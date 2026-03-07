Manchester City Defender Pulls Out of England Squad With Minor Injury as Lionesses Confirm Player Will Miss Iceland Clash

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood has pulled out of the England squad with a minor injury. The Lionesses confirmed the news via an official media update on Thursday ahead of their FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifier against Iceland in Nottingham on Saturday.

The 32 year old missed England’s 6-1 victory over Ukraine in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday evening with a minor muscle injury. The player has been assessed in the lead up to Saturday’s game and has not been deemed fit to play. No further amendments will be made to the England squad ahead of the fixture.

Will Return to Club Ahead of Schedule

Greenwood will return to her club ahead of schedule to complete her recovery. The defender is not expected to be sidelined for a significant period of time and could be in a position to return to competitive action with Manchester City next weekend.

This is good news for both City and England, who cannot afford to lose one of their most experienced defenders for any length of time. Greenwood has been absolutely crucial for both club and country this season, and her absence will be felt against Iceland.

Second World Cup Qualifier for Lionesses

England’s fixture against Iceland is their second of FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifying. It is important for the Lionesses to continue their winning start with games against world champions Spain on the horizon.

The fixture takes place at The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest FC, and kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday lunchtime. The game has been declared a complete sell out, with fans getting behind England’s World Cup qualification push in their numbers.

Sarina Wiegman will need to find a replacement for Greenwood in her backline, with several options available, including Millie Bright and Leah Williamson, who both have experience playing in that position for the national team.

