United Dragon
Manchester United Confirm New £2 Billion Stadium Will Be Ready for 2035 Women’s World Cup Final as Collette Roche Reveals Progress on Land Acquisition
Manchester United have confirmed their new 100,000 seater stadium. The stadium will be ready in time to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup Final. CEO of stadium development Collette Roche insists the £2 billion project remains on track despite concerns about the lack of visible progress since unveiling plans at Foster + Partners’ London offices 12 months ago.
Roche told MUTV on Tuesday that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s ambition to host the women’s final represents an achievable target for the club. United expects to submit a planning application within the next 12 to 18 months, with construction taking between four and five years once preparatory work is completed.
Behind the Scenes Progress Accelerating
Roche revealed significant progress has been made behind the scenes across multiple fronts over the past year. The club has been negotiating with local landowners to secure the best possible position for the new stadium. With Roche expressing confidence about sharing positive news on land assembly within the next few months.
Protracted negotiations with Freightliner over acquiring the freight terminal behind Old Trafford have been ongoing for some time. However, a breakthrough appears imminent, according to sources close to the discussions.
Investment Interest Exceeds Expectations
United have received substantial interest from investors wanting to fund not just the stadium itself but also the wider regeneration project around Old Trafford. Roche confirmed these sensitive conversations are naturally taking place behind closed doors to protect commercial confidentiality.
The club has also been building crucial relationships with local authorities and the newly established Mayoral Development Corporation, chaired by Lord Seb Coe. These partnerships will prove vital in securing planning permission, improving infrastructure around the stadium, and removing potential obstacles during construction.
Roche emphasised on the importance of creating a venue that honors Old Trafford’s historic past. While being fit for the future, maintaining the intimidating atmosphere and special match day routines that supporters cherish.
Also read: Bruno Fernandes Reveals What He Admires About Jess Park’s Game as Man United Captain Praises Fellow Number Eight’s Smashing Season
Chelsea Dragon
Millie Bright Aims for Summer Move to ‘This’ Team as Chelsea Captain Targets Return North
Millie Bright wants to return north when her contract at Chelsea expires this summer. The England defender has set her sights on a switch to Manchester United Women as her preferred destination, according to reports, which is a major development in the WSL transfer market.
The 32 year old has decided to base herself closer to her hometown of Killamarsh in Derbyshire during the autumn of her career. Bright has tried to engineer a move to the Leigh Sports Village, where United Women are based, which would represent a significant coup for Marc Skinner’s side.
Decade Long Stay Set to End
Although the agreement Bright signed with Chelsea last summer contains an option for another 12 months, her time in the capital is set to come to an end. The Londoners are unlikely to trigger that clause once the present campaign concludes. This is frankly surprising given her experience and leadership qualities.
Sam Kerr is set to be another high profile departure as Sonia Bompastor looks to overhaul the Blues’ squad following a surprisingly underwhelming year at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea face a major rebuild this summer with two of their most established stars heading for the exit.
Remarkable 20 Major Honours With Chelsea
Bright is one of the best known and most successful players in the female game, having appeared 88 times for England. She is also the proud owner of three Great Britain caps, which demonstrates her international pedigree at the highest level.
A member of the Lionesses’ side, which won the UEFA Championships in 2022, was also awarded a runners up medal in the World Cup 12 months later. On the domestic stage, Bright has collected a remarkable 20 major honours with Chelsea. This includes eight WSL titles and six FA Cups.
Skinner Knows Her Vast Experience Would Help
Marc Skinner knows that acquiring a performer of Bright’s vast experience would help his team establish themselves as a genuine force in the female game. However, despite her desire to join the Red Devils, it remains to be seen if they will open talks with Bright’s representatives over the coming weeks. This could prove crucial to getting the deal done.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Faces Selection Headache as Chelsea Train With Just Eight Senior Outfield Players Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Quarter Final at Emirates Stadium
Bayern Munich
Manchester United Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women welcome Bayern Munich Women to Old Trafford on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter final showdown. The Red Devils have reached the last eight for the first time in their history after thrashing Atletico Madrid 5-0 across two legs in the knockout playoff round following their sixth place finish in the league phase.
Marc Skinner’s side have struggled for consistency since eliminating the Spanish side, suffering defeats to Chelsea in the FA Cup and League Cup final before being held to a dispiriting stalemate by West Ham. Fortunately, Melvine Malard struck deep into stoppage time against Everton on Saturday to snatch victory and lift United into second spot in the WSL table ahead of this crucial European fixture.
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
TV: TNT Sports
German Champions Riding Wave of Momentum
Jose Barcala’s Bayern side swerved the playoff round entirely by securing fourth spot in the league phase, edging out both Arsenal and Manchester United by a single point. The Bavarians are hunting their maiden Champions League crown while also chasing domestic glory in the Frauen Bundesliga and DFB Pokal after lifting the Super Cup earlier this season.
Bayern butchered Essen 5-0 last weekend with Pernille Harder bagging a brace, stretching their unbeaten streak to an intimidating 22 matches across all competitions. The visitors have plundered 18 goals while conceding just once in their previous six away fixtures, establishing themselves as clear favorites.
Skinner Sweating Over Miyazawa Availability
United will definitely be without Anna Sandberg, Leah Galton, and Ella Toone through various injuries, while fitness concerns linger over Dominique Janssen and Jayde Riviere. Hinata Miyazawa faces a race against time after representing Japan in their Asia Cup final triumph over Australia in Sydney on Saturday.
Bayern expects to miss Klara Buhl, Katharina Naschenweng, and Alara Sehitler, with Lena Oberdorf and Sarah Zadrazil still rehabilitating from serious knee ligament damage.
Predicted Lineups: Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis Joyce, Awujo, Le Tissier, Turner, Lundkvist; Naalsund, Zigiotti Olme; Park, Terland, Rolfo; Malard
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Mahmutovic, Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Gilles, Simon; Amani, Stanway; Dallmann, Caruso, Kett; Harder
Also read: Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham
Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes Reveals What He Admires About Jess Park’s Game as Man United Captain Praises Fellow Number Eight’s Smashing Season
Bruno Fernandes is a big fan of Manchester United Women midfielder Jess Park. The Portugal international shares the number eight shirt with Park and has been impressed by her debut campaign following her summer move from Manchester City.
Park has registered nine goals and five assists since joining from crosstown rivals in an impressive first season. The England international has won United’s Player of the Month award a team high four times, which demonstrates her consistent quality.
Not as Easy as It Looks
Fernandes watched back some of Park’s best moments for United, including her Goal of the Month winner against the London City Lionesses. The midfielder came in off the left flank to beat her marker before driving into space and picking out the far bottom corner.
“It all starts with the first touch. She gets the control there away from the player, she gets a lot of space to then run. Then the speed to run quick like that and then to be very accurate with the shot, it’s a very good thing. It’s not as easy as it looks,” Fernandes explained, which is an absolutely spot on analysis.
Lot of Futsal in That Goal
The United captain also praised Park’s winner against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Park helped start the move with a dribble from deep before getting into the box and finishing by picking out the far top corner.
“We spoke about the number eight shirt, and she was in the middle, creating and dictating the tempo. Then she follows up and she ends up in the box with the opportunity to finish. I think the finish is fantastic. There’s a lot of futsal in that goal there,” Fernandes said.
Very Quick With Her Feet
Fernandes watched Park’s solo effort at Aston Villa, which won another Goal of the Month prize. “She’s very quick with her feet and goes onto her left foot, which the defender was probably not expecting,” he acknowledged.
Also read: Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham
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