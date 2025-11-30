Manchester City
Manchester City Install 10,000 Solar Panels Across Academy to Power Next Generation of Stars Sustainably
Manchester City are installing over 10,000 solar panels across their City Football Academy in an ambitious sustainability project that will offset the entire complex’s annual energy consumption.
The initiative, which includes nearly 3,000 panels already installed on the Joie Stadium roof, home to City’s women’s team, will power training sessions, recovery rooms and analytics suites where the next generation of stars are being developed.
Net Zero Carbon Target by 2030
The solar programme forms the centrepiece of City’s pledge to reach net zero carbon by 2030, encompassing everything from matchday waste to academy canteen food. According to the club’s sustainability report, the renewable energy system will power floodlights, treadmills and performance monitoring equipment entirely without fossil fuels once fully operational.
City currently sit 28th in the Pledgeball League but are positioning themselves as leaders in football sustainability. The project includes complementary measures like compostable packaging, water-efficient landscaping and spaces designed to support biodiversity from bees to bats.
The academy has already produced stars like Phil Foden, Nico O’Reilly and Rico Lewis using traditional energy sources. City believe this sustainable infrastructure will help develop future talent whilst simultaneously addressing football’s global carbon footprint.
Practical Benefits Beyond Green Credentials
The solar installation provides tangible advantages beyond environmental benefits. The energy generated buffers against energy price volatility and could be redirected to the Etihad Stadium during peak demand periods. Few European clubs operate training complexes powered so extensively by renewable energy, giving City a competitive edge.
Manchester’s famously grey weather presents challenges for solar output, but City have integrated the panels into a wider energy strategy with efficiency measures and smart-grid management. The club remains confident the academy will stay powered sustainably year-round despite seasonal variations.
The project sends a message to young players that innovation off the pitch matters as much as brilliance on it. Every sprint, pass and tactical drill will be indirectly powered by the sun, with the next generation learning about resilience and responsibility alongside their football development.
Manchester City
Mary Fowler Injury Update: When is the Manchester City Women’s Star Expected to Return from ACL Rupture
Manchester City forward Mary Fowler has provided an encouraging update on her recovery from the ACL injury she sustained during April’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.
The 22-year-old Australia international is seven months into her rehabilitation and remains determined to represent her country at the 2026 Asian Cup, despite facing a race against time.
Mary Fowler Targets Asian Cup Return Seven Months Into ACL Recovery
Speaking to Nine Wide World of Sports, Fowler confirmed her rehabilitation has progressed well under the guidance of Manchester City’s medical staff. However, she emphasized taking a cautious approach rather than rushing her return, stating she wants to ensure she comes back in the best possible shape when her body is ready.
Asian Cup Timeline
Fowler has approximately three months to complete her recovery and regain match fitness before the Asian Cup begins on March 1, 2026. The tournament, hosted by Australia, also serves as qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, adding extra significance to the competition.
The Matildas have been drawn in Group A alongside South Korea, Iran and the Philippines. While Fowler acknowledged her desire to participate, she refused to place strict timelines on her rehabilitation, recognizing the importance of not compromising her long-term fitness.
Season Cut Short
Fowler’s injury came at the worst possible moment, halting an exceptional individual campaign where she recorded six goals and seven assists in 17 WSL appearances for Manchester City. She was the only City player to reach double figures for both goals and assists last season, earning inclusion in the PFA WSL Team of the Year for 2024-25.
The ACL rupture added to Manchester City’s mounting injury crisis, which also sidelined Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Vivianne Miedema, Bunny Shaw and Jill Roord at various points during the season. Fowler signed a contract extension until summer 2027 in October, demonstrating City’s long-term commitment to the Australian despite her injury setback.
Australia received a boost with Sam Kerr’s recent return from her own ACL injury, providing hope that Fowler can follow a similar recovery trajectory. Fowler joined Australia’s national team camp during the last international window to observe new head coach Joe Montemurro’s tactical philosophy, maintaining her connection with the squad despite being unavailable for selection.
Manchester City
Despite Comfortable Position Atop WSL Table, Manchester City Women Star Warns Team Against Taking Things For Granted
Sydney Lohmann has warned her Manchester City teammates they cannot afford complacency despite sitting top of the WSL table, insisting lower-league opponents deserve full respect after their 2-0 League Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.
“We Can’t Play at 90%” – Sydney Lohmann Issues Warning to Manchester City Despite Comfortable WSL Lead
The German midfielder, making her first start since returning from injury, delivered the message following Saturday’s win that secured City’s place in the knockout stages as Group A winners. Grace Clinton and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to wrap up the tie against the WSL 2 side at the City Ground.
“I think the teams in the other leagues are strong teams, and you can see that from the results,” Lohmann told the club’s official website. “So, we knew it was not going to be easy, and we’ve said it before that we’re a better team on paper, but we need to prove that by giving everything.”
Her warning carried particular weight given recent upsets across women’s football. “We can’t take anything for granted or think that we can play at 90%, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
Jeglertz Demands Better Game Management
Head coach Andree Jeglertz was pleased with the result and another clean sheet but hinted his side should have been more ruthless after the break.
“There are parts of the game I’m pleased with. We created a couple of great chances and that was good and I’m pleased we kept another clean sheet,” the Swedish coach said. “I think in the second half we need to be better in game management because we can definitely keep the ball a little bit longer. I think this is what we’ve been struggling a little bit with and that we’re a little too stressed to go forward.”
Jeglertz was delighted to have Lohmann and Clinton back competing for places, describing it as a “fantastic challenge” for team selection. “The ones coming in today are definitely not letting anybody down so it’s a fantastic challenge for me to pick the best teams coming up, but it’s also making the sessions and training really challenging because everything is competitive.”
City’s depth will be crucial as they juggle domestic and European commitments while protecting their WSL lead.
Manchester City
Bunny Shaw Injury Update: Manchester City Boss Delivers Positive News After Derby Scare
Bunny Shaw has been given the all-clear to feature in Manchester City‘s League Cup clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend after concerns she’d picked up an injury during Saturday’s 3-0 Manchester derby demolition.
The Jamaican striker limped off in the 83rd minute at the Etihad Stadium after scoring City’s second goal in the emphatic victory over Manchester United. Shaw was immediately substituted by Grace Clinton, raising fears that City’s top scorer had suffered a setback ahead of the international break.
However, head coach Andree Jeglertz delivered reassuring news during Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “She’s been training fully this week,” Jeglertz confirmed. “There haven’t been any issues with her. I think every player who was available last week are ready for this game, also. It looks like we have a hungry squad to get a good result in Nottingham this weekend.”
Decision Time for Forest Clash
The positive update gives Jeglertz a selection headache ahead of Sunday’s League Cup fixture at the City Ground. Shaw has been in stunning form this season, leading the WSL Golden Boot race with six goals in nine appearances, and sits top of virtually every attacking metric in the league.
No player has a higher expected goals figure than Shaw’s 8.36, while she’s also registered a league-high 19 shots on target to go with her two assists. According to FotMob, she’s the WSL player of the season so far with an average match rating of 8.07, underlining her dominance.
The question facing Jeglertz is whether to risk Shaw against WSL 2 opposition in City’s final match before the international break, or rest her entirely given the comfortable nature of the fixture. City need only a draw to secure their place in Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final draw.
Shaw’s remarkable season sees her hunting a third consecutive Golden Boot, while rapidly climbing the WSL’s all-time scoring charts. Her six goals already have her well-positioned in what’s shaping up to be another trophy-laden campaign for the 28-year-old.
