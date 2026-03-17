Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop

Manchester City are launching a second drop of the Bubble Collective range, which now includes offerings in children’s sizes. The leisure wear collection has been created specifically for women fans with women in mind and has proven incredibly popular since its initial release.

Our players have their say on our new Love This City collection ✨



Shop now 🛍️👇 — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) November 14, 2025

Following the success of its first launch, this second drop includes an expanded collection with exciting new colour ways and children’s sizes. This is brilliant news for City supporters who have embraced the range enthusiastically over recent months.

Oversized Fits and Soft Fabrics

The Bubble Collective blends elevated comfort with bold city style through oversized fits, soft fabrics, and signature puff print details. These create relaxed everyday pieces perfect for showing your city pride, whether you’re at the Etihad Stadium or going about your daily business.

Blending comfort with style! 🤩



Shop the Manchester City Bubble Collective collection now! 🩵



🔗 https://t.co/h8l9emCGRL pic.twitter.com/PCWFUVMCyy — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) December 11, 2025

The range offers hoodies, shorts, and t-shirts that provide maximum comfort without compromising on style. As we head into spring, it’s the perfect opportunity to elevate your wardrobe with fresh City gear.

Introducing our Love This City collection designed by AFTA Studios 🩵



Out now! ⤵️ — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) November 14, 2025

New Baby Pink and Mocha Colours

What’s more, new baby pink and mocha colours mean you can represent the club in more wide ranging everyday wear. These additions to the colour palette are absolutely spot on and give fans greater choice when selecting their city attire.

You loved the first drop, so we’re back with more 🤩



Introducing new colourways and kids’ sizing 💫



🛍️ https://t.co/RFRfn3GXxF pic.twitter.com/IzOt6dMitB — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 16, 2026

The expanded range now caters to a broader audience with the inclusion of children’s sizes, meaning younger supporters can match their parents or older siblings.

Created Specifically for Women Fans

The Bubble Collective represents a significant step forward in providing leisure wear designed with women in mind. Too often, women’s football merchandise is simply shrunk down versions of men’s gear, but this range takes a different approach with cuts and styles specifically tailored for female supporters, which is frankly long overdue.

Also read: Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?

