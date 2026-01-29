Manchester City WFC Star Kerstin Casparij Reveals Girlfriend Thought She Was a Gardener After Meeting on Tinder as Dutch Defender Opens Up on Life in Manchester

Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij has revealed her girlfriend Ruth thought she was a gardener when they first met on Tinder. The Netherlands international, who has been setting the pace down the flanks for league leaders City all season, opened up about her life off the pitch in BBC Sport’s Eat and Yap series with Alex Scott.

Casparij explained she deliberately avoided putting football photos on her dating profile. “I didn’t put any bio, I didn’t put any pictures of football. So Ruth had no idea that I was even sporty. She thought I was a gardener because I was tanned,” the 25 year old said. This is absolutely hilarious and shows Casparij wanted someone who liked her for who she is, rather than being a professional footballer.

Meeting Ruth Changed Everything

The City star admitted she was lonely living on her own in Manchester before meeting Ruth. “It was great for me because I was a bit lonely, living on my own and I was just excited to meet other people outside my team mates. I love my team mates but sometimes you want to see other people as well.”

Ruth now lives with Casparij in Manchester along with their two cats, Kiwi and Mango. The defender even has a tattoo of them looking into a wine glass. “They’re cute and silly,” she explained, showing the ink to Scott.

ADHD Diagnosis Helped Channel Energy Into Football

Casparij opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD as a child. “People mostly described me as loud, very chatty. I’m raging ADHD. I’ve calmed down a little bit now but as a child I was all over the shop. It was such a good thing, growing up and wanting to become an athlete, because I was so hyper focused on football.”

The northern Netherlands native has played every single game for City this season, scoring twice as they sit nine points clear at the top of the WSL.

