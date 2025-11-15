Manchester City
Manchester City Women vs. Manchester United Woman Player Ratings: Hemp Returns With a Bang as Sky Blues Dominate Derby
Manchester City delivered a commanding 3-0 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, extending their WSL lead to four points with a ruthless first-half display that ended the contest before the break.
First-Half Masterclass Decides Derby
Rebecca Knaak opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a powerful header from Lauren Hemp’s corner, guiding the ball back across goal to beat Safia Middleton-Patel.
The hosts doubled their advantage four minutes before halftime when Kerstin Casparij‘s low cross found Bunny Shaw sliding in ahead of the keeper.
Hemp, making her first start since September after recovering from ankle surgery, capped her return with a thunderous strike on the stroke of halftime. The England international unleashed a left-footed rocket into the near top corner that killed any hopes of a United comeback.
Standout Performances
Lauren Hemp (9/10): The game’s standout performer on her injury comeback. Delivered attacking threat down the left and crowned her display with that stunning goal.
Vivianne Miedema (8/10): Pure class throughout. An early effort struck the post before she spent the match linking play beautifully with Hemp. Dropped into holding midfield for the final quarter-hour and looked equally comfortable screening the defense.
Bunny Shaw (8/10): A constant aerial presence who troubled United’s backline all afternoon. Her intelligent header set up Knaak’s opener before she doubled the lead with authority. Forced off after a head collision, ending what was already a destructive performance.
Defensive Solidity and Midfield Control
Rebecca Knaak (7/10) took her goal brilliantly and dealt with United’s second-half threats effectively, though she escaped a second yellow card when a lunging tackle on Melvine Malard went unpunished.
Jade Rose (7/10) rebuffed Malard’s dangerous runs and showed bravery with a late goal-line clearance that resulted in a nasty head clash.
Laura Blindkilde Brown (7/10) turned in a neat, composed display in midfield that will surely catch Sarina Wiegman’s attention for competitive England caps.
Yui Hasegawa (6/10) screened the back four efficiently after being denied an early goal by a goal-line clearance.
Kerstin Casparij (7/10) bombed forward relentlessly down the right and provided the assist for Shaw’s goal with an inviting cross.
Leila Ouahabi (5/10) looked indecisive at times, nearly setting up a United goal with poor judgment on a long ball.
United Outclassed
Marc Skinner introduced Melvine Malard at halftime to inject some threat, and the French striker’s pace pushed City back briefly. But the damage was done, and City controlled the tempo professionally to close out the match.
The victory puts City four points clear of Chelsea and demonstrates their title credentials. United, now seven points off the pace, must regroup quickly after seeing their perfect away record shattered in emphatic fashion.
Manchester City
(Photos) Not For the Faint-Hearted: Nasty Head-On Collision in Manchester Derby Leaves Stars With Lumps
Manchester United‘s Simi Awujo and Manchester City‘s Jade Rose caused a lengthy stoppage in the dying moments of Saturday’s derby after a brutal clash of heads competing for a goal-line clearance.
Medical staff immediately rushed on to carry out concussion protocols, with Awujo eventually forced off whilst Rose was cleared to continue post treatment.
Sickening Head Clash Stops Manchester Derby
The incident marred what had already been a punishing afternoon for United, who lost 3-0 to their cross-city rivals to fall seven points behind City in the WSL title race. Goals from Rebecca Knaak, Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp handed City a comfortable victory, extending their unbeaten run to eight consecutive matches.
Jade Rose Shows Battle Scars on Instagram
Despite the severity of the collision, Rose appeared in good spirits afterwards when teammate Alex Greenwood snapped a photo showing the defender’s sizeable forehead bump. Rose posted the image to Instagram, writing: “Can’t say I didn’t put my body on the line.”
Manchester City Women’s Statement Victory
After tonight’s statement victory, City now sit four points clear of second-placed Chelsea, having played a game more, whilst United are stuck in third position seven points adrift of their rivals.
Jeglertz expressed delight at his first derby triumph despite the intensity. The Swedish manager particularly praised his side’s defensive solidity after keeping a clean sheet.
On the other hand, Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was left frustrated by his team’s individual errors.
United had been dealing with a tight turnaround after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, when Awujo had made her first start in European competition before the unfortunate collision ended her afternoon prematurely.
