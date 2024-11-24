Manchester by the L! 5 things/entities that didn’t exist the last time a defending English champion lost 5 games in a row

Here are some stunning facts following Manchester City’s humiliating 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, their 5th straight loss.

It’s been a shock-laden month for Manchester City and its fans. The club recently suffered a 4-0 pummeling at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on the 23rd of November.

When City had lost 4 games in a row, fans of the team consoled themselves with the fact that the games were all away from home. However, when that was quashed last Saturday, fans were left dejected.

While the Cityzens’ midfield looked lackluster in the absence of the injured Rodri, not many expected it to be cut open by Spurs. The North London team who usually trouble Pep Guardiola’s men, irrespective of their own manager, were once again at it at the Etihad Stadium.

A stunning first-half display from James Maddison, saw Spurs go 2-0 up in the first half. In the next 45 minutes, Pedro Porro netted home following a rapid counter attack before Timo Werner humiliated Kyle Walker to make it 4-0 to Spurs.

The game also marked the first time a reigning English champion has lost 5 games in a row (including all competitions) since 1956, a staggering 68 years. It was Chelsea back then. Here are five things/entities/records that didn’t exist the last time since this stunning fact/event.

England hadn’t won the FIFA World Cup

It was only in 1966 that England won their first FIFA World Cup. Sir Alf Ramsey‘s men beat West Germany, 4-2, in the final to lift the coveted trophy. This came 10 years after Chelsea (1956’s defending champions) lost 5 games in a row.

Internet

The Internet was nowhere close to being invented back then. It is widely believed that Internet was invented in 1983, a staggering 27 years from 1956.

Pep Guardiola wasn’t born

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Manchester City’s English defender Finley Burns during the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northwest England on September 21, 2021. – (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The very manager who was inflicted with pain against Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t even born yet. The Spanish manager was born almost 15 years later in January 1971.

Paris Saint-Germain

The French club which has dominated Ligue 1 in the recent years wasn’t even founded. It was only in 1970 August that they came into existence. However, they have quickly gone on to establish themselves as one of the greatest clubs in France.

The famous Michaels – Jordan, Jackson and Tyson weren’t born

The late Michael Jackson is the eldest among the Michaels. He was born in 1958. 5 years later ‘His-Airness’ Michael Jordan was born. And finally in 1966, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson came into this world.