Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild

Manchester City Women have confirmed that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week, bringing a premature end to her debut season at the club on the same day the WSL champions are preparing to face West Ham in their final league fixture of the campaign.

We can confirm that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week.



The midfielder will now begin rehabilitation with the Club’s medical team in preparation for the 2026/27 campaign.



Everyone at City would like to wish Sam the very best in her recovery and we look… pic.twitter.com/5hV3jFLf0G — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 15, 2026

The club did not go into detail about the specific nature of the injury or the procedure, but made clear that Coffey will spend the summer in rehabilitation with City’s medical team ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 season.

🇺🇸United States midfielder Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week and will now begin rehabilitation with her club’s medical team.

The 26-year-old is hopeful of being fit in time for the start of the 2026/27 season.✍️ pic.twitter.com/kwZyVIxRWe — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 15, 2026

Coffey’s Impact Since Joining City in January

The American midfielder joined Manchester City in the January transfer window and wasted little time making herself a regular starter in the heart of midfield. Her contribution was a meaningful part of the run that saw City clinch their first WSL title since 2016, ending Chelsea’s six-year stranglehold on the division.

USWNT & Man City midfielder Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery 🩼



She will begin rehabilitation with City’s medical team over the summer to be ready for the start of next season.



📸 @ManCityWomen pic.twitter.com/ZArpromnVA — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) May 15, 2026

To pick up an injury at the end of a title-winning season is a frustrating way to close out what has otherwise been a hugely positive first few months at the club.

What the Recovery Timeline Looks Like

City framed the rehabilitation as summer-focused, with the expectation that Coffey will be ready for the new season. The club specifically referenced the return of European football next term as the context for her recovery target, with Champions League football back on the agenda following this season’s WSL triumph.

USWNT's Coffey starts rehab after knee surgery



United States women's national team midfielder Sam Coffey "underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week" and will begin rehabilitation, her club, Manchester City, announced on Friday.https://t.co/zAvlH9E8OD — ESPN Soccer (@ESPNsoccer) May 15, 2026

USWNT Availability Remains Uncertain

The more immediate concern is whether Coffey will be available for the United States Women’s National Team’s upcoming matches against Brazil in June, which are part of the 2027 World Cup qualifying cycle. Given the summer rehabilitation window City outlined, her involvement in those fixtures is looking unlikely at this stage, though no official decision has been confirmed.

Also read: Manchester City Women Unveil New £10m State of the Art Facility as Alex Greenwood Says It Takes WSL Champions to a Whole Different Level