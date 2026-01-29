Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City WFC Star Kerstin Casparij Reveals Girlfriend Thought She Was a Gardener After Meeting on Tinder as Dutch Defender Opens Up on Life in Manchester
Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij has revealed her girlfriend Ruth thought she was a gardener when they first met on Tinder. The Netherlands international, who has been setting the pace down the flanks for league leaders City all season, opened up about her life off the pitch in BBC Sport’s Eat and Yap series with Alex Scott.
Casparij explained she deliberately avoided putting football photos on her dating profile. “I didn’t put any bio, I didn’t put any pictures of football. So Ruth had no idea that I was even sporty. She thought I was a gardener because I was tanned,” the 25 year old said. This is absolutely hilarious and shows Casparij wanted someone who liked her for who she is, rather than being a professional footballer.
Meeting Ruth Changed Everything
The City star admitted she was lonely living on her own in Manchester before meeting Ruth. “It was great for me because I was a bit lonely, living on my own and I was just excited to meet other people outside my team mates. I love my team mates but sometimes you want to see other people as well.”
Ruth now lives with Casparij in Manchester along with their two cats, Kiwi and Mango. The defender even has a tattoo of them looking into a wine glass. “They’re cute and silly,” she explained, showing the ink to Scott.
ADHD Diagnosis Helped Channel Energy Into Football
Casparij opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD as a child. “People mostly described me as loud, very chatty. I’m raging ADHD. I’ve calmed down a little bit now but as a child I was all over the shop. It was such a good thing, growing up and wanting to become an athlete, because I was so hyper focused on football.”
The northern Netherlands native has played every single game for City this season, scoring twice as they sit nine points clear at the top of the WSL.
Chelsea
Manchester City WFC vs. Chelsea WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester City Women host reigning champions Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what could prove to be the decisive match in this season’s WSL title race.
The Citizens currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table after 13 matches, with the Blues desperately needing a result to keep their fading hopes alive.
City left it late in last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses as Khadija Shaw struck an 86th minute winner to maintain their remarkable form. Andree Jeglertz’s side have won 12 of their 13 league matches this season and boast a perfect home record with seven wins from seven at the Etihad.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 2, 2026
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
City Closing In on First Title Since 2016
This match represents a huge opportunity for Manchester City to effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge before February even finishes. The Citizens are the WSL’s highest scorers with 36 goals from 13 matches, including an incredible 21 goals across their seven home encounters.
Jeglertz remains without defender Naomi Layzell and attacker Mary Fowler due to hip and knee injuries respectively. Aoba Fujino could return to the matchday squad after missing the last five matches, while USA international Sam Coffey is likely to get more minutes off the bench.
Blues Facing Uphill Battle
Chelsea’s hopes of claiming a seventh consecutive WSL title are quickly fading after dropping points in five of their 13 league matches. Sonia Bompastor’s side suffered a damaging 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend, leaving them nervously looking over their shoulder at Manchester United just two points behind in fourth.
The Blues remain without Kadiesha Buchanan, Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramirez. Keira Walsh is in contention for a starting spot after returning from injury as a substitute against Arsenal.
Predicted Lineups:
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Greenwood; Blindkilde, Hasegawa; Kerolin, Miedema, Hemp; Shaw
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright; Carpenter, Walsh, Cuthbert, Baltimore; James; Kerr, Thompson
Chelsea
Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Sonia Bompastor has insisted Chelsea will “fight until the end” to defend their Women’s Super League title despite sitting nine points behind leaders Manchester City with just nine games remaining.
The Blues face a must win trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday following Saturday’s damaging 2-0 home defeat to third placed Arsenal.
Chelsea have been crowned WSL champions in each of the past six seasons but their grip on the trophy is slipping rapidly. Bompastor initially conceded the title race was “probably” over after the Arsenal loss but has now backtracked on those comments ahead of the crucial Manchester City clash.
Sonia Bompastor: Blues No Longer in Control
“Our mentality is to fight until the end, no matter what happens,” Bompastor explained. “The only thing is right now we are not in control, and the most important thing is we need to focus on what we can control. Man City are top of the table and in control.”
This is frankly damage limitation from Bompastor after her defeatist comments on Saturday. Nine points is a massive gap with only nine matches left, and Chelsea desperately need a result at the Etihad to keep any realistic hopes alive.
City Boast Incredible Form
Manchester City have been phenomenal this season, losing just one league game from 13 fixtures. That sole defeat came against Chelsea on the opening day, while the Blues also edged a tight 1-0 League Cup semi final victory earlier this month thanks to Wieke Kaptein’s goal.
City boss Andree Jeglertz confirmed that Aoba Fujino should be available after training fully, adding crucial squad depth for the title run in. Sunday’s match could effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge if they suffer defeat.
