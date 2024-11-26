6 in a row incoming? All about what happened the last time Manchester City faced Feyenoord?

All you should know about what happened when the currently-struggling Manchester City and Feyenoord last faced

Manchester City are in dire straits right now. However, to possibly ease their misfortunes, they will be welcoming Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 group stage.

Coming off a 4-0 hammering at the Etihad against Tottenham Hotspur, City will look to put their torrid run back. This is first time in two decades that they have lost 5 games in a row (across all competitions). And no defending English champion has lost 5 games in a row since 1956 (Chelsea).

With a chance for their unwanted record to further worse, Pep Guardiola would, by all means, look to avoid a loss. To make things worse, City face high-flying Liverpool this weekend.

Ahead of their match against Feyenoord, we take a look at how things panned out when the two teams last faced. It was the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City had drubbed Feyenoord 0-4 in the first fixture

Coming off a 0-4 win against Feyenoord in the away fixture, a similar scoreline was expected. However, it was not so. Although, Manchester City ended up winning the match, they need a late winner from Raheem Sterling to seal the deal. The game ended 1-0.

5 players who started that night still are an integral part of the club

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JANUARY 27: Ilkay Gundogan looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on January 27, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ederson was in goal for Manchester City that night. He is still their main goalkeeper, and was in his first season at the blue side of Manchester. Kyle Walker as well was in his first season at the club, and currently is the captain of the club.

In midfield that night were Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan who are still an integral part of the club, although Gundogan left to Barcelona for a year during 2023/24. Another player in the lineup was Bernardo Silva (another player in his first year at the club), who is still a regular starter. Goes to show how important the Cityzen’s core has been through the years.