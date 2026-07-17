Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Begin Pre-Season Against Fiorentina as Champions Prepare for European Return
Manchester City will commence their 2026-27 campaign preparations with an away friendly against ACF Fiorentina on August 8 at Rocco B. Commisso Viola Park. The Blues, defending Women’s Super League champions and FA Cup holders, face Italian opposition in their first competitive testing ahead of their Women’s Super League opener scheduled for September 4-6 weekend.
Fiorentina finished fourth within Italian top flight during 2025-26 campaign, narrowly missing UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification. The Italian side provides genuine competitive opposition capable of delivering meaningful preparation for City’s title defence and anticipated European competition return following their domestic dominance last season.
Championship-Winning Squad Tests Continental Competition Readiness
Director of Football Therese Sjogran highlighted the importance of testing themselves against different continental opponents within challenging environments. City’s return to European football necessitates specific preparation addressing continental tactical demands and competitive intensity diverging from domestic Women’s Super League structures.
Sjogran specifically referenced last season’s record-breaking success while emphasising ambitions to build upon that foundation during the forthcoming campaign. The Fiorentina fixture provides optimal preparation platform enabling assessment of squad sharpness one month before official season commencement.
Historical Context Provides Competitive Perspective
City’s most recent meeting with Fiorentina occurred during 2021 Champions League Round of 16 tie where the Blues dominated comprehensively, progressing 8-0 on aggregate. That historical context suggests current Fiorentina represents significantly strengthened opposition compared to previous encounters, providing genuine test of City’s championship credentials.
This friendly feels strategically important for City’s competitive trajectory. Rather than simply maintaining dominance domestically, they pursue continental testing ensuring readiness for elite European competition. That deliberate preparation approach validates their championship mentality while suggesting confidence regarding their capacity to compete across multiple fronts simultaneously.
Also read: Chelsea Forward Louna Ribadeira Returns to FC Fleury 91 on Season Long Loan for Development
Manchester City Women (WFC)
England Goalkeeper Khiara Keating Turns Down Manchester City Contract as Playing Time Dries Up
Khiara Keating has reportedly rejected a new contract offer from Manchester City as her current deal enters its final year.
The 21-year-old England international saw her playing opportunities severely diminish during the 2025-26 campaign, starting just four Women’s Super League matches compared to 22 in her breakthrough season.
Keating’s fortunes have taken a dramatic turn since her remarkable emergence as City’s number one goalkeeper during the 2023-24 season. The teenager became the youngest ever winner of the WSL’s Golden Glove award after keeping nine clean sheets, establishing herself as a genuine England prospect. However, competition for the position has limited her opportunities in recent campaigns.
International Implications of Reduced Game Time
The lack of minutes has impacted Keating’s England representation with manager Sarina Wiegman leaving her out of recent squads. The goalkeeper was part of the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2025 last summer as second choice to Hannah Hampton but has not featured in the national team since October following her limited club football opportunities.
With the 2027 Women’s World Cup approaching, Keating will need regular football to maintain her international standing. Moving away from Manchester offers the best opportunity to regain the consistency required for both club and country progress.
Liverpool Emerge as Potential Destination
Former Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor is now leading Liverpool and could represent an attractive option for the goalkeeper seeking regular football. Liverpool have goalkeeping uncertainty after failing to retain loan star Jennifer Falk, who played a key role in their survival fight last season.
Keating remains optimistic about her chances despite recent setbacks, emphasising her readiness whenever called upon and her determination to continue developing as a top level goalkeeper.
Also read: Beth Mead Signs Manchester City Deal as Laura Coombs Welcomes Arsenal Forward to New Women’s Facility
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Chicago Stars Sign Spanish International Leila Ouahabi From Manchester City on Three Year Deal Through 2028
Chicago Stars have secured one of Europe’s most decorated defenders in Spanish international Leila Ouahabi on a three year contract through 2028. The veteran left back joins the NWSL outfit as a free agent following her departure from Manchester City, pending international transfer clearance.
Ouahabi departs Manchester after an impressive four season spell that culminated in a historic domestic double for the Citizens. She helped City claim the 2025/26 WSL title, their first in a decade, before securing the Women’s FA Cup to complete the silverware haul. The Spanish defender made 106 appearances across all competitions during her time in England, including 68 league outings.
Ouahabi Brings Extensive Winning Pedigree
The left back arrives in Chicago with an extraordinary trophy cabinet accumulated across her career at some of Europe’s elite clubs. She began her professional journey at Barcelona in 2011 before spending three seasons at Valencia. Her return to the Catalan giants in 2016 proved remarkably fruitful, yielding three league titles, five Copa de la Reina victories, two Supercopa crowns and a Champions League trophy.
Ouahabi played a crucial role in Barcelona’s historic 2021 treble winning campaign as the club claimed the league, domestic cup and European crown simultaneously. The 66 cap Spain international represented her nation at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and featured in the 2022 and 2025 Euros campaigns.
Stars Look to Rebuild With Experienced Leadership
Chicago Stars president Karen Leetzow expressed enthusiasm about the signing, describing Ouahabi as a proven winner with international pedigree who will strengthen the team’s defensive line. The move represents an opportunity for the Stars to add experienced leadership as they look to rebuild following a difficult season.
Also read: Beth Mead Completes Manchester City Move From Arsenal After Nine Years and Multiple European Championship Triumphs
Arsenal Dragon
Beth Mead Completes Manchester City Move From Arsenal After Nine Years and Multiple European Championship Triumphs
Beth Mead has joined Manchester City on a contract running until 2029, marking one of the summer window’s biggest moves.
The England forward leaves Arsenal after nine years, departing as a genuine club legend with a trophy cabinet most players spend entire careers chasing. She won the WSL title, three League Cups and the UEFA Women’s Champions League across her North London tenure. That is a sustained record of excellence.
Mead arrives at City as arguably the most decorated English attacking player of her generation. She holds the WSL assist record with 54 and scored 72 league goals. She was Euro 2022’s standout performer, top scorer, leading assist provider, Player of the Tournament before finishing second in the Ballon d’Or voting that year.
She defended England’s European crown in 2025. She has 81 senior caps and 40 international goals. These are not marginal contributions. This is a player who has defined a generation of English women’s football.
What makes this signing genuinely significant is not just Mead’s individual quality but her mentality. She performs when stakes are highest. That matters more than statistics. City won the WSL and FA Cup double last season. They return to European competition next year. Adding a player with Mead’s pedigree in major tournaments provides something intangible but real: experience winning when it matters most.
City already possess attacking firepower in Bunny Shaw and Vivianne Miedema. Mead does not replace either. She adds tactical flexibility and a different skillset. She creates chances. She scores goals. She operates across the attacking line.
The Ambition Statement
Title-winning teams stay hungry. City showed that hunger by signing Mead. Champions League football demands players who have succeeded at that level. Mead brings that directly.
Also read: María Pérez Signs New London City Deal Until 2028 as Spanish Midfielder Commits to WSL Ambitious Project
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