Manchester United Push to Host 2035 Women’s World Cup Final at New £2bn Stadium Instead of Wembley
Manchester United are lobbying to have their planned 100,000-capacity stadium host the 2035 Women’s World Cup final, challenging Wembley’s traditional status as England’s primary showpiece venue.
The Red Devils’ redeveloped Old Trafford has been included in the FA’s stadium submission to FIFA this week, despite the £2 billion project only existing as an artist’s impression since its unveiling in March. The United Kingdom is the sole bidder for the 2035 tournament, which will expand to 48 teams, requiring 15 stadiums.
FA View United’s Ambitions as Premature
According to The Guardian, the FA considers United’s hopes premature, believing Wembley has a stronger claim to host the final. However, FIFA will make the ultimate decision on which venues host specific matches, not the FA.
United are still awaiting government funding for the project, which includes regenerating the area surrounding Old Trafford. Progress has stalled due to a standoff with haulage company Freightliner over the value of adjacent land the club wants to purchase.
Euro 2028 Snub Provides Context
United’s Women’s World Cup ambitions follow their painful omission from Euro 2028, which will be held across England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. Old Trafford was overlooked due to outdated facilities and potential redevelopment work disrupting the tournament.
Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was selected instead as one of nine Euro 2028 venues, with capacity expanding to 61,470 by 2028 after planned renovations. That decision highlighted the urgency behind United’s stadium project.
The £2bn Vision
The new 100,000-seater ground would become England’s largest football stadium, surpassing Wembley’s 90,000 capacity. United view hosting the Women’s World Cup final as vindication for their massive investment and a statement of intent about the club’s commitment to women’s football.
The timing works in United’s favour, as the 2035 tournament gives them nearly a decade to complete construction and prove the venue’s credentials through hosting major matches.
“They’re Playing at Full Capacity” – Arsenal Legend Urges Manchester United Women to Strengthen Squad After Recent Collapse
Ian Wright has called on Manchester United Women to make January signings, warning that Marc Skinner’s squad are already “playing at full capacity” and cannot improve much further without reinforcements.
The Arsenal legend’s comments come after United’s alarming recent form. Following an unbeaten start through seven WSL games and three Champions League matches, they’ve lost three of their last four . A shock home defeat to Aston Villa, followed by heavy losses at Manchester City (3-0) and VfL Wolfsburg.
Speaking on the Crossways Podcast with former Lioness Steph Houghton, Wright questioned the owners’ commitment to building a genuine title-challenging squad.
“They’ve done brilliantly Steph, finishing in the top three to get to the Champions League,” Wright said. “But it’s like the owners are just letting them get there, ‘go on, you get there,’ they are not building them up, so once they get there, they can do something. It comes back to how much do they want to see this team succeed? Because they are now playing for me at full capacity.”
Tullis-Joyce Injury Exposes Depth Issues
Wright specifically highlighted goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s fractured eye socket as exposing United’s squad thinness. “When you lose someone like Tullis-Joyce and then you have to put in an inexperienced goalkeeper like that, who you have to say that’s the deep end. You can see now where it’s now starting to be a bit stretched for United.”
His concerns echo those raised earlier this season by Carla Ward, who insisted the club’s board had “let the women’s team down” after United faced Liverpool with just 16 players out of a possible 20 in September due to injuries.
United signed Julia Zigiotti Olme, Fridolina Rolfo and Jess Park last summer, with Park arriving in the swap deal that sent Grace Clinton to Manchester City. However, Wright believes more investment is essential if they harbour genuine Champions League ambitions beyond just qualifying for the competition.
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Finally Confirmed: Date, Tickets and More Details
Arsenal Women will face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with kick-off confirmed for 12:30pm GMT and the match broadcast live on Sky Sports.
This represents a crucial fixture in Arsenal’s season. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the WSL table, one point behind third-placed United, making this a six-pointer in the race for an automatic Champions League qualification spot for next season.
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Confirmed for January 10: Everything You Need to Know About the Emirates Showdown
This will be the 15th meeting between the clubs across all competitions. Arsenal hold a slight edge in the overall head-to-head, winning six, losing four and drawing four. In WSL fixtures specifically, the record reads five Arsenal wins, three defeats and four draws from 12 encounters.’
The most recent meeting came in September at Leigh Sports Village, where the sides played out a frustrating 0-0 draw. That result epitomised Arsenal’s stuttering domestic campaign, which has seen their title hopes all but evaporate despite being reigning Champions League winners.
United’s position one point ahead makes this fixture absolutely vital for Renée Slegers’ side. If Arsenal harbour any ambitions of finishing second and securing automatic Champions League qualification, they cannot afford to drop points against direct rivals. The gap to league leaders Manchester City already feels insurmountable, sitting at eight points, but the battle for second remains wide open.
Ticket Information
Tickets are currently on sale and priced affordably at £18 for adults and £9 for juniors. Given the significance of the fixture and Arsenal’s commitment to playing all 11 WSL home games at the Emirates this season, a substantial crowd is expected.
The match represents Arsenal’s first home fixture of 2026 and comes at a pivotal moment in their season as they look to arrest a concerning run of form that’s included just one win in their last five matches across all competitions.
Is Safia Middleton-Patel Indian? All About her Ethnicity as the Manchester United Goalkeeper Finally Begins Getting Starts For the Club
Safia Middleton-Patel is indeed of Indian descent. The 21-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper was born in Wales on September 21, 2004, to an Indian father and a Welsh mother, making her of mixed Welsh-Indian heritage.
Her surname Middleton-Patel reflects this dual heritage, with “Patel” being a common Indian surname particularly associated with the Gujarati community. While specific details about her father’s background haven’t been publicly disclosed, Middleton-Patel has proudly represented Wales at international level since making her senior debut in February 2023.
Manchester United’s Safia Middleton-Patel: The Welsh Goalkeeper of Indian Heritage Making History at Euro 2025
Middleton-Patel made history in summer 2025 by becoming the first female player of Asian heritage to represent Wales at a major tournament when she played at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025. She appeared in Wales’ debut match at the Euros, conceding four goals to a strong France side but earning her place in Welsh football history regardless of the result.
During her third international cap in April 2025, she was awarded Player of the Match for her performance in a 1-1 UEFA Women’s Nations League draw against Sweden, showcasing the quality that earned her a new contract with Manchester United through June 2028.
Stepping Up in United’s Hour of Need
Middleton-Patel’s opportunity at Manchester United came following Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s fractured eye socket sustained against Aston Villa in early November. She made her Champions League debut against Paris Saint-Germain on November 13, impressing in a 2-1 victory despite it being just her second senior appearance for the club following her December 2024 debut against Newcastle United.
The goalkeeper has since deputised in crucial matches including Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City and Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Wolfsburg. Her composed performances have earned praise despite the challenging circumstances of replacing United’s first-choice keeper mid-season.
Beyond football, Middleton-Patel opened up about her autism diagnosis in September 2023, using her platform to inspire others pursuing their goals while navigating neurodiversity.
