Manchester City
Manchester City Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
The big games keep on coming for Manchester United Women, with Saturday afternoon’s crosstown trip to Manchester City now the focus for Marc Skinner’s side.
Saturday’s 13:30 GMT kick-off at the Etihad Stadium marks a return to action in the Barclays Women’s Super League for the Reds, following Wednesday’s statement European victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.
That 2-1 triumph was the perfect follow-up to last weekend’s defeat against Aston Villa, our first of the WSL season, with Skinner’s team looking to get back to winning ways in the domestic competition.
United won last season’s corresponding fixture at the Etihad Stadium 4-2 – our first away win over City in the WSL, but will face a different Blues team this Saturday. Swedish head coach Andree Jeglertz took charge at the start of this season and has since guided his Citizens to the top of the top-flight table, with seven successive wins.
Jeglertz’s side are the division’s top scorers with 20 goals, narrowly ahead of United on 19, but have won tight games against West Ham (1-0) and Everton (2-1) since the October international break. Star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw scored the winner in the latter at Goodison Park, her fifth strike of the WSL season, which sees her level at the top of the league’s goal standings for 2025/26, with United’s Melvine Malard.
Phallon Tullis-Joyce is set to be assessed ahead of the derby, after the goalkeeper missed her first game of the season in midweek with a facial knock. If she remains unavailable, Safia Middleton-Patel will continue between the sticks.
Malard was withdrawn in the second half against PSG but Skinner suggested afterwards that the France international, who scored a brilliant goal on the night, should be okay for the weekend.
Dominique Janssen is set to return to the fold after a one-match European suspension prevented her from being involved against PSG, while Celin Bizet Donnum is a recent absentee (back injury) whom Skinner may provide the latest on in Friday’s pre-match press conference. Centre-back Millie Turner isn’t expected to be back from a knee issue until the new year.
As for City, Alex Greenwood, Naomi Layzell, Kerolin, Mary Fowler and Lily Murphy aren’t available, but former Red Grace Clinton could face her old club for the first time since departing in the summer, after a recent spell on the sidelines. Lauren Hemp, Rebecca Knaak and Sydney Lohmann are also in contention to play a part as they work their way back to full fitness.
Match Preview
Derby bragging rights will be at stake when Manchester City Women welcome Manchester United Women to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts are leading the way at the top of the Women’s Super League table, while the Red Devils are four points adrift in third position.
Man City have put together an impressive run of form since starting the Women’s Super League season with a narrow defeat against Chelsea. The Citizens have embarked on a seven-game winning streak in the WSL, including a narrow win in Sunday’s away clash against Everton.
Vivianne Miedema and Shaw grabbed a goal apiece to fire the Citizens to a 2-1 victory at Goodison Park, sending them to the top of the standings in their bid to win their first WSL title since 2016.
Having racked up 20 goals in eight matches, Jeglertz’s side will enter the weekend as the league’s highest scorers, which will give them confidence in breaking down a Man United side with the second-best defensive record in the division.
The hosts are also one of two teams that currently boast a 100% home record in the WSL this season, along with reigning champions Chelsea. In fact, the Citizens have gone six consecutive home league games without defeat since falling to a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in March (W5, D1).
Man United are sitting in third spot and two points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal after winning five, drawing two and losing one of their eight matches. That solitary defeat took place in last Saturday’s home clash against Aston Villa, which saw Miril Taylor score the decisive effort in a narrow 1-0 win at Leigh Sports Village.
The Red Devils showed great character to bounce back with a 2-1 victory in Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford. Malard saw her opener cancelled out by Olga Carmona, before Fridolina Rolfo scored in a second consecutive UWCL game to clinch maximum points.
As a result, Man United finished matchday three as one of three teams with a perfect record, putting them in third place and a strong position to reach the knockout rounds.
They will now turn their focus to Saturday’s league clash, with the Red Devils looking to record a third head-to-head away win of 2025, after following January’s 4-2 league win with a 2-0 success in April’s FA Cup semi-final clash.
Standout Stats
United are the only side to have a 100 per cent record away from home in the Women’s Super League this season (played four, won four), and are looking to win five in a row for just the second time across a single top-flight campaign, something they previously achieved in their opening five on the road in 2020/21.
Ella Toone has made more appearances in WSL Manchester derbies than anyone (11), while no player has been directly involved in more Manchester derby goals than Toone (five – three goals, two assists, the same as City forward Shaw).
The Reds have scored 27 goals in their 10 away league games in 2025, the most of any team, while no side has picked up more away wins in the WSL this calendar year (seven – level with Chelsea and City).
Predicted Lineups
Manchester City Women possible starting lineup: Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Blindkilde, Miedema; Fujino, Hemp, Shaw
Manchester United Women possible starting lineup: Middleton-Patel; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Malard, Terland
Streaming Details
For those not heading over to the Etihad Stadium, the game will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, while United fans can enjoy global live radio commentary on MUTV, ManUtd.com and in the United App.
