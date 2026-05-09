ManCity Dragon
Manchester City Boss Andree Jeglertz Breaks Silence on Bunny Shaw’s Future Amid Chelsea Transfer Links
Manchester City Women have just been crowned WSL champions for the first time in a decade, but the celebrations come with an unwanted cloud hanging over them, the potential departure of their top scorer.
Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who leads the WSL scoring charts with 19 goals this season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Talks over an extension have reportedly stalled, with Chelsea now emerging as the frontrunners to land the Jamaican striker on a free transfer.
Jeglertz Hopeful Shaw Stays
Head coach Andree Jeglertz addressed the situation in his Friday press conference, making clear his personal desire to keep Shaw at the club. He handed the decision upstairs to director of football Therese Sjogran, while insisting Shaw remains fully committed for the games remaining, a final WSL fixture against West Ham and one or two FA Cup ties still to come.
Manager Admits Squad Could Look Different Next Season
Jeglertz was candid about the uncertainty heading into the summer. He acknowledged that the squad may change, but maintained his approach will not get the absolute maximum out of whoever is available to him. He pointed to the work done this season with players like Lauren Hemp, Viv Miedema, and Yui Hasegawa as evidence of that philosophy in action.
Champions League Adds Extra Pressure to Recruitment
City will be back in the Champions League next season after falling to Chelsea in the quarter-finals this time around.
Jeglertz acknowledged that the club will need to assess additions to the squad with European football in mind. Losing a striker of Shaw’s calibre, 19 goals in a title-winning season, would represent a serious recruitment challenge regardless of who comes through the door in July.
Also read: Manchester City Women One Win Away From WSL Title After Rebecca Knaak’s 91st Minute Stunner Sinks Liverpool
Chelsea Dragon
Naomi Girma Ruled Out of Women’s FA Cup Semi Final as Chelsea Face WSL Champions Manchester City
Chelsea head into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup semi final against Manchester City without star defender Naomi Girma, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.
Girma missed Chelsea’s final WSL fixture of the season, a 3-1 victory over Leicester, and Sonia Bompastor confirmed ahead of the cup tie that the setback has not cleared up in time for the American international to feature this weekend.
Hampton Fit and Ready Despite Being Rested
There is better news on the goalkeeping front. Hannah Hampton, who was named on the bench against Leicester with Livia Peng given the starting spot, is fully fit and available for selection. Bompastor was clear that Hampton’s omission from the starting lineup was a rotation decision rather than an injury concern, with Peng having earned her opportunity through her performances across the season.
City Riding High After WSL Title Triumph
Chelsea’s opponents arrive in extraordinary form. Manchester City were confirmed as WSL champions earlier this week after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday made it mathematically impossible for them to be caught. It is their first league title since 2016 and Andree Jeglertz’s side will be looking to carry that momentum directly into cup competition.
Jeglertz spoke about the psychological benefit of winning a title, making clear his belief that success breeds the kind of mentality that can sustain a team across multiple competitions in quick succession.
The Wider FA Cup Picture
Sunday’s semi final between Chelsea and City is the second of two ties on the day. Liverpool host Brighton in the earlier fixture, with both winners booking their places in the Women’s FA Cup final. The competition now enters its most decisive stage with only four teams remaining in contention for the trophy.
Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Women vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Semi Final: Match Preview + Prediction
Chelsea Women face Manchester City Women in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Stamford Bridge with kick-off at 3.30 pm UK time.
The Blues secured their semi-final spot after beating Tottenham 2-1 in the quarterfinals while City progressed by defeating WSL2 side Birmingham City 1-0. TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the match live across the United Kingdom.
Kick-off: 15:30 BST, Sunday, May 10, 2026
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
TV: TNT Sports and HBO Max
Form Guide
Chelsea have demonstrated exceptional form winning five of their last six matches across all competitions heading into the semi final clash. The Blues beat Tottenham 2-1 on April 6 with Chloe Kelly and Catarina Macario combining to secure victory. They enter as heavy favourites given their consistent performances and home advantage at Stamford Bridge this weekend.
Manchester City showed inconsistency with four wins, one draw and one defeat in their equivalent six match period. However, their 5-1 demolition of Chelsea at the Etihad in February proved they possess the attacking firepower to trouble any defence when clicking properly. City must demonstrate that performance level can be replicated away from home.
Team News
Chelsea have no major injury concerns heading into the semi final. Their squad appears healthy and available for selection. Manchester City similarly arrive with a full complement of available players despite their recent inconsistent results across the campaign. Both sides can field their strongest possible lineups for this knockout fixture.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea: Charles; Bronze, Bright, Nusken; Kaptein, Leupolz, James, Harder; Sam Kerr, Reiten, Alex
Manchester City: Keepers, Alyssa Naeher; Parris, Aluko, Hemp; Chloe Kelly, Rodallega, Bunny Shaw, Rose Lavelle, Alex Greenwood, Manchester City
Also read: Ciara Grant: The Arsenal Legend Who Won 11 Titles, Marked Marta and Built a Career Like No Other
Liverpool Dragon
Manchester City Women Player Ratings vs Liverpool as Rebecca Knaak 91st Minute Header Sends Cityzens to Brink of First WSL Title Since 2016
Manchester City Women edged past Liverpool 1-0 at the Joie Stadium on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time header from centre back Rebecca Knaak, whose intervention kept City firmly in control of the WSL title race.
Khadija Shaw and Kerolin both spurned golden opportunities before Knaak delivered when it mattered most, with goalkeeper Jennifer Falk unable to keep the ball out despite it being far from a powerful effort.
Result: Manchester City Women 1-0 Liverpool FC Women
Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester
Competition: Women’s Super League
Goalkeeper and Defence
Ayaka Yamashita (6/10): Had very little to do for long stretches but produced a strong early save when called upon. Solid if unspectacular.
Kerstin Casprij (6/10): Defensively disciplined and offered attacking presence throughout. Grew into the game as it progressed.
Jade Rose (6/10): Regularly mopped up when City were caught out in behind. Dependable without being spectacular.
Rebecca Knaak (7/10): Had some uncomfortable defensive moments early on but wrote her name into City folklore with a match-winning header deep into added time.
Alex Greenwood (7/10): City’s most commanding defender throughout. Made crucial interventions during Liverpool’s best spells and delivered the corner that led to the winning goal.
Midfield and Attack
Yui Hasegawa (6/10): Came under real pressure from Denise O’Sullivan and lost the ball in some key moments, though her passing remained generally tidy.
Sam Coffey (5/10): Struggled to impose herself on the game and lost too many individual duels across the 90 minutes.
Kerolin (5/10): Showed directness and good movement but should have scored when played clean through by Shaw.
Aoba Fujino (6/10): Not everything came off but she remained a persistent threat and put in solid defensive work throughout.
Khadija Shaw (5/10): A frustrating afternoon for the Jamaica international. Wasted City’s clearest chances and was too wasteful on a day they could not afford such profligacy.
Lauren Hemp (7/10): City’s standout performer by some distance. Created the majority of their best opportunities and was a constant problem for Liverpool’s backline.
Subs and Manager
Mary Fowler (N/A): Introduced in the final five minutes with the result secured.
Laura Coombs (N/A): Made a late appearance following the announcement of her retirement from football. A fitting send-off moment.
Andree Jeglertz (5/10): Was slow to make changes and nearly paid a heavy price for it. The win was deserved on balance, but his tactical decisions lacked decisiveness throughout.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
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