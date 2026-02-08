Manchester United Women Player Ratings vs Leicester City: Elisabeth Terland’s a Super Sub

Marc Skinner’s side continued their unbeaten start to 2026 in the Women’s Super League with a deserved 2-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Swedish star Julia Zigiotti Olme was key to United’s win with a goal and an assist, while super sub Elisabeth Terland made the game safe late on.

https://twitter.com/WSLAnalytics/status/2020184420213215380

United started brightly and were ahead after 13 minutes when Zigiotti Olme’s cross beat Olivia Clark and crept in at the far post. Melvine Malard was twice denied by Clark before halftime as United dominated but couldn’t extend their lead.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2020137089535263164

The pressure eventually told late on when Terland made the game safe. Zigiotti Olme won the ball back high up the pitch and fed Terland, who showed great footwork to fire a low shot across the goal to seal a deserved victory.

https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1905300016492614090

Goalkeeper & Defence

Phallon Tullis-Joyce (7/10): Called into action on several occasions but looked confident with no real scares.

Hanna Lundkvist (6/10): Did a good job filling in. Had a chance from a corner but couldn’t keep her header down.

Maya Le Tissier (7/10): Commanding performance from the captain who dealt comfortably with Leicester’s threat.

Dominique Janssen (7/10): Good shift alongside Le Tissier as Leicester struggled to cause problems.

Anna Sandberg (8/10): Strong showing from left back, always getting forward with good deliveries. Lucky to escape a penalty shout.

https://twitter.com/exbajare/status/2020200833212960985

Midfield & Attack

Hinata Miyazawa (7/10): Great partnership with Zigiotti Olme on show again. Sent in an excellent ball for Schuller.

Julia Zigiotti Olme (8/10): United’s best player by a distance. Broke deadlock with cross that crept in before teeing up Terland. Absolutely outstanding.

Lisa Naalsund (6/10): Really quiet showing after starring against Liverpool. Hooked just after the hour.

Jess Park (6/10): Not at her best as Leicester kept her quiet. Engineered a chance, but the ball got stuck under her feet.

Lea Schuller (7/10): Her presence might have distracted the goalkeeper for the opener. Worked hard up front.

Melvine Malard (8/10): A real nuisance, making great runs. Had sights on the goal but couldn’t beat Clark.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2020186545076994520

Subs & Manager

Jayde Riviere (7/10): Solid showing off the bench. Good block on Alisha Lehmann late on.

Fridolina Rolfo (6/10): Had some good moments but couldn’t conjure up the second goal.

Elisabeth Terland (8/10): Loves scoring against Leicester. Five goals in five outings against the Foxes. Incredible record.

Simi Awujo (7/10): Forced Clark into a good save. Looked lively.

Marc Skinner (7/10): Happy with the win but disappointed by the margin. United dominated but needs more ruthlessness in front of the goal.

https://twitter.com/LCFC_Women/status/2020207180897743164

