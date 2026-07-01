Atletico Madrid
Manchester United Sign Spanish Defender Andrea Medina From Atletico Madrid on Three Year Deal
Manchester United have completed the signing of Spanish full-back Andrea Medina from Atletico Madrid on a three year contract with an optional additional year.
The 22-year-old Seville-born defender arrives after four years at the Spanish club where she made over 100 appearances across all competitions.
Medina developed through Real Betis youth ranks before establishing herself at Atletico Madrid’s first team. She brings genuine pedigree accumulated through multiple trophy-winning campaigns at La Liga level. The defender has represented Spain at various youth levels including Under-23, winning two UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championships and the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.
Young Talent Brings Spanish Development Pathway
Medina expressed genuine enthusiasm about joining Manchester United, describing the club’s history and supporter passion as genuinely compelling. She highlighted how competing against United last season provided insights into their collective strength and ambition level. The defender demonstrated maturity in recognising the intensity required for English football success.
Her comments suggest authentic buy-in rather than contractual convenience. She specifically referenced supporter passion from Madrid’s away contingent as motivating factor, indicating genuine appreciation for competitive environments and supporter connection.
United Strengthen Defensive Options Early
Medina becomes Manchester United’s first summer signing as they begin rebuilding under their coaching structure. The defender’s arrival provides tactical depth while continuing their Spanish market focus established through previous recruitment success.
This signing feels strategically sound rather than headline-grabbing. Medina arrives established yet still developing, combining immediate quality with significant upside. United clearly identify defensive reinforcement as priority, suggesting confidence in their overall competitive direction moving forward.
Also read: Melvine Malard Steals Show for France as Manchester United Women Stars Feature Across World Cup Qualifying Fixtures
Arsenal
Arsenal Ready to Make Aggressive Move for Julian Alvarez After Atletico Madrid Green Light
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is preparing an aggressive transfer approach for Julian Alvarez after the Argentine confirmed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.
Alvarez’s representatives reiterated his exit wish to Atletico on May 25, triggering a scramble involving Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG. Atletico demand £130 million for the 26-year-old World Cup winner who has scored 48 goals in 104 appearances since joining from Manchester City for £82 million in 2024.
The Arsenal Case is Compelling
Berta knows Alvarez personally, having overseen his Atletico move from City. That relationship matters enormously in modern football transfers. Arsenal need a forward desperately. Viktor Gyokeres cost a fortune and flopped.
The Premier League title demands elite attacking reinforcement heading into a potential dynasty building phase. Alvarez scored 29 goals in 54 appearances this season. He is exactly what Arsenal lack and everyone knows it.
The Complications Are Real
Atletico rejected Barcelona’s approach involving Ferran Torres plus cash without hesitation. Simeone publicly acknowledged Arsenal interest while insisting the decision belongs to Alvarez alone.
The Argentine’s contract runs until 2030, giving Atletico enormous negotiating power. Alvarez reportedly prefers Barcelona if he leaves but the Catalans genuinely cannot afford £130 million in the current financial climate.
PSG potentially could but chose to focus transfer budget elsewhere after their Champions League triumph.
Arsenal Can Win This
Alvarez will only consider returning to England if the club is based in London. Arsenal are the only London option among serious suitors.
That geographical preference combined with Berta’s existing relationship and Premier League champion status makes Arsenal realistic frontrunners despite the enormous fee. Arteta needs a 20 plus goal striker immediately. Alvarez is a 20 plus goal striker. The logic writes itself. Arsenal should spend whatever it takes.
Also read: Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Arsenal Dragon
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travels to the BayArena on Wednesday evening in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners are overwhelming favourites after finishing top of the league phase with a perfect eight wins from eight matches, while the German side scraped through via the playoff route with victory over Olympiacos.
Mikel Arteta’s side were absolutely flawless in the league phase, with victories over Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan demonstrating their credentials. Arsenal boasted both the best attack, with 23 goals scored, and the best defence, with just four conceded, across those eight matches. The winners progress to a quarter final where they cannot face Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern, or Manchester City.
Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany
TV: TNT Sports
Saliba, Odegaard and White Doubts for Arsenal
The biggest concerns for Arsenal are William Saliba, Martin Ødegaard, and Ben White, who are all doubts after missing the weekend FA Cup victory over Mansfield Town. Saliba’s ankle problem looks the most serious while Odegaard continues managing a knee issue. Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori were also withdrawn with issues over the weekend.
The positive news is David Raya, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes all returning after being rested for Mansfield. Piero Hincapie is eligible to face his parent club this week.
Leverkusen Missing Seven Key Players
Bayer Leverkusen will be without Mark Flekken, Loic Bade, Arthur, Lucas Vazquez, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Nathan Tella, and Patrik Schick through various injuries. This is a massive blow for Kasper Hjulmand’s side, who have won just one of their last five matches. Christian Kofane should lead the line with Jarell Quansah starting in defence.
Former Denmark boss Hjulmand has steadied the ship domestically, with Leverkusen unbeaten in six home matches, conceding just one goal in 540 minutes at the BayArena.
Predicted Lineups
Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Blaswich, Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba, Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo, Maza, Terrier, Kofane
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres
Also read: Arsenal Legend Confirmed for Soccer Aid Debut as Scotland Icon Joins World XI Alongside USWNT Star Ali Krieger in May Charity Match
Atletico Madrid
Phallon Tullis-Joyce Sends Bullish Message to Rest of Europe as Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Insists Nobody Should Underestimate Red Devils
Manchester United Women goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has sent a bullish message to the rest of Europe ahead of Thursday’s Women’s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid. The American shot stopper insists teams underestimate United at their peril after the Red Devils secured an impressive 3-0 victory in Spain last week.
Marc Skinner’s side are riding high on a seven game winning streak and looks absolutely unstoppable at the moment. Tullis-Joyce kept another clean sheet in the first leg in Madrid and has been one of United’s standout performers throughout this Champions League campaign.
Might Ruffle a Few Feathers
Speaking in the pre match press conference, Tullis-Joyce revealed the mentality within the squad when asked about how the European campaign has progressed. “Yeah, it’s going great for us so far. I smiled a little bit when you mentioned people underestimating us, that might ruffle a few feathers in the locker room.”
The 29 year old paid further compliments to the team Skinner has built by stating, “We have a complete wealth of diversity and variety in our squad. Different players can step up in any game against any opponent. We’re taking nothing for granted in this next match.”
Special to Represent This Club
Tullis-Joyce was then asked whether keeping a clean sheet in the first leg gives her confidence heading into Thursday evening. She retorted, “I approach each game separately. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past, this is the next game.”
Finally, she revealed her pride in representing Manchester United and stated, “It’s really special to be a player for the Manchester United women’s team. Being part of the continued history of this club is something I hold very precious. I love giving everything I can for the squad.”
United hosts Atletico Madrid at Leigh Sports Village on Thursday evening with kick off at 20:00 GMT.
Also read: Tottenham Women Equal Club Record After Thrashing Aston Villa 7-3, Match Impressive Run From 2021/22
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