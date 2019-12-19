Manchester United prediction: Probable line-up to face Watford

Manchester United will be aiming to close in on the top-four spot when they take a trip to Watford on Sunday.

United are now in sixth place, four points short of fourth-placed Chelsea, and one less than Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth. Meanwhile, Watford are still reeling at the bottom of the table with a possible relegation around the corner.

Manchester United players celebrate a goal against Leicester City at Old Trafford. (Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United would be a confident bunch, having not lost a single Premier League match since the first week of November. However, for rock-bottom side Watford, things have not exactly been so easy, with manager Nigel Pearson’s side losing four of their last five league games.

United look like clear favourites to beat the Hornets, who are already playing under their third manager this season.

Team news

Red Devils boss Solskjaer does not have any new injury concerns except for Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba, and Diogo Dalot, who have all been ruled out due to injury.

Star player Paul Pogba still remains ruled out as he recovers from his injury. (Getty Images)

Manchester United prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

David de Gea (GK)

The seasoned Spaniard has been United’s first-choice keeper since arriving in 2011. However, it has not been the best of seasons for him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)

The full-back has become one of United’s key players under Solskjaer. His rock-solid displays at the back have won him a lot of praises this season.

Victor Lindelof (CB)

The Swede has been growing in stature with every game, however, he was unlucky to have ended up scoring an own goal against Everton.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. (Getty Images)

Harry Maguire (CB)

One of the first names to appear on the team sheet, Maguire has been solid at the back. Handled captaincy well in the last game and led from the front.

Luke Shaw (LB)

The full-back had his best game against Everton, since returning from injury. Looked confident with his challenges and forward runs.

Scott McTominay (CM)

United’s most reliable midfielder at the moment, McTominay has been a revelation this season and has shown a lot of character in the middle.

Scott McTominay in action for Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Fred (CM)

The Brazilian seems to have regained his lost form and looks confident on the ball now. However, he has to improve his distribution.

Daniel James (RW)

James offers raw pace on the flanks and has proved to be a headache for the opposition. The Welsh attacker has been consistent so far.

Jesse Lingard (CAM)

Lingard seems to be back in Solskjaer’s good books. He has been starting matches of late and would be retaining his spot.

Marcus Rashford (RW)

United’s leading goal-scorer and one of the league’s most potent attackers, Rashford has a dangerous right foot and is an excellent finisher.

Anthony Martial (ST)

Though Martial has been a little off-colour recently, it won’t be long until he springs up a surprise and scores some beautiful goals.