Manchester City WFC Defender Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland

Glasgow City have announced the loan signing of Codie Thomas from Manchester City until the end of the 2025-26 season. The 19 year old defender signed her first professional contract with the Women’s Super League club in December 2024 and now heads to Scotland seeking regular first team minutes.

This is a smart loan move for Thomas, who has made four appearances for Manchester City, including one in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She made her senior debut against SKN St. Pölten during the 2024-25 season and has since featured in both the WSL and Subway League Cup.

Following Khiara Keating’s Pathway

The defender also gained senior experience while on a dual registration deal with AFC Fylde. Khiara Keating completed the same pathway early in her professional career, which suggests Manchester City has a clear development plan for their young prospects. This is exactly the kind of structured approach that helps talented teenagers progress to an elite level.

After signing for Glasgow City, Thomas said, “I’m really excited to be here, go out there, get some minutes, and show everyone what I am about. The game in Scotland is really interesting, and every match is going to be tough. It’s a really good league to come into and to play in.”

Celtic Debut Beckons for Young Defender

Head coach Jane Ross praised the new arrival. “She’s an energetic player who is composed on the ball and works hard out of possession, and has already gained senior experience in England and in the Champions League. As we enter a crucial part of the campaign, Codie’s arrival adds more competition and quality to the squad.”

Glasgow City currently sits top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League standings after 16 games played, five points clear of Celtic in second place. Thomas will be eligible to make her debut against Celtic at Petershill Park on Sunday, February 8th, in what would be a massive baptism of fire.

