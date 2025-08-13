Manchester United vs. Arsenal – Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

The Premier League returns with a blockbuster opener as Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Both clubs have invested heavily this summer, setting the stage for an explosive season curtain-raiser.

Manchester United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Onana; De Ligt, Shaw, Yoro; Dorgu, Mainoo, Ugarte, Amad; Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

Ruben Amorim could hand debuts to four new signings in his Premier League bow. Andre Onana remains questionable but should start if fit. The back three is expected to feature Matthijs de Ligt alongside Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro, while Patrick Dorgu provides attacking width from left wing-back.

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to partner new signing Manuel Ugarte in central midfield, with Bruno Fernandes operating in his preferred number 10 role. Amad Diallo offers pace down the right flank, supporting forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Read More: Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has identified eight undroppable players for this crucial opener, with Viktor Gyokeres leading the line after his summer arrival. Martin Zubimendi is expected to make his Premier League debut alongside Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Myles Lewis-Skelly gets the nod at left-back, with Jurrien Timber returning on the right. The defensive partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel remains unchanged. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli provide width, though Leandro Trossard remains questionable with his groin injury.

Read More: Better than Rodrygo? 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Should Sign This £43m Speed Monster

Key Battles

The midfield duel between Zubimendi-Rice and Mainoo-Ugarte could decide the contest. Gyokeres faces his first Premier League test against United’s revamped defense, while both teams look to justify significant summer investments.

Arsenal finished second for three consecutive seasons and desperately need this strong start to challenge for their first title in 22 years. United’s new era under Amorim begins with immediate pressure to deliver results.

Read More: Carlos Baleba To Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis