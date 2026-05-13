Manchester City Women Unveil New £10m State of the Art Facility as Alex Greenwood Says It Takes WSL Champions to a Whole Different Level

Manchester City Women have officially opened a brand new £10 million headquarters, completing a project that has been almost four years in the making and arriving at the perfect moment, just days after the club claimed their first WSL title in a decade.

The facility sits on the same campus as the men’s team and academy but gives the women’s side its own dedicated space for the first time, covering medical, rehab, physio, hydrotherapy, and recovery, with chefs and nutritionists working exclusively for the squad.

Consider the bar raised 🤩



The WSL Champions have officially unveiled their new first team HQ! The 17,000 sq ft facility is one of the most advanced environments for women's football and now home to @ManCityWomen 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/BvXjuGCUB6 — W Golazo (@WGolazo) May 13, 2026

Players and staff contributed to the design throughout the process, with midfielder Laura Coombs playing a hands-on role in the interior. The circular dressing room is modelled on the layout of the Etihad Stadium, designed with team connection in mind.

Charlotte O’Neill on what opening the new training facility means: “It’s actions not words. Just coming in here, it’s an elite high-performance environment that allows the world’s best players to get better every day.



“It absolutely feeds the ambition we have to hopefully… pic.twitter.com/0k0tNC8Lca — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) May 13, 2026

Greenwood Cannot Hide Her Pride

Club captain Alex Greenwood described it as the finest facility she has ever worked in specifically built for a women’s team, placing it above her experiences at Lyon and with England at St George’s Park. She pointed to the nutrition setup as the standout improvement, with the squad now able to cater fully for the different dietary needs and cultural tastes of players from across the world.

Charlotte O’Neill on the ambitions behind the new facility: “When you show a player around here, instantly you see how seriously we take football and how ambitious we are for this team to win and keep winning.



“It shows our statement of intent. We are demonstrating our ambition… pic.twitter.com/h8X1aQR2Bi — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) May 13, 2026

Jeglertz Loves What the Space Does for the Group

Head coach Andree Jeglertz highlighted the informal lounge area as the heart of the building, a space where the squad watched Arsenal draw with Brighton last Wednesday to confirm City as champions, and where tactical analysis sessions can shift seamlessly into relaxed downtime for the players.

Personalised chopsticks and underwater treadmills: Manchester City Women find new ways to win#Football via The Guardianhttps://t.co/Er49r9Pkrp — GoalPoles (@GoalPoles) May 13, 2026

Shaw Uncertainty Clouds the Celebrations

The new facility arrives with one significant question still unresolved. Khadija Shaw, who finished the WSL season as the division’s top scorer with 19 goals, remains heavily linked with a free transfer exit to Chelsea this summer. Greenwood made clear she hopes Shaw stays, while Jeglertz insists City will be ready to compete for the title regardless of what happens.

Before this season, Manchester City Women shared training facilities with the boys’ academy.



It left the women’s first team working around the gym and physio schedules of other sides. When the boys’ academy players returned to school in September, the women often suffered from… pic.twitter.com/KzeVFCjGv2 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 13, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played