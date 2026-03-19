Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Announce New Official Cybersecurity Partner as Club Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Across Men’s and Women’s Teams
Manchester City have secured a new partnership with cybersecurity firm N-able. The company will become the club’s Official Cybersecurity Partner for both men’s and women’s teams, which is absolutely brilliant news for the Blues.
The agreement sees City boost their digital defenses significantly. AI powered security technology will be deployed across the club’s operations. This forms part of City’s ongoing strategy to protect their systems and data as they operate as a global sporting brand.
Build Resilience for World Class Organisations
N-able’s Chief Marketing Officer Vikram Ramesh emphasized the alignment between his company and Manchester City. “The best teams in the world don’t just perform, they protect what makes performance possible,” Ramesh explained.
He highlighted City’s demanding operational environment. “Manchester City operates at elite speed across global markets with zero tolerance for disruption. That’s exactly the environment N-able was built for,” he said, which is frankly spot on from the American firm.
Requirement to Protect People and Data
James Tennant serves as Director of Technology Information Security at City Football Group. He outlined why the club pursued this partnership and made it clear investment was essential.
“Manchester City is a leading global brand within sport and beyond. With that comes the requirement for us to continually invest in technology and services,” Tennant said. He stressed the importance of comprehensive protection. “We need to protect our people, our data, and our operations. N-able offers advanced end to end solutions,” he explained.
Brand Will Feature Across Matchday Assets
N-able will gain visibility through digital platforms and matchday branding. The partnership covers both the men’s and women’s sides. This reflects the growing commercial value of the women’s game at elite level, which is absolutely brilliant to see.
City continues to expand their commercial portfolio. Technology partnerships form a key part of their strategy. The focus on cybersecurity demonstrates how modern football clubs must protect themselves against digital threats.
Also read: USWNT Watch: Alyssa Thompson Wins League Cup With Chelsea While Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes Lift French Cup With Lyon as Silverware Galore
Aston Villa
Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’
Less than two years ago, Khiara Keating appeared to have the world at her feet. Aged 19, she emerged as Manchester City‘s starting goalkeeper, won her first senior England call up and became the youngest player ever to win the Women’s Super League Golden Glove at the end of the 2023-24 season.
On Sunday, she made just her third league appearance of the current season, having been left out of the Lionesses’ senior squad last month due to a lack of game time. It’s been a surprising chain of events that led Keating here, but the 21 year old goalkeeper delivered an excellent performance in the goalless draw with Aston Villa, which is absolutely brilliant.
Made Several Terrific Saves to Ensure Point
While Sunday’s goalless draw with Aston Villa was a massively disappointing result as City dropped points for just the third time all season, the performance of their stand in shot stopper was excellent. There were a couple of iffy moments, sure, something particularly unsurprising given how little she has played recently.
But the overriding takeaway was that the 21 year old made several terrific saves to ensure her team got at least a point from a frustrating afternoon. It was a reminder of what Keating can do and why she burst onto the scene so emphatically two seasons ago.
Game Time Limited Under Jeglertz
This season, under new head coach Andree Jeglertz, Keating has found game time much harder to come by. Sunday’s appearance at Villa was just her sixth for City this season, her third in the league and her first in the competition since September, which is frankly disappointing for such a talented youngster.
While former boss Gareth Taylor was happy to rotate his goalkeepers, Jeglertz has used Ayaka Yamashita as his number one. It’s why the 21 year old was not called up by Sarina Wiegman for the latest England camp, instead dropping into the Under 23s.
Also read: Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop
Manchester City are launching a second drop of the Bubble Collective range, which now includes offerings in children’s sizes. The leisure wear collection has been created specifically for women fans with women in mind and has proven incredibly popular since its initial release.
Following the success of its first launch, this second drop includes an expanded collection with exciting new colour ways and children’s sizes. This is brilliant news for City supporters who have embraced the range enthusiastically over recent months.
Oversized Fits and Soft Fabrics
The Bubble Collective blends elevated comfort with bold city style through oversized fits, soft fabrics, and signature puff print details. These create relaxed everyday pieces perfect for showing your city pride, whether you’re at the Etihad Stadium or going about your daily business.
The range offers hoodies, shorts, and t-shirts that provide maximum comfort without compromising on style. As we head into spring, it’s the perfect opportunity to elevate your wardrobe with fresh City gear.
New Baby Pink and Mocha Colours
What’s more, new baby pink and mocha colours mean you can represent the club in more wide ranging everyday wear. These additions to the colour palette are absolutely spot on and give fans greater choice when selecting their city attire.
The expanded range now caters to a broader audience with the inclusion of children’s sizes, meaning younger supporters can match their parents or older siblings.
Created Specifically for Women Fans
The Bubble Collective represents a significant step forward in providing leisure wear designed with women in mind. Too often, women’s football merchandise is simply shrunk down versions of men’s gear, but this range takes a different approach with cuts and styles specifically tailored for female supporters, which is frankly long overdue.
Also read: Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker
Chelsea could swoop for Manchester City’s star striker Khadija Shaw this summer as the Jamaican international’s future remains in the air. The 29 year old is the top scorer in the Women’s Super League this campaign with 15 goals in 16 matches, but could leave the Cityzens in the coming months as her contract ticks down.
According to the Times’ Kit Shepard, Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea could pry Bunny away from the Joie Stadium in the summer, with multiple sides interested in making a move should Manchester City fail to agree on new terms with Shaw. It is believed that the Blues are offering better terms than what her current side can deliver, which could be a decisive factor.
Chelsea Lack Attacking Output This Season
Chelsea have lacked in their attacking output this season, with star striker Sam Kerr misfiring in the league. With backup Catarina Macario expected to leave after reportedly rejecting a new contract at Kingsmeadow, space could be open for a new star forward to arrive.
Since arriving at City on a free transfer in 2021, Shaw has been electric with three WSL golden boots to her name. Across all competitions, she has scored 105 goals in 127 appearances, which is frankly remarkable consistency at the highest level.
City Poised to Win WSL This Campaign
The Cityzens look poised to win the WSL this campaign, finally rewarding the Jamaican’s years of efforts in sky blue with a richly deserved title. The championship is coming ever closer to being decided in their showdown with second placed and city rivals Manchester United at the end of the month.
Chelsea’s form this season might give Shaw some food for thought, with Arsenal in with a good chance of knocking the Blues back into fourth and denying them Champions League football next season. Failing to qualify for European football could certainly blow open the race for Shaw’s signature.
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
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