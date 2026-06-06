Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Calls Women’s Facility Best in Country as Club Celebrates Title Success

Manchester City’s chairman has declared the club’s newly opened women’s first team training facility the best in the country, highlighting it as a physical representation of the club’s commitment to developing their women’s programme.

"Winning is in our DNA and we will continue to deliver." 💪



Part one of Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak's annual interview is out now 🗣️



Watch here 🔗 https://t.co/de4zKXViqs pic.twitter.com/ePx1VQmm9t — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 4, 2026

Officially opened last month at the City Football Academy, the facility was built specifically for the women’s squad and includes dedicated spaces tailored to elite-level performance requirements.

Al Mubarak used his annual interview to emphasize that the investment goes beyond bricks and mortar. He spoke about the significance of having the entire club operating from one campus, where men’s and women’s teams can build together.

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak on the success of Manchester City women this season: “Nothing gives you momentum like winning. And winning this league this year was perfectly timed, really perfectly timed.



“I think this is a great team – it’s a great team that faced… pic.twitter.com/YLEvqofLk3 — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) June 5, 2026

That unity creates competitive advantage. When Andrée Jeglertz’s squad celebrated winning the WSL title and FA Cup, they did it together as one organization. That matters more than any individual facility.

The timing of the facility’s completion coincided perfectly with the women’s team winning their first league title in a decade. City last lifted the WSL trophy in 2016, meaning this victory ended a long championship drought.

🚨 MAN CITY CHAIRMAN KHALDOON AL MUBARAK: PEP’S EXIT WON’T END OUR GOLDEN ERA



Speaking to club media today, Khaldoon insisted the Blues are “far from peaked” and built to keep winning under incoming manager Enzo Maresca.



“We’ve gone through a very thoughtful process… we have… pic.twitter.com/KA951qfnPx — City Exclusives (@city_exclusives) June 4, 2026

Al Mubarak credited the squad’s resilience in bouncing back from disappointment in previous seasons. They faced adversity and responded with attacking football, exciting performances and star power. That is how you build a winning culture.

Manchester City win the Women’s FA Cup for the fourth time.



Goals from Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, Alex Greenwood, Aoba Fujino and Vivianne Miedema secured a 4-0 win over Brighton in the final.



It means City complete a women’s domestic double for the first time in their history. pic.twitter.com/j0iWMcIS8y — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 31, 2026

The Shaw Effect

Bunny Shaw won the Golden Boot, Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year before committing her future to City until 2030. Al Mubarak compared her goal-scoring prowess to Erling Haaland in the men’s team. That is the quality operating at both levels.

"We have the best goal scorers in the world" – Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak 🌟



Full interview 🔗 https://t.co/f3CAxsRDl1 pic.twitter.com/EYYOREsAXc — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 5, 2026

The Infrastructure Advantage

Having world-class facilities gives City an edge in recruitment and player development. It sends a message about where the club’s ambitions lie.

Also read: Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles