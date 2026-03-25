Manchester United Confirm New £2 Billion Stadium Will Be Ready for 2035 Women’s World Cup Final as Collette Roche Reveals Progress on Land Acquisition

Manchester United have confirmed their new 100,000 seater stadium. The stadium will be ready in time to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup Final. CEO of stadium development Collette Roche insists the £2 billion project remains on track despite concerns about the lack of visible progress since unveiling plans at Foster + Partners’ London offices 12 months ago.

Man Utd retain new stadium dream for 2035 Women's World Cup – Manchester United are still aiming to have their new stadium built and ready to host the 2035 Women's World Cup final. via @BBC https://t.co/Ix0eATQKne pic.twitter.com/f2v4hbO4gY — 🌊💙 Viking Resistance 💙🌊 (@BlueCrewViking) March 24, 2026

Roche told MUTV on Tuesday that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s ambition to host the women’s final represents an achievable target for the club. United expects to submit a planning application within the next 12 to 18 months, with construction taking between four and five years once preparatory work is completed.

Behind the Scenes Progress Accelerating

Roche revealed significant progress has been made behind the scenes across multiple fronts over the past year. The club has been negotiating with local landowners to secure the best possible position for the new stadium. With Roche expressing confidence about sharing positive news on land assembly within the next few months.

🚨MANCHESTER UNITED STADIUM UPDATE

🏟️Planning application in 12-18 months

✅Land agreement by summer

🗣️Talks have started with construction firms

🏃‍♂️Aim to hit the ground runninghttps://t.co/AAkCWxVwtG#mufc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) March 18, 2026

Protracted negotiations with Freightliner over acquiring the freight terminal behind Old Trafford have been ongoing for some time. However, a breakthrough appears imminent, according to sources close to the discussions.

Investment Interest Exceeds Expectations

United have received substantial interest from investors wanting to fund not just the stadium itself but also the wider regeneration project around Old Trafford. Roche confirmed these sensitive conversations are naturally taking place behind closed doors to protect commercial confidentiality.

Man Utd confirm how stunning new £2bn stadium will be funded as update emerges 💰 https://t.co/VfTmG2rgMq — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 24, 2026

The club has also been building crucial relationships with local authorities and the newly established Mayoral Development Corporation, chaired by Lord Seb Coe. These partnerships will prove vital in securing planning permission, improving infrastructure around the stadium, and removing potential obstacles during construction.

Man United stadium update: Chief reveals new £2BILLION arena WILL meet ambitious target and hints at breakthrough over deal to buy extra land around Old Trafford https://t.co/vISmkGM0kV — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) March 24, 2026

Roche emphasised on the importance of creating a venue that honors Old Trafford’s historic past. While being fit for the future, maintaining the intimidating atmosphere and special match day routines that supporters cherish.

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