Manchester United Push to Host 2035 Women’s World Cup Final at New £2bn Stadium Instead of Wembley

Manchester United are lobbying to have their planned 100,000-capacity stadium host the 2035 Women’s World Cup final, challenging Wembley’s traditional status as England’s primary showpiece venue.

The Red Devils’ redeveloped Old Trafford has been included in the FA’s stadium submission to FIFA this week, despite the £2 billion project only existing as an artist’s impression since its unveiling in March. The United Kingdom is the sole bidder for the 2035 tournament, which will expand to 48 teams, requiring 15 stadiums.

FA View United’s Ambitions as Premature

According to The Guardian, the FA considers United’s hopes premature, believing Wembley has a stronger claim to host the final. However, FIFA will make the ultimate decision on which venues host specific matches, not the FA.

United are still awaiting government funding for the project, which includes regenerating the area surrounding Old Trafford. Progress has stalled due to a standoff with haulage company Freightliner over the value of adjacent land the club wants to purchase.

Euro 2028 Snub Provides Context

United’s Women’s World Cup ambitions follow their painful omission from Euro 2028, which will be held across England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. Old Trafford was overlooked due to outdated facilities and potential redevelopment work disrupting the tournament.

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was selected instead as one of nine Euro 2028 venues, with capacity expanding to 61,470 by 2028 after planned renovations. That decision highlighted the urgency behind United’s stadium project.

The £2bn Vision

The new 100,000-seater ground would become England’s largest football stadium, surpassing Wembley’s 90,000 capacity. United view hosting the Women’s World Cup final as vindication for their massive investment and a statement of intent about the club’s commitment to women’s football.

The timing works in United’s favour, as the 2035 tournament gives them nearly a decade to complete construction and prove the venue’s credentials through hosting major matches.

