Manchester City Boss Andree Jeglertz Breaks Silence on Bunny Shaw’s Future Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

Manchester City Women have just been crowned WSL champions for the first time in a decade, but the celebrations come with an unwanted cloud hanging over them, the potential departure of their top scorer.

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who leads the WSL scoring charts with 19 goals this season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Talks over an extension have reportedly stalled, with Chelsea now emerging as the frontrunners to land the Jamaican striker on a free transfer.

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw is set to leave Manchester City upon the expiration of her contract at the end of the season.



The striker had been close to staying at the newly-crowned WSL champions but negotiations have broken down, according to sources briefed on the situation, speaking… pic.twitter.com/OUnPhNgFJP — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 8, 2026

Jeglertz Hopeful Shaw Stays

Head coach Andree Jeglertz addressed the situation in his Friday press conference, making clear his personal desire to keep Shaw at the club. He handed the decision upstairs to director of football Therese Sjogran, while insisting Shaw remains fully committed for the games remaining, a final WSL fixture against West Ham and one or two FA Cup ties still to come.

Man City boss Andree Jeglertz on the future of star striker Bunny Shaw 👇https://t.co/P6x4bjRBsC — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 8, 2026

Manager Admits Squad Could Look Different Next Season

Jeglertz was candid about the uncertainty heading into the summer. He acknowledged that the squad may change, but maintained his approach will not get the absolute maximum out of whoever is available to him. He pointed to the work done this season with players like Lauren Hemp, Viv Miedema, and Yui Hasegawa as evidence of that philosophy in action.

Champions League Adds Extra Pressure to Recruitment

City will be back in the Champions League next season after falling to Chelsea in the quarter-finals this time around.

🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea are considering signing Bunny Shaw from Man City on a free transfer when her contract expires at the end of this season.



The WSL top scorer could stay at City. But Chelsea are thought to be a leading contender to sign her.



[via @Kit_Shepard / @TimesSport] pic.twitter.com/CB1Rzye55h — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) March 11, 2026

Jeglertz acknowledged that the club will need to assess additions to the squad with European football in mind. Losing a striker of Shaw’s calibre, 19 goals in a title-winning season, would represent a serious recruitment challenge regardless of who comes through the door in July.

Also read: Manchester City Women One Win Away From WSL Title After Rebecca Knaak’s 91st Minute Stunner Sinks Liverpool