Managers who won the Premier League in their first season

The new Premier League season is now up-and-running and defending champions Liverpool are hoping to defend a league title for the first time since the mid-eighties.

Succeeding in doing so would add a new layer of shine to Arne Slot’s already golden tenure at Anfield since taking over from Jurgen Klopp last summer.

Despite the large vacuum left behind by the German, and a lack of spending in his first transfer window, Slot took to the English top-flight like a duck to water by securing the Premier League crown in his first ever campaign.

In doing so, he joined a short but illustrious list of names to have achieved that very feat. Still, repeating the achievement in a second attempt remains a mammoth task, as history tells us.

Let’s take a closer look at the names who also picked up a Premier League winners medal in their maiden term in charge.

Jose Mourinho – 2004/05

Of course, it had to be ‘The Special One’ who was the first to do so upon walking through the Stamford Bridge doors in the summer of 2004.

Mourinho’s Chelsea side romped to the championship under his tutelage, finishing the season with 95 points to their name, a whopping 12 points in front of second-placed Arsenal.

The West Londoners also lost just one match across their entire league campaign, conceding only 15 goals in the process and are rightly heralded as one of the greatest sides to ever compete in the league’s history.

Indeed, Slot will take plenty of encouragement from Mourinho and co as he embarks on his own second foray to Premier League glory, given that Chelsea would also go on to win the title in the season that followed.

Mourinho would eventually leave the capital in 2007 before returning seven years later, but it’s in his first spell with the West London club where he really left his mark.

Carlo Ancelotti – 2009/10

Coincidentally, the second man to win the Premier League at the first time of asking also did so while occupying the Chelsea dugout.

Italy’s Carlo Ancelotti, whose gold-laiden CV arguably competes with any manager in the sport’s history, lit up the Premier League upon his arrival at Cobham in June, 2009.

He took over from Dutch boss Guus Hiddink after the Blues’ third-place finish in 2008/09 with the aim of returning the title to Stamford Bridge and didn’t disappoint.

Chelsea pipped Manchester United to the finish by a single point, but boasted a considerably superior goal difference of +71. Indeed, only Manchester City have scored more goals in a single season (106, 2017/18) than the 103 Ancelotti’s men put past opposition en route to their third Premier League crown.

But, unlike Mourinho, Ancelotti failed to live up to those same heights the second time around. After starting the new season with consecutive 6-0 wins over West Brom and Wigan, Chelsea began to slump as the Christmas period approached and eventually finished nine points behind winners Manchester United.

And, despite the success he’d enjoyed the year before, Ancelotti was shown the exit door shortly after the season finished and would eventually be replaced by another Portuguese man in Andre Villas-Boas.

Manuel Pellegrini – 2013/14

Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini may wish to forget his short tenure as West Ham boss in 2018/19, but his time with Manchester City certainly shouldn’t be sniffed at.

After surrendering their crown to city rivals Manchester United in 2012/13, City replaced Roberto Mancini with Pellegrini as they looked to regain their status as English champions the following year.

And they did exactly that, finishing top of the table and two points ahead of a valiant Liverpool side managed by Brendan Rodgers.

Pellegrini’s men scored an impressive 102 league goals across the campaign while conceding just 37 and, buoyed by the irresistible form of Yaya Toure in midfield, added their second ever Premier League crown to the Etihad trophy cabinet.

Yet, like Ancelotti, Pellegrini struggled to repeat his success one year on. City were unable to match their incredible attacking exploits, scoring just 87 this time around, as they surrendered the title to Chelsea after finishing eight points behind them in second.

Pellegrini was granted another season in charge but, after another disappointing league performance, was shown the exit door and replaced by the formidable Pep Guardiola. As they say, the rest is history.

Claudio Ranieri – 2015/16

Now the incredible achievement of Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester side in 2016 is worthy of a mention in any football discussion, though an asterisk should be inserted next to the Italian’s name.

Technically, this wasn’t his first Premier League season given he had managed Chelsea several years prior, but it was his first in charge at the King Power.

And, despite the Foxes narrowly avoiding relegation the season before, Ranieri somehow steered the East Midlanders to an improbable Premier League title to complete arguably the most outstanding achievement in sporting history.

Leicester were 5000/1 to win the league at the start of the campaign but, buoyed by the imperious form of Jamie Vardy, Riyadh Mahrez and Ngolo Kante, Ranieri’s crop made the impossible possible when they finished ten points clear of Arsenal in second.

And yet, in spite of his incredible achievement, it wouldn’t be long until Ranieri’s time at Leicester was up. The team struggled to match the form which led to them becoming champions and, after a disappointing run of form, Ranieri was axed in February 2017.

Sure, they were just one point above the relegation zone, but the decision still raised eyebrows given everything that had come before.

And there we have it. Winning a league title at the first time of asking is no small feat, indeed only a select few can boast to have done so.

Yet, football moves quickly, and the business done by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea this summer means Slot has it all to do if he wants to add a second winners medal to his mantelpiece this time around.