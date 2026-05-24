Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals

Manchester City Women claimed the 2025-26 Women’s Super League title on May 7, confirmed when Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brighton and handed Andree Jeglertz’s side the crown with one game remaining.

🚨 Chelsea Women are currently favourites to sign Bunny Shaw from Manchester City.



Shaw wrapped up another historic campaign, securing a record third consecutive WSL Golden Boot with 21 goals in 22 matches.



Chelsea want her, but a decision isn't finalised.



After lifting the… pic.twitter.com/MImRXrHcWL — TrifectaSport | CFC • OKC • LAD (@TrifectaSport) May 22, 2026

The Blues ended a nine-year domestic drought since their last title in 2016, dethroning six-time consecutive champions Chelsea in a season-long title race that ultimately wasn’t as close as expected. Khadija Shaw won the Golden Boot with 19 goals. Nobody matched City’s relentless consistency.

A Dominant Campaign From Start to Finish

City went on a 13-match winning run midseason, recorded the longest unbeaten run in the division and conceded the fewest goals across the entire campaign.

Bunny Shaw musim 2025/26 selain mengantarkan Man City juara WSL.



✅ Pemain pertama yang mencetak lebih dari 20 gol dalam 3 musim.

✅ Pemain pertama yang meraih top skor liga selama 3 musim beruntun



Soal masa depannya di Man City yang belum tentu itu (via Sky Sports): "Saya… pic.twitter.com/HK95pTxwnC — Women's Footie ID (@womensfootie_id) May 18, 2026

They beat Arsenal 5-1 at the Etihad in February while simultaneously defeating Chelsea twice including a 1-0 League Cup semi-final victory. The title never looked in serious doubt after Christmas. Jeglertz built a physically dominant, tactically disciplined squad that absorbed pressure and punished opponents brutally. The gap between City and second-placed Arsenal stretched to seven points at the final whistle.

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More info ℹ️ https://t.co/LhzLmogjf9 pic.twitter.com/DkJAoULRXY — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 21, 2026

New Facility Crowns a Special Season

City unveiled a new £10 million women’s team facility at the City Football Academy this week, a 17,000 square-foot building featuring state of the art locker rooms, gyms and medical rehabilitation areas. Players watched Arsenal’s title-confirming draw inside the new lounge space together. The symbolism was perfect.

Chelsea finished third, Tottenham fourth and Manchester United fourth missing Champions League qualification despite reaching their first League Cup final.

Axi Celebrates the Champions

Official trading partner Axi launched their My Roots campaign celebrating City’s triumph alongside a donation to the City Girls Programme increasing female sports participation across Greater Manchester. Genuine community investment alongside commercial celebration represents partnership done properly. City deserved every moment of this title. Nobody can question their dominance.

From 2016 to 2026 🏆



Have your say on our combined @BarclaysWSL winning team! 💭



🗳️ https://t.co/53qiQmg3Qg pic.twitter.com/uheeUo1tQl — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 20, 2026

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