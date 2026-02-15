Manchester City Women Cruising to WSL Title After Demolishing Leicester 6-0 as Champions Elect Maintain Commanding Eight Point Lead at Top of Table

Manchester City Women are absolutely cruising towards another Women’s Super League title after demolishing Leicester City 6-0 at the Joie Stadium. The champions elect maintain a commanding eight point lead at the top of the table and look completely unstoppable at this stage of the campaign.

Vivianne Miedema grabbed a first half brace while Bunny Shaw scored her 15th goal of the season as City completely dominated the newly promoted Foxes. Leicester came closest when Alisha Lehmann hit the post early on, but that was as good as it got for the visitors. This victory marked City’s 10th WSL win over Leicester and extended their incredible run to nine straight meetings without conceding a single goal against them.

Spurs Hit Seven Past Villa

Tottenham produced the performance of the weekend by thrashing Aston Villa 7-3 at Villa Park. Spurs absolutely battered Villa in the first half with Signe Gaupset, Bethany England, and Olivia Holdt all finding the net before halftime. Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to grab a brace in the second period as Tottenham ran riot.

Villa did grab three consolation goals through Kirsty Hanson twice and Oriane Jean-François, but were completely outclassed. This result keeps Tottenham firmly in the hunt for European qualification spots and shows they are hitting peak form at exactly the right time.

United Edge Past London City

Manchester United secured a hard fought 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses to maintain their grip on second place. The newly promoted visitors shocked Old Trafford by taking the lead through Nikita Parris after just five minutes. Jess Park dragged United level before Millie Turner headed home the winner in the 79th minute.

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 at Kingsmeadow while Everton edged West Ham 1-0. Brighton versus Arsenal was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