You will also be able to find the team news, score updates and post-match reaction in the app and via our dedicated women’s account on X, @ManUtdWomen.
Bournemouth
Who Is Kaylee Ramman? Meet The Girlfriend Of Nathan Ake
Kaylee Ramman is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star Nathan Ake. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Kaylee has achieved greater feats in his life. However, having Nathan Ake by his side from a very young age has been her greatest triumph. The duo doesn’t make a lot of public appearances together. In fact, they kept their relationship a secret for many years before going public. Nathan has gained popularity in the Premier League for his incredible defensive qualities. Visionary manager Pep Guardiola even took a bet on the Dutchman.
After his move to Manchester City, his career has attracted heavy attention from the English media. However, many fans are unaware of his love life. That’s why today we have decided to focus more on the beautiful girlfriend of Nathan Ake. Follow along to know more!
Kaylee Ramman Childhood and Family
Kaylee was born on December 27, 1994. Despite being very famous on the internet, she hasn’t shared much about her parents. We currently don’t know the names of her father and mother. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t gather much information about her childhood and early life. However, our report suggests that she is from the same neighbourhood as Nathan. So if our claim is valid, then her birthplace might be The Hague in the Netherlands. We are still trying to gather more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Nathan Ake.
Kaylee Ramman Education
Kaylee’s educational background is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared a lot of information about her early education. However, we believe she attended high school in her hometown. But, we are not sure whether she attended college after that. Even if she did join a university, we currently don’t know her major.
Kaylee Ramman career
Kaylee is working as a fashion designer for a sustainable clothing brand named JUA June. The brand mainly focuses on producing sustainable swimwear from ocean plastic. Well, they are making a big name for their stance against pollution. Considering her Instagram activities, the Dutch beauty certainly has excellent knowledge about fashion.
Kaylee is also an entrepreneur and owns a jewellery brand named Status Medal. We don’t have much information about her business venture. However, our data indicate that her brand is seeing rapid growth.
Kaylee is also a blogger and Instagram star. She maintains her blog, “Vivacious by Kaylee”, where she writes about vegan food, travel and fitness. She has excellent knowledge about the topics and uses her reach to educate other enthusiasts.
Kaylee Ramman Net Worth
Kaylee’s net worth is currently under review. She hadn’t shared much about her earnings. We know that she has accumulated a significant amount through her fashion designing role and business ventures. However, as we currently don’t know her actual wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake relationship
Nathan Ake started dating his girlfriend when he was 18 years of age. The duo knew each other from a very young age as they are from the same neighbourhood. It took some time for them to develop trust. However, when they started spending time with each other, they knew they had several things in common. They fell in love soon after that and have remained inseparable. However, they managed to keep their love life out of the public eye for a very long time. On February 27, 2011, they finally made their relationship public. Nathan recently took the big step of proposing to her girlfriend when they were on vacation. Nathan proposed to her with a beautiful ring, and she said ‘yes.’ Well, we are not sure when they are planning to get married. However, the news is about to come very soon.
Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake Children
The couple hasn’t yet welcomed any children. They are very young at the moment and have a long life ahead. Both of them are very active in their professional life. So they might take some time to take the big step.
Kaylee Ramman Social media
Kaylee has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Nathan became public. She currently has 57k followers on her Instagram page and posts stuff every week. Kaylee Ramman shares her travel vlogs and posts pictures of her sweetheart. She is a fashion designer, and she certainly knows how to show off. Her feed is full of alluring pictures of herself. Sometimes she posts photos with her boyfriend and friends. She likes to go to beaches and flaunt her stunning bikini body.
Blackburn Rovers
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis, born on January 30, 2002, is a talented English professional footballer known for his skills as a centre-back and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harwood-Bellis’s impressive performances and consistent growth have earned him recognition, and in June 2023, he was named to the England squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. As a young and promising talent, Harwood-Bellis has a bright future ahead in both club and international football.
He currently plays for Southampton one of the top clubs in English football. Harwood-Bellis began his football journey at the age of six with Manchester City and progressed through their youth academy.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Net Worth and Salary
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a gifted football player for Southampton earns £27,000 per week, or £1,404,000 per year. With a solid net worth of £4 million Taylor has clearly benefited financially from his performance on the pitch. His market value is €22.00m. His new contract will be available for another 2 seasons.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Club Career
In 2019, Harwood-Bellis formed a strong partnership with Eric Garcia at the heart of Manchester City’s youth team defence, which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup. He was called up to the senior team as a result of his strong performances, and on September 24, 2019, he faced Preston North End in his first-ever professional game.
Later on in the year, on December 11, Harwood-Bellis made his debut in a European competition when he entered the game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage as a substitute. In a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale on January 4, 2020, he also netted his first goal for Manchester City. He extended his contract by four years in December 2020, ensuring his employment with the team through the year 2024. He moved to the Southampton club in 2014.
