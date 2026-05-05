Manchester City Women One Win Away From WSL Title After Rebecca Knaak’s 91st Minute Stunner Sinks Liverpool

Manchester City moved to the brink of the Women’s Super League title after snatching all three points against Liverpool through a Rebecca Knaak winner deep into stoppage time.

Manager Andree Jeglertz acknowledged his side are far from their fluent best right now, but insists the mentality within his squad is what separates them when it matters most.

Rebecca Knaak headed home a stoppage time winner as Manchester City edged past Liverpool in the WSL.



The win moved Andree Jeglertz's side nine points clear of Chelsea, but crucially they lead Arsenal, who have three games in hand, by 11 points.



They travel to struggling West… pic.twitter.com/GEesr31DV2 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 3, 2026

Knaak Delivers in the 91st Minute

With the game seemingly heading toward a goalless draw, Knaak stepped up with a 91st minute strike to hand City a crucial 1-0 victory at the Joie Stadium. It was the kind of winning goal that champions produce and it keeps City firmly in the driving seat as the season enters its final stretch.

Rebecca Knaak on playing a pivotal role today:



"I'm really happy. As Lauren said, I feel all the emotions. Obviously, the clean sheet was crucial today, that was the main goal, but then to score a late goal… I think we deserved it so much for all the work we put in today as a… pic.twitter.com/3mMBBvvAaF — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) May 3, 2026

Liverpool were organised and pressed City hard throughout, but ultimately could not find a way through.

Jeglertz Honest About Where His Side Stand

The City boss made no attempt to dress up the performance, openly admitting that his team are not playing the football they are capable of. What he pointed to instead was the relentless work ethic and refusal to accept defeat that runs through every member of his squad.

Rebecca Knaak leapt like a salmon to guide the ball home 🐟@ManCityWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/rEMrDPuRlp — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 3, 2026

He highlighted how the group has worked tirelessly since July and that resilience, rather than flair, is currently their greatest weapon.

What City Need to Clinch the Title

The mathematics are now straightforward for City heading into the final day. A win against West Ham will confirm them as WSL champions regardless of what happens elsewhere.

Andrée Jeglertz on Rebecca Knaak:



"I'm so happy for her. She was struggling with her shoulder for almost all of the game. But also she really wanted to do this and help the team the whole game. I'm so happy she's the one scoring."



[via @ManCityWomen] pic.twitter.com/4LTknp6U5P — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) May 3, 2026

Alternatively, Arsenal dropping points before that fixture would also hand City the title. Everything remains in Jeglertz’s hands, and with the mental strength this squad has shown all season, few would bet against them getting the job done.

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