Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop
Manchester City are launching a second drop of the Bubble Collective range, which now includes offerings in children’s sizes. The leisure wear collection has been created specifically for women fans with women in mind and has proven incredibly popular since its initial release.
Following the success of its first launch, this second drop includes an expanded collection with exciting new colour ways and children’s sizes. This is brilliant news for City supporters who have embraced the range enthusiastically over recent months.
Oversized Fits and Soft Fabrics
The Bubble Collective blends elevated comfort with bold city style through oversized fits, soft fabrics, and signature puff print details. These create relaxed everyday pieces perfect for showing your city pride, whether you’re at the Etihad Stadium or going about your daily business.
The range offers hoodies, shorts, and t-shirts that provide maximum comfort without compromising on style. As we head into spring, it’s the perfect opportunity to elevate your wardrobe with fresh City gear.
New Baby Pink and Mocha Colours
What’s more, new baby pink and mocha colours mean you can represent the club in more wide ranging everyday wear. These additions to the colour palette are absolutely spot on and give fans greater choice when selecting their city attire.
The expanded range now caters to a broader audience with the inclusion of children’s sizes, meaning younger supporters can match their parents or older siblings.
Created Specifically for Women Fans
The Bubble Collective represents a significant step forward in providing leisure wear designed with women in mind. Too often, women’s football merchandise is simply shrunk down versions of men’s gear, but this range takes a different approach with cuts and styles specifically tailored for female supporters, which is frankly long overdue.
Also read: Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker
Chelsea could swoop for Manchester City’s star striker Khadija Shaw this summer as the Jamaican international’s future remains in the air. The 29 year old is the top scorer in the Women’s Super League this campaign with 15 goals in 16 matches, but could leave the Cityzens in the coming months as her contract ticks down.
According to the Times’ Kit Shepard, Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea could pry Bunny away from the Joie Stadium in the summer, with multiple sides interested in making a move should Manchester City fail to agree on new terms with Shaw. It is believed that the Blues are offering better terms than what her current side can deliver, which could be a decisive factor.
Chelsea Lack Attacking Output This Season
Chelsea have lacked in their attacking output this season, with star striker Sam Kerr misfiring in the league. With backup Catarina Macario expected to leave after reportedly rejecting a new contract at Kingsmeadow, space could be open for a new star forward to arrive.
Since arriving at City on a free transfer in 2021, Shaw has been electric with three WSL golden boots to her name. Across all competitions, she has scored 105 goals in 127 appearances, which is frankly remarkable consistency at the highest level.
City Poised to Win WSL This Campaign
The Cityzens look poised to win the WSL this campaign, finally rewarding the Jamaican’s years of efforts in sky blue with a richly deserved title. The championship is coming ever closer to being decided in their showdown with second placed and city rivals Manchester United at the end of the month.
Chelsea’s form this season might give Shaw some food for thought, with Arsenal in with a good chance of knocking the Blues back into fourth and denying them Champions League football next season. Failing to qualify for European football could certainly blow open the race for Shaw’s signature.
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Defender Pulls Out of England Squad With Minor Injury as Lionesses Confirm Player Will Miss Iceland Clash
Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood has pulled out of the England squad with a minor injury. The Lionesses confirmed the news via an official media update on Thursday ahead of their FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifier against Iceland in Nottingham on Saturday.
The 32 year old missed England’s 6-1 victory over Ukraine in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday evening with a minor muscle injury. The player has been assessed in the lead up to Saturday’s game and has not been deemed fit to play. No further amendments will be made to the England squad ahead of the fixture.
Will Return to Club Ahead of Schedule
Greenwood will return to her club ahead of schedule to complete her recovery. The defender is not expected to be sidelined for a significant period of time and could be in a position to return to competitive action with Manchester City next weekend.
This is good news for both City and England, who cannot afford to lose one of their most experienced defenders for any length of time. Greenwood has been absolutely crucial for both club and country this season, and her absence will be felt against Iceland.
Second World Cup Qualifier for Lionesses
England’s fixture against Iceland is their second of FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifying. It is important for the Lionesses to continue their winning start with games against world champions Spain on the horizon.
The fixture takes place at The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest FC, and kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday lunchtime. The game has been declared a complete sell out, with fans getting behind England’s World Cup qualification push in their numbers.
Sarina Wiegman will need to find a replacement for Greenwood in her backline, with several options available, including Millie Bright and Leah Williamson, who both have experience playing in that position for the national team.
Also read: Shaun Goater Leaves Position at Aston Villa as Bermuda Legend Departs Women’s Team After Assistant Coach Role Under Natalia Arroyo
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Women Trigger One Year Extension on Vivianne Miedema Contract as Netherlands Star Set to Remain at Joie Stadium Until Summer 2027
Manchester City Women have triggered the one year extension option on Vivianne Miedema’s contract, which will see her remain at the Joie Stadium until the summer of 2027. This is brilliant news for City, who have secured the services of one of the best strikers in women’s football for another season.
The Netherlands international has played 41 games in all competitions for City while scoring 22 goals since joining from Arsenal. She has netted 11 goals this term for the WSL leaders and title favourites as Gareth Taylor’s side look to win their first league championship.
Therese Came Up With It Early in Season
Speaking about the deal, Miedema told mancity.com: “It’s something Director of Football Therese Sjogran came up with quite early on in the season. She was like, I know that it’s still far away, but we really want to keep you’. For me, I’ve always said that to her as well, there’s no place I’d rather be right now than City.”
The Dutch striker added, “The steps we’ve made this season are really good, and I’m really excited to see what that leads to in the end this season, but also next season.” Miedema has been absolutely crucial for City this campaign, and triggering the extension was a no brainer for the club.
City Eight Points Clear at Top
Manchester City sits eight points clear at the top of the WSL table with a game in hand over second placed Manchester United. They are strong favourites to win the title for the first time in their history, and Miedema will play a huge part in whether they can get over the line.
The 30 year old has rediscovered her best form since leaving Arsenal and looks completely revitalized under Taylor. Her goalscoring record speaks for itself, and City fans will be delighted she is staying for at least another year.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Star Olivia Smith Out of Canada Squad: Know the Reason why
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