Additionally, Harwood-Bellis has benefited from stints on loans. He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2021 for the balance of the campaign. In June 2021, he made a season-long loan to Belgian First Division A team Anderlecht. Harwood-Bellis signed a loan agreement with Stoke City in January 2022, staying there for the 2021–2022 campaign. He made 24 appearances while playing frequently for Stoke City, who finished the season in the 14th spot.
Harwood-Bellis joined Burnley on loan for the 2022–23 campaign as he continued to progress. He scored his first goal for the team during his loan period in a draw with Preston North End. He returned to Manchester City after the loan was over.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis International Career
Harwood-Bellis has represented England. He not only led the under-17 squad to victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, but he also scored a goal. In October 2020, he made his under-20 debut, and in August 2021, he got his first call-up to the England under-21 squad. He made his under-21 team debut against Kosovo U21s in a 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Family
On January 30, 2002, in Stockport, England, the gifted football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis entered the world. His parents’ identities are unknown, but he had a close relationship with his late grandfather, who surely had a significant impact on his life. Remarkably, Taylor has a basketball-proficient twin sister named Rebecca Harwood-Bellis. Despite the age difference, Rebecca bravely handled the stress of competing against colleagues who were considerably older than her, displaying her tenacity and fortitude.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Girlfriend
Taylor is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Sponsors and Endorsements
The outstanding football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a sponsor for the illustrious apparel company Nike. He wears Nike clothing and accessories on the pitch, demonstrating their better performance and quality.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Cars and Tattoos
The talented football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis presents a blank canvas without any tattoos, allowing his performance on the field to take center stage. Fans are curious about the attractive vehicle that this excellent athlete drives off the pitch because little information is available about his choice of wheels.
Dragon Feeds
John Stones Girlfriend Olivia Naylor Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Olivia Naylor is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star John Stones. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Olivia is a professional beautician and makes up artist. Reports state she is also a property developer. She has worked hard for everything she has achieved over the years. Her love story with John Stones was a little difficult to understand for the fans in the early years as the English defender was in a long term relationship with his childhood sweetheart. She is 5 years elder than her boyfriend.
However, the duo has formed a strong bond and currently seems inseparable. Stones has developed himself into one of the best defenders of the Premier League over the last few years. That’s why his career and personality is no surprise to football fans. However, many don’t have any knowledge about his love life. Today we are going to take a detailed look into his love life and will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful lady he is currently dating. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of John Stones.
Olivia Naylor Childhood and Family
Olivia was born on July 11, 1989. She is the kind of person who remains busy with her work and doesn’t make a lot of public appearances. She likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, and that’s why she doesn’t share much information in the media.
She hasn’t disclosed anything about her father and mother yet. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are searching for the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of John Stones.
Olivia Naylor Education
Olivia studied at a local high school. She hasn’t disclosed whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. However, we know she took many courses on makeup and eyebrow care. She has also earned a lot of certificates in those topics. She was passionate about making a career in the makeup industry, and we believe she decided to pursue her dream rather than going to college.
Olivia Naylor career
Olivia started her role as a makeup artist. Over the years, she has improved her skills, and currently, she is a specialist in permanent eyebrows. Even though we have no information where she started her work, she has come a long way professionally and has opened her own makeup studio named Olivia Naylor Clinic and Brow and Blade.
She has over seven years of experience in the sector. She has also started a makeup academy where she teaches newcomers about the industry and trains them. Here is the Instagram page of her academy – @browandbladeacademy.
Olivia Naylor Net Worth
Olivia has a net worth of $1 million. She earns a handsome amount of money from her clinic, and she also makes a lot from her academy.
Stones’ net worth is believed to be €45 Million which is significantly higher. He currently earns €9 Million-per-year at Manchester City.
Olivia Naylor husband, John Stones
Stones started his senior team journey with Barnsley FC. He was tracked down by Everton 1 year after he made his senior debut. After a successful spell with the Merseyside club, he moved to Manchester City in 2016. He developed himself into a top defender and helped Pep Guardiola’s team win 3 Premier League trophies, 1 FA Cup, 4 League Cups and 2 Community Shields. He also reached the EURO 2020 final with England last year. He has fallen from the pecking order at City this campaign.
Stones has, however, continued to be a regular in England’s first-team set-up and was selected in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad by manager Gareth Southgate.
Olivia Naylor and John Stones relationship
John Stones met with his girlfriend Olivia at a bar in 2019. The couple instantly fell into love after their first meeting. They started going out together and gradually found many interesting facts about each other. However, this is not the first time the Manchester City defender fell into love.
He was in a long term relationship with his childhood love Millie Savage. They also had a son. That’s why fans were stunned when he ended that relationship in late 2018 and moved out of their £3.4million home in Manchester.
Olivia Naylor and John Stones Children
Olivia and Stones don’t have any children at this point. However, the English defender has a son from his previous relationship.
Olivia Naylor Social media
Olivia has an Instagram page- @olivianaylorclinic. She mostly posts her clinic work through posts. She mainly uses her account for promotional purposes. This is her business account and Olivia Naylor doesn’t have a personal Instagram account.
