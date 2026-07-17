Manchester City Begin Pre-Season Against Fiorentina as Champions Prepare for European Return

Manchester City will commence their 2026-27 campaign preparations with an away friendly against ACF Fiorentina on August 8 at Rocco B. Commisso Viola Park. The Blues, defending Women’s Super League champions and FA Cup holders, face Italian opposition in their first competitive testing ahead of their Women’s Super League opener scheduled for September 4-6 weekend.

Official: #ManCity will take on ACF Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly on Saturday 8 August at 18:00 (UK) at Rocco B. Commisso Viola Park. pic.twitter.com/vJAPc69zNJ — MCWFC Xtra (@MCWFCXtra) July 17, 2026

Fiorentina finished fourth within Italian top flight during 2025-26 campaign, narrowly missing UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification. The Italian side provides genuine competitive opposition capable of delivering meaningful preparation for City’s title defence and anticipated European competition return following their domestic dominance last season.

Championship-Winning Squad Tests Continental Competition Readiness

Director of Football Therese Sjogran highlighted the importance of testing themselves against different continental opponents within challenging environments. City’s return to European football necessitates specific preparation addressing continental tactical demands and competitive intensity diverging from domestic Women’s Super League structures.

Fiorentina will face Manchester City in a prestigious friendly match on August 8th at Viola Park for their pre-season training. pic.twitter.com/Ln6vtuRIjf — Daniela Belmonte (@DaniBelmonte00) July 17, 2026

Sjogran specifically referenced last season’s record-breaking success while emphasising ambitions to build upon that foundation during the forthcoming campaign. The Fiorentina fixture provides optimal preparation platform enabling assessment of squad sharpness one month before official season commencement.

We will begin our preparations for the 2026/27 campaign with a friendly away to Fiorentina on Saturday 8 August ✈️🇮🇹



All you need to know 👉 https://t.co/6aZuWB46rv pic.twitter.com/Apm082iv1S — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) July 17, 2026

Historical Context Provides Competitive Perspective

City’s most recent meeting with Fiorentina occurred during 2021 Champions League Round of 16 tie where the Blues dominated comprehensively, progressing 8-0 on aggregate. That historical context suggests current Fiorentina represents significantly strengthened opposition compared to previous encounters, providing genuine test of City’s championship credentials.

Matchday starts here. Shop our new pre-match collection now! 🩵@pumafootball — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) July 16, 2026

This friendly feels strategically important for City’s competitive trajectory. Rather than simply maintaining dominance domestically, they pursue continental testing ensuring readiness for elite European competition. That deliberate preparation approach validates their championship mentality while suggesting confidence regarding their capacity to compete across multiple fronts simultaneously.

Also read: Chelsea Forward Louna Ribadeira Returns to FC Fleury 91 on Season Long Loan for Development