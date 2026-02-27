Manchester City Women Trigger One Year Extension on Vivianne Miedema Contract as Netherlands Star Set to Remain at Joie Stadium Until Summer 2027

Manchester City Women have triggered the one year extension option on Vivianne Miedema’s contract, which will see her remain at the Joie Stadium until the summer of 2027. This is brilliant news for City, who have secured the services of one of the best strikers in women’s football for another season.

Manchester City have a one-year extension in Vivianne Miedema's contract, keeping her at the club until 2027 🩵 pic.twitter.com/mnVeLrp70L — 💃 (@insidemcwfc) February 27, 2026

The Netherlands international has played 41 games in all competitions for City while scoring 22 goals since joining from Arsenal. She has netted 11 goals this term for the WSL leaders and title favourites as Gareth Taylor’s side look to win their first league championship.

Therese Came Up With It Early in Season

Speaking about the deal, Miedema told mancity.com: “It’s something Director of Football Therese Sjogran came up with quite early on in the season. She was like, I know that it’s still far away, but we really want to keep you’. For me, I’ve always said that to her as well, there’s no place I’d rather be right now than City.”

Man City Women have triggered the one-year extension in Vivianne Miedema's contract.https://t.co/lVPMx2uoH1 — hergoalmagazine (@hergoalmagazine) February 27, 2026

The Dutch striker added, “The steps we’ve made this season are really good, and I’m really excited to see what that leads to in the end this season, but also next season.” Miedema has been absolutely crucial for City this campaign, and triggering the extension was a no brainer for the club.

City Eight Points Clear at Top

Manchester City sits eight points clear at the top of the WSL table with a game in hand over second placed Manchester United. They are strong favourites to win the title for the first time in their history, and Miedema will play a huge part in whether they can get over the line.

🚨And Boom🚨

🔵✍️Dutch forward 🇳🇱Vivianne Miedema has agreed to extend her contract with 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Manchester City Women for 1 year until the summer of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣.



"There's no place I'd rather be than City"#MCWFC #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/fIEanEU4eC — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) February 27, 2026

The 30 year old has rediscovered her best form since leaving Arsenal and looks completely revitalized under Taylor. Her goalscoring record speaks for itself, and City fans will be delighted she is staying for at least another year.

Also read: Arsenal WFC Star Olivia Smith Out of Canada Squad: Know the Reason why