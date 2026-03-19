Manchester City Announce New Official Cybersecurity Partner as Club Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Across Men’s and Women’s Teams

Manchester City have secured a new partnership with cybersecurity firm N-able. The company will become the club’s Official Cybersecurity Partner for both men’s and women’s teams, which is absolutely brilliant news for the Blues.

🔥Man City have partnered with cybersecurity company N-able



The deal will focus on protecting the club’s digital infrastructure.



Full details ⬇️ #ManCity #ManCityNewshttps://t.co/cQH2624Rte — Read Man City (@ReadManCity) March 19, 2026

The agreement sees City boost their digital defenses significantly. AI powered security technology will be deployed across the club’s operations. This forms part of City’s ongoing strategy to protect their systems and data as they operate as a global sporting brand.

Build Resilience for World Class Organisations

N-able’s Chief Marketing Officer Vikram Ramesh emphasized the alignment between his company and Manchester City. “The best teams in the world don’t just perform, they protect what makes performance possible,” Ramesh explained.

Man City were were the first club in English football to have a Head of AI, with Laurie Shaw



He was a former Head of Stats for the Treasury and moved onto Liverpool last year



Now replaced by Paul Power from @SkillCorner, who’s a well known figure within the analytics community… https://t.co/sbyOcvp0JB — Training Ground Guru (@ground_guru) March 18, 2026

He highlighted City’s demanding operational environment. “Manchester City operates at elite speed across global markets with zero tolerance for disruption. That’s exactly the environment N-able was built for,” he said, which is frankly spot on from the American firm.

Requirement to Protect People and Data

James Tennant serves as Director of Technology Information Security at City Football Group. He outlined why the club pursued this partnership and made it clear investment was essential.

New Partnership: #ManCity have announced a new Cyber security Partner, N-able – protecting critical systems, data and daily operations across the Club’s digital environment. The brand will have presence across digital and physical assets within the first team portfolio. 💻 — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 19, 2026

“Manchester City is a leading global brand within sport and beyond. With that comes the requirement for us to continually invest in technology and services,” Tennant said. He stressed the importance of comprehensive protection. “We need to protect our people, our data, and our operations. N-able offers advanced end to end solutions,” he explained.

Brand Will Feature Across Matchday Assets

N-able will gain visibility through digital platforms and matchday branding. The partnership covers both the men’s and women’s sides. This reflects the growing commercial value of the women’s game at elite level, which is absolutely brilliant to see.

Welcome N-able to the Man City Family 🤝



🔗 https://t.co/TX12zcL0MI pic.twitter.com/dzbYnGQ9QB — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2026

City continues to expand their commercial portfolio. Technology partnerships form a key part of their strategy. The focus on cybersecurity demonstrates how modern football clubs must protect themselves against digital threats.

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