Falk unable to keep the ball out despite it being far from a powerful effort.
Result: Manchester City Women 1-0 Liverpool FC Women
Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester
Competition: Women’s Super League
Goalkeeper and Defence
Ayaka Yamashita (6/10): Had very little to do for long stretches but produced a strong early save when called upon. Solid if unspectacular.
Kerstin Casprij (6/10): Defensively disciplined and offered attacking presence throughout. Grew into the game as it progressed.
Jade Rose (6/10): Regularly mopped up when City were caught out in behind. Dependable without being spectacular.
Rebecca Knaak (7/10): Had some uncomfortable defensive moments early on but wrote her name into City folklore with a match-winning header deep into added time.
Alex Greenwood (7/10): City’s most commanding defender throughout. Made crucial interventions during Liverpool’s best spells and delivered the corner that led to the winning goal.
Midfield and Attack
Yui Hasegawa (6/10): Came under real pressure from Denise O’Sullivan and lost the ball in some key moments, though her passing remained generally tidy.
Sam Coffey (5/10): Struggled to impose herself on the game and lost too many individual duels across the 90 minutes.
Kerolin (5/10): Showed directness and good movement but should have scored when played clean through by Shaw.
Aoba Fujino (6/10): Not everything came off but she remained a persistent threat and put in solid defensive work throughout.
Khadija Shaw (5/10): A frustrating afternoon for the Jamaica international. Wasted City’s clearest chances and was too wasteful on a day they could not afford such profligacy.
Lauren Hemp (7/10): City’s standout performer by some distance. Created the majority of their best opportunities and was a constant problem for Liverpool’s backline.
Subs and Manager
Mary Fowler (N/A): Introduced in the final five minutes with the result secured.
Laura Coombs (N/A): Made a late appearance following the announcement of her retirement from football. A fitting send-off moment.
Andree Jeglertz (5/10): Was slow to make changes and nearly paid a heavy price for it. The win was deserved on balance, but his tactical decisions lacked decisiveness throughout.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Liverpool Dragon
Liverpool Women Forward Martha Thomas Set for Injury Absence After Picking Up Foot Problem During International Break
Liverpool Women forward Martha Thomas is set to miss the next couple of games after suffering a foot injury during the recent international break. The Tottenham loanee sustained the problem while training at Melwood with players who remained behind while others were away on international duty.
Head coach Gareth Taylor confirmed the setback ahead of Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against West Ham United, revealing the medical department are working alongside Spurs to develop a recovery plan. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate given Liverpool’s push for WSL survival and their ongoing FA Cup campaign.
Thomas Could Miss Rest of Regular Season
Taylor explained the situation in his pre match press conference on Friday. “We unfortunately had an issue with Martha Thomas, which was the Tuesday after the Charlton game, so effectively on the international break. Martha picked up an issue with her foot, which is definitely going to keep her out of the next couple of games.”
The Liverpool boss added that getting Thomas back before the end of the season would be touch and go. “We’re hoping to get her back before the end of the season but of course, our season is a little bit open at the minute, particularly with the FA Cup game. It will be quite tight unfortunately, just because of the nature of the issue.”
Holland Returns to Contention for West Ham Clash
On a more positive note, midfielder Ceri Holland has returned to contention after the international break provided valuable recovery time. Taylor confirmed most players who featured for their countries came through unscathed, though Gemma Bonner and Lucy Parry remain sidelined while Sam Kerr edges closer to a return from her long term injury.
Also read: Liverpool Women Stars Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby Inspire Next Generation at LFC Foundation Girls Football Session in Anfield
Liverpool Dragon
Liverpool Women Stars Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby Inspire Next Generation at LFC Foundation Girls Football Session in Anfield
Liverpool Women defenders Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby visited an LFC Foundation girls football session to inspire the next generation of female footballers.
The pair attended a Premier League Kicks session at Anfield Sports and Community Centre, where they spent time with 30 young girls participating in the programme.
The visit kicked off with an engaging question and answer session, giving the youngsters an opportunity to quiz the professionals about life as footballers, their journey in the game and the challenges they encountered along the way.
Evans and Kirby shared personal experiences and offered advice on achieving goals while stressing the importance of self belief and enjoying the sport.
Players Join Training Session on Pitch
Following the discussion, both players headed out to the pitch to participate directly in the football session. They joined the girls to offer encouragement and took part in small sided games, providing hands on support and motivation to the aspiring footballers.
Evans reflected on the experience positively. “We have all been in the same position as these girls in the past. It’s fantastic that LFC Foundation has these sessions for girls to be able to participate regularly at this age,” the defender explained.
Foundation Creating Pathway for Young Players
Kirby emphasized the significance of showing young girls there is a clear pathway into professional football. “The girls were brilliant and it’s so important that these young girls can see that there is a pathway for them. If we are able to help inspire and encourage them, then we are privileged to be able to do that.”
LFC Foundation’s Premier League Kicks girls sessions are funded by the Premier League and delivered by foundation coaches across the Liverpool City Region. The female only sessions run weekly on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for girls aged eight to 16.
Also read: Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
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