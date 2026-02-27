Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Women Trigger One Year Extension on Vivianne Miedema Contract as Netherlands Star Set to Remain at Joie Stadium Until Summer 2027
Manchester City Women have triggered the one year extension option on Vivianne Miedema’s contract, which will see her remain at the Joie Stadium until the summer of 2027. This is brilliant news for City, who have secured the services of one of the best strikers in women’s football for another season.
The Netherlands international has played 41 games in all competitions for City while scoring 22 goals since joining from Arsenal. She has netted 11 goals this term for the WSL leaders and title favourites as Gareth Taylor’s side look to win their first league championship.
Therese Came Up With It Early in Season
Speaking about the deal, Miedema told mancity.com: “It’s something Director of Football Therese Sjogran came up with quite early on in the season. She was like, I know that it’s still far away, but we really want to keep you’. For me, I’ve always said that to her as well, there’s no place I’d rather be right now than City.”
The Dutch striker added, “The steps we’ve made this season are really good, and I’m really excited to see what that leads to in the end this season, but also next season.” Miedema has been absolutely crucial for City this campaign, and triggering the extension was a no brainer for the club.
City Eight Points Clear at Top
Manchester City sits eight points clear at the top of the WSL table with a game in hand over second placed Manchester United. They are strong favourites to win the title for the first time in their history, and Miedema will play a huge part in whether they can get over the line.
The 30 year old has rediscovered her best form since leaving Arsenal and looks completely revitalized under Taylor. Her goalscoring record speaks for itself, and City fans will be delighted she is staying for at least another year.
Leicester
Manchester City Women Cruising to WSL Title After Demolishing Leicester 6-0 as Champions Elect Maintain Commanding Eight Point Lead at Top of Table
Manchester City Women are absolutely cruising towards another Women’s Super League title after demolishing Leicester City 6-0 at the Joie Stadium. The champions elect maintain a commanding eight point lead at the top of the table and look completely unstoppable at this stage of the campaign.
Vivianne Miedema grabbed a first half brace while Bunny Shaw scored her 15th goal of the season as City completely dominated the newly promoted Foxes. Leicester came closest when Alisha Lehmann hit the post early on, but that was as good as it got for the visitors. This victory marked City’s 10th WSL win over Leicester and extended their incredible run to nine straight meetings without conceding a single goal against them.
Spurs Hit Seven Past Villa
Tottenham produced the performance of the weekend by thrashing Aston Villa 7-3 at Villa Park. Spurs absolutely battered Villa in the first half with Signe Gaupset, Bethany England, and Olivia Holdt all finding the net before halftime. Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to grab a brace in the second period as Tottenham ran riot.
Villa did grab three consolation goals through Kirsty Hanson twice and Oriane Jean-François, but were completely outclassed. This result keeps Tottenham firmly in the hunt for European qualification spots and shows they are hitting peak form at exactly the right time.
United Edge Past London City
Manchester United secured a hard fought 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses to maintain their grip on second place. The newly promoted visitors shocked Old Trafford by taking the lead through Nikita Parris after just five minutes. Jess Park dragged United level before Millie Turner headed home the winner in the 79th minute.
Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 at Kingsmeadow while Everton edged West Ham 1-0. Brighton versus Arsenal was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Arsenal Dragon
USWNT Star Reported to Have Offer From Barcelona as Man City and Arsenal Monitor Chelsea Forward’s Uncertain Future With Blues
United States star Catarina Macario reportedly has an offer on the table from three time Champions League winners Barcelona, amid growing interest in her services from major clubs across Europe. Macario’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, and it has also been reported that she has turned down a new deal with the Blues, making her a figure of real interest as the summer transfer window approaches.
It was reported last week by Tom Garry of The Guardian that Macario had turned down an offer of a contract extension at Chelsea, where she has been since leaving Lyon back in 2023. This is a massive development given Macario’s world class potential when fully fit.
Chelsea’s Future in Serious Doubt
It felt like this season was set to be a big one for the 26 year old, with her telling GOAL ahead of the campaign that she was expecting to be free of the meticulous management of her minutes. However, things have not quite gone to plan. Niggling injuries have troubled Macario at times, with her yet to play in 2026 because of a heel issue.
It’s hard not to feel like Macario’s stint with the Blues is coming to a natural end, with her perhaps able to rediscover her best form in another system or environment. According to Kathryn Batte of The Telegraph, the versatile forward has an offer from Barcelona on the table, with Manchester City, Arsenal, and London City Lionesses among the other European clubs to have shown interest.
Spanish Publication Questions Barcelona Interest
However, Spanish publication Sport counters the claims that Barca have tabled an offer for Macario, citing the player’s high salary amid the Catalans’ financial restraints as one reason why a deal wouldn’t make much sense. The need to strengthen in defence rather than attack is another factor, with full back Ona Batlle set for a move to Arsenal when her contract expires this summer.
There is also the possibility that Macario returns to the United States and signs for a club in the NWSL.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what looks like a futile attempt to salvage their WSL title hopes. The Gunners sit third with 37 points from 15 matches, while City have already run away with the league, sitting 11 points clear after dismantling Chelsea 3-1 last weekend.
Even a miracle win would leave Arsenal eight points behind with just 10 games remaining. The title race is over, and everyone knows it except those still clinging to mathematical possibilities.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: BBC One and BBC iPlayer
City’s Relentless March Continues
Manchester City has been absolutely unstoppable this season, dropping just four points from 15 matches while scoring an incredible 44 goals. Bunny Shaw continues to terrorise WSL defenses with 16 goals already, while new signing Sam Coffey has slotted seamlessly into midfield alongside Yui Hasegawa.
Vivianne Miedema has rediscovered her best form since joining from Arsenal, which will make this fixture particularly poignant. The Dutch striker has eight goals and six assists, forming a devastating partnership with Shaw and Kerolin that has torn apart every defense they have faced.
Arsenal Must Prioritize Champions Cup
Slegers faces a selection dilemma with the Champions Cup final just six days away. Emily Fox should start after returning from her head injury, while Leah Williamson edges closer to a comeback. Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey were outstanding in the 2-0 win at Chelsea but may be rested.
Predicted Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Blackstenius, Foord
Manchester City (4-3-3): Yamashita; Casparij, Greenwood, Knaak, Rose; Hasegawa, Coffey, Blindkilde Brown; Hemp, Shaw, Miedema
