Manchester United Sign Spanish Defender Andrea Medina From Atletico Madrid on Three Year Deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Spanish full-back Andrea Medina from Atletico Madrid on a three year contract with an optional additional year.

Que bien se ve Andrea Medina con la de Manchester United 😍, tremendo fichajazo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H1uLS0agwc — Miguexandro ⚽🏎️ (@Miguexandro) July 1, 2026

The 22-year-old Seville-born defender arrives after four years at the Spanish club where she made over 100 appearances across all competitions.

Medina developed through Real Betis youth ranks before establishing herself at Atletico Madrid’s first team. She brings genuine pedigree accumulated through multiple trophy-winning campaigns at La Liga level. The defender has represented Spain at various youth levels including Under-23, winning two UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championships and the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

First signing of the summer transfer window, welcome Andrea Medina✍️#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/32ckfzyocU — All For United WFC (@AllForUnitedWFC) July 1, 2026

Young Talent Brings Spanish Development Pathway

Medina expressed genuine enthusiasm about joining Manchester United, describing the club’s history and supporter passion as genuinely compelling. She highlighted how competing against United last season provided insights into their collective strength and ambition level. The defender demonstrated maturity in recognising the intensity required for English football success.

Her comments suggest authentic buy-in rather than contractual convenience. She specifically referenced supporter passion from Madrid’s away contingent as motivating factor, indicating genuine appreciation for competitive environments and supporter connection.

United Strengthen Defensive Options Early

Medina becomes Manchester United’s first summer signing as they begin rebuilding under their coaching structure. The defender’s arrival provides tactical depth while continuing their Spanish market focus established through previous recruitment success.

This signing feels strategically sound rather than headline-grabbing. Medina arrives established yet still developing, combining immediate quality with significant upside. United clearly identify defensive reinforcement as priority, suggesting confidence in their overall competitive direction moving forward.

It's time to get to know Andrea… 🇪🇸💬 pic.twitter.com/rXAqMY7bOd — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 1, 2026

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