Manchester City
Manchester City Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
The big games keep on coming for Manchester United Women, with Saturday afternoon’s crosstown trip to Manchester City now the focus for Marc Skinner’s side.
Saturday’s 13:30 GMT kick-off at the Etihad Stadium marks a return to action in the Barclays Women’s Super League for the Reds, following Wednesday’s statement European victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.
That 2-1 triumph was the perfect follow-up to last weekend’s defeat against Aston Villa, our first of the WSL season, with Skinner’s team looking to get back to winning ways in the domestic competition.
United won last season’s corresponding fixture at the Etihad Stadium 4-2 – our first away win over City in the WSL, but will face a different Blues team this Saturday. Swedish head coach Andree Jeglertz took charge at the start of this season and has since guided his Citizens to the top of the top-flight table, with seven successive wins.
Jeglertz’s side are the division’s top scorers with 20 goals, narrowly ahead of United on 19, but have won tight games against West Ham (1-0) and Everton (2-1) since the October international break. Star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw scored the winner in the latter at Goodison Park, her fifth strike of the WSL season, which sees her level at the top of the league’s goal standings for 2025/26, with United’s Melvine Malard.
Phallon Tullis-Joyce is set to be assessed ahead of the derby, after the goalkeeper missed her first game of the season in midweek with a facial knock. If she remains unavailable, Safia Middleton-Patel will continue between the sticks.
Malard was withdrawn in the second half against PSG but Skinner suggested afterwards that the France international, who scored a brilliant goal on the night, should be okay for the weekend.
Dominique Janssen is set to return to the fold after a one-match European suspension prevented her from being involved against PSG, while Celin Bizet Donnum is a recent absentee (back injury) whom Skinner may provide the latest on in Friday’s pre-match press conference. Centre-back Millie Turner isn’t expected to be back from a knee issue until the new year.
As for City, Alex Greenwood, Naomi Layzell, Kerolin, Mary Fowler and Lily Murphy aren’t available, but former Red Grace Clinton could face her old club for the first time since departing in the summer, after a recent spell on the sidelines. Lauren Hemp, Rebecca Knaak and Sydney Lohmann are also in contention to play a part as they work their way back to full fitness.
Match Preview
Derby bragging rights will be at stake when Manchester City Women welcome Manchester United Women to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts are leading the way at the top of the Women’s Super League table, while the Red Devils are four points adrift in third position.
Man City have put together an impressive run of form since starting the Women’s Super League season with a narrow defeat against Chelsea. The Citizens have embarked on a seven-game winning streak in the WSL, including a narrow win in Sunday’s away clash against Everton.
Vivianne Miedema and Shaw grabbed a goal apiece to fire the Citizens to a 2-1 victory at Goodison Park, sending them to the top of the standings in their bid to win their first WSL title since 2016.
Having racked up 20 goals in eight matches, Jeglertz’s side will enter the weekend as the league’s highest scorers, which will give them confidence in breaking down a Man United side with the second-best defensive record in the division.
The hosts are also one of two teams that currently boast a 100% home record in the WSL this season, along with reigning champions Chelsea. In fact, the Citizens have gone six consecutive home league games without defeat since falling to a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in March (W5, D1).
Man United are sitting in third spot and two points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal after winning five, drawing two and losing one of their eight matches. That solitary defeat took place in last Saturday’s home clash against Aston Villa, which saw Miril Taylor score the decisive effort in a narrow 1-0 win at Leigh Sports Village.
The Red Devils showed great character to bounce back with a 2-1 victory in Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford. Malard saw her opener cancelled out by Olga Carmona, before Fridolina Rolfo scored in a second consecutive UWCL game to clinch maximum points.
As a result, Man United finished matchday three as one of three teams with a perfect record, putting them in third place and a strong position to reach the knockout rounds.
They will now turn their focus to Saturday’s league clash, with the Red Devils looking to record a third head-to-head away win of 2025, after following January’s 4-2 league win with a 2-0 success in April’s FA Cup semi-final clash.
Standout Stats
United are the only side to have a 100 per cent record away from home in the Women’s Super League this season (played four, won four), and are looking to win five in a row for just the second time across a single top-flight campaign, something they previously achieved in their opening five on the road in 2020/21.
Ella Toone has made more appearances in WSL Manchester derbies than anyone (11), while no player has been directly involved in more Manchester derby goals than Toone (five – three goals, two assists, the same as City forward Shaw).
The Reds have scored 27 goals in their 10 away league games in 2025, the most of any team, while no side has picked up more away wins in the WSL this calendar year (seven – level with Chelsea and City).
Predicted Lineups
Manchester City Women possible starting lineup: Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Blindkilde, Miedema; Fujino, Hemp, Shaw
Manchester United Women possible starting lineup: Middleton-Patel; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Malard, Terland
Streaming Details
For those not heading over to the Etihad Stadium, the game will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, while United fans can enjoy global live radio commentary on MUTV, ManUtd.com and in the United App.
You will also be able to find the team news, score updates and post-match reaction in the app and via our dedicated women’s account on X, @ManUtdWomen.
Bournemouth
Who Is Kaylee Ramman? Meet The Girlfriend Of Nathan Ake
Kaylee Ramman is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star Nathan Ake. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Kaylee has achieved greater feats in his life. However, having Nathan Ake by his side from a very young age has been her greatest triumph. The duo doesn’t make a lot of public appearances together. In fact, they kept their relationship a secret for many years before going public. Nathan has gained popularity in the Premier League for his incredible defensive qualities. Visionary manager Pep Guardiola even took a bet on the Dutchman.
After his move to Manchester City, his career has attracted heavy attention from the English media. However, many fans are unaware of his love life. That’s why today we have decided to focus more on the beautiful girlfriend of Nathan Ake. Follow along to know more!
Kaylee Ramman Childhood and Family
Kaylee was born on December 27, 1994. Despite being very famous on the internet, she hasn’t shared much about her parents. We currently don’t know the names of her father and mother. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t gather much information about her childhood and early life. However, our report suggests that she is from the same neighbourhood as Nathan. So if our claim is valid, then her birthplace might be The Hague in the Netherlands. We are still trying to gather more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Nathan Ake.
Kaylee Ramman Education
Kaylee’s educational background is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared a lot of information about her early education. However, we believe she attended high school in her hometown. But, we are not sure whether she attended college after that. Even if she did join a university, we currently don’t know her major.
Kaylee Ramman career
Kaylee is working as a fashion designer for a sustainable clothing brand named JUA June. The brand mainly focuses on producing sustainable swimwear from ocean plastic. Well, they are making a big name for their stance against pollution. Considering her Instagram activities, the Dutch beauty certainly has excellent knowledge about fashion.
Kaylee is also an entrepreneur and owns a jewellery brand named Status Medal. We don’t have much information about her business venture. However, our data indicate that her brand is seeing rapid growth.
Kaylee is also a blogger and Instagram star. She maintains her blog, “Vivacious by Kaylee”, where she writes about vegan food, travel and fitness. She has excellent knowledge about the topics and uses her reach to educate other enthusiasts.
Kaylee Ramman Net Worth
Kaylee’s net worth is currently under review. She hadn’t shared much about her earnings. We know that she has accumulated a significant amount through her fashion designing role and business ventures. However, as we currently don’t know her actual wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake relationship
Nathan Ake started dating his girlfriend when he was 18 years of age. The duo knew each other from a very young age as they are from the same neighbourhood. It took some time for them to develop trust. However, when they started spending time with each other, they knew they had several things in common. They fell in love soon after that and have remained inseparable. However, they managed to keep their love life out of the public eye for a very long time. On February 27, 2011, they finally made their relationship public. Nathan recently took the big step of proposing to her girlfriend when they were on vacation. Nathan proposed to her with a beautiful ring, and she said ‘yes.’ Well, we are not sure when they are planning to get married. However, the news is about to come very soon.
Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake Children
The couple hasn’t yet welcomed any children. They are very young at the moment and have a long life ahead. Both of them are very active in their professional life. So they might take some time to take the big step.
Kaylee Ramman Social media
Kaylee has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Nathan became public. She currently has 57k followers on her Instagram page and posts stuff every week. Kaylee Ramman shares her travel vlogs and posts pictures of her sweetheart. She is a fashion designer, and she certainly knows how to show off. Her feed is full of alluring pictures of herself. Sometimes she posts photos with her boyfriend and friends. She likes to go to beaches and flaunt her stunning bikini body.
