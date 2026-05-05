Manchester City Women Player Ratings vs Liverpool as Rebecca Knaak 91st Minute Header Sends Cityzens to Brink of First WSL Title Since 2016

Manchester City Women edged past Liverpool 1-0 at the Joie Stadium on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time header from centre back Rebecca Knaak, whose intervention kept City firmly in control of the WSL title race.

Khadija Shaw and Kerolin both spurned golden opportunities before Knaak delivered when it mattered most, with goalkeeper Jennifer Falk unable to keep the ball out despite it being far from a powerful effort.

Result: Manchester City Women 1-0 Liverpool FC Women

Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester

Competition: Women’s Super League

Highlights from our dramatic, late win against Liverpool 📺 pic.twitter.com/BUAX3w5KuF — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 3, 2026

Goalkeeper and Defence

Ayaka Yamashita (6/10): Had very little to do for long stretches but produced a strong early save when called upon. Solid if unspectacular.

Kerstin Casprij (6/10): Defensively disciplined and offered attacking presence throughout. Grew into the game as it progressed.

Jade Rose (6/10): Regularly mopped up when City were caught out in behind. Dependable without being spectacular.

100% win rate at home this season in the @BarclaysWSL! 🏡



We couldn't have done it without you, our incredible fans 👏🩵 pic.twitter.com/JV7if8uydm — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 3, 2026

Rebecca Knaak (7/10): Had some uncomfortable defensive moments early on but wrote her name into City folklore with a match-winning header deep into added time.

Alex Greenwood (7/10): City’s most commanding defender throughout. Made crucial interventions during Liverpool’s best spells and delivered the corner that led to the winning goal.

A special moment for a special player 🩵



🤝 @Joie_Baby pic.twitter.com/ET7BqKUlwm — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 3, 2026

Midfield and Attack

Yui Hasegawa (6/10): Came under real pressure from Denise O’Sullivan and lost the ball in some key moments, though her passing remained generally tidy.

Sam Coffey (5/10): Struggled to impose herself on the game and lost too many individual duels across the 90 minutes.

Kerolin (5/10): Showed directness and good movement but should have scored when played clean through by Shaw.

Aoba Fujino (6/10): Not everything came off but she remained a persistent threat and put in solid defensive work throughout.

Khadija Shaw (5/10): A frustrating afternoon for the Jamaica international. Wasted City’s clearest chances and was too wasteful on a day they could not afford such profligacy.

Lauren Hemp (7/10): City’s standout performer by some distance. Created the majority of their best opportunities and was a constant problem for Liverpool’s backline.

Subs and Manager

Mary Fowler (N/A): Introduced in the final five minutes with the result secured.

Laura Coombs (N/A): Made a late appearance following the announcement of her retirement from football. A fitting send-off moment.

A crucial win! 😤 pic.twitter.com/aI7avLjTbC — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 3, 2026

Andree Jeglertz (5/10): Was slow to make changes and nearly paid a heavy price for it. The win was deserved on balance, but his tactical decisions lacked decisiveness throughout.

Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer