Manchester United Women Player Ratings vs Leicester City: Elisabeth Terland’s a Super Sub
Marc Skinner’s side continued their unbeaten start to 2026 in the Women’s Super League with a deserved 2-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Swedish star Julia Zigiotti Olme was key to United’s win with a goal and an assist, while super sub Elisabeth Terland made the game safe late on.
United started brightly and were ahead after 13 minutes when Zigiotti Olme’s cross beat Olivia Clark and crept in at the far post. Melvine Malard was twice denied by Clark before halftime as United dominated but couldn’t extend their lead.
The pressure eventually told late on when Terland made the game safe. Zigiotti Olme won the ball back high up the pitch and fed Terland, who showed great footwork to fire a low shot across the goal to seal a deserved victory.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Phallon Tullis-Joyce (7/10): Called into action on several occasions but looked confident with no real scares.
Hanna Lundkvist (6/10): Did a good job filling in. Had a chance from a corner but couldn’t keep her header down.
Maya Le Tissier (7/10): Commanding performance from the captain who dealt comfortably with Leicester’s threat.
Dominique Janssen (7/10): Good shift alongside Le Tissier as Leicester struggled to cause problems.
Anna Sandberg (8/10): Strong showing from left back, always getting forward with good deliveries. Lucky to escape a penalty shout.
Midfield & Attack
Hinata Miyazawa (7/10): Great partnership with Zigiotti Olme on show again. Sent in an excellent ball for Schuller.
Julia Zigiotti Olme (8/10): United’s best player by a distance. Broke deadlock with cross that crept in before teeing up Terland. Absolutely outstanding.
Lisa Naalsund (6/10): Really quiet showing after starring against Liverpool. Hooked just after the hour.
Jess Park (6/10): Not at her best as Leicester kept her quiet. Engineered a chance, but the ball got stuck under her feet.
Lea Schuller (7/10): Her presence might have distracted the goalkeeper for the opener. Worked hard up front.
Melvine Malard (8/10): A real nuisance, making great runs. Had sights on the goal but couldn’t beat Clark.
Subs & Manager
Jayde Riviere (7/10): Solid showing off the bench. Good block on Alisha Lehmann late on.
Fridolina Rolfo (6/10): Had some good moments but couldn’t conjure up the second goal.
Elisabeth Terland (8/10): Loves scoring against Leicester. Five goals in five outings against the Foxes. Incredible record.
Simi Awujo (7/10): Forced Clark into a good save. Looked lively.
Marc Skinner (7/10): Happy with the win but disappointed by the margin. United dominated but needs more ruthlessness in front of the goal.
Arsenal Dragon
Leicester City Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Leicester City Women host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the WSL table. The Foxes sit ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, while United occupy fifth place with 27 points, just one point behind third placed Arsenal in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Marc Skinner’s side comes into this match full of confidence after reaching the Women’s League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal. However, they then suffered a setback with a 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, meaning United desperately need three points to keep pace with the top three. Leicester have been transformed under Rick Passmoor and will fancy their chances of causing an upset.
Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Saturday, 7 February 2026
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
United Must Bounce Back From Villa Hammering
Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa was a shocking result that exposed defensive frailties Skinner thought he had solved. Ella Toone remains out until March with a hip injury, robbing United of their most creative midfielder during a crucial period in the season.
Fridolina Rolfo should return after missing the Villa match, while Gabby George and Leah Galton remain sidelined. Elisabeth Terland has struggled for form recently despite scoring against Villa, netting just two goals since her flying start to the campaign. Ellen Wangerheim could feature after impressing in recent weeks.
Lehmann Arrival Transforms Leicester Attack
Leicester have been revitalized since Rick Passmoor took charge, steadying the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa.
Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenha,m provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from United, who cannot afford another slip up in their top three pursuit.
Predicted Lineups
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Naalsund; Malard, Terland, Rolfo; Schuller
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Send 19-Year-Old to Swedish Club Rosengard on Loan After Cancelling Leicester Spell Over Lack of Game Time
Arsenal have completed a loan move for young centre back Cecily Wellesley Smith, sending the 19-year-old to Swedish club FC Rosengard for the remainder of the season.
The decision comes after Arsenal cancelled her season long spell with Leicester City in early January due to concerns over limited playing time.
Wellesley Smith made just one appearance during her entire time with the Foxes, which is frankly unacceptable for a talented youngster who needs regular senior football to develop properly. Arsenal were absolutely right to pull the plug and find her a more suitable loan destination.
Leicester Spell Failed to Deliver
The decision to end her Leicester loan was taken at the start of January, five days before her 19th birthday. The young defender signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in June 2025 after coming through the academy and was part of the squad that won the 2024/25 PGA League Under 21 Division One title.
Wellesley Smith is a versatile centre back who can operate on both sides of the defence, and she is a regular England youth international having featured at both the UEFA European Women’s Under 17 Championship and the FIFA Under 17 World Cup.
Swedish League Offers Perfect Platform
The youngster spoke positively about her new environment at Rosengard. “The Swedish league is good and I’ve heard good things from other teammates, Swedish players from Arsenal like Stina, Smilla, say good things about the league and everything. I’m just excited to be here, excited to play and can’t wait to get started.”
Rosengard described Wellesley Smith as a leader who sets the tone both defensively and in the build up. This is a smart move from Arsenal, ensuring one of their brightest prospects gets the regular game time she deserves.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC vs. Leicester City WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Leicester City at Meadow Park on Friday evening as Renee Slegers’ side looks to maintain their pursuit of Chelsea in second place. The Gunners sit third in the WSL table, just three points behind the Blues after that stunning 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend that all but ended Chelsea’s title hopes.
Leicester arrive in north London sitting ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, though their form has improved dramatically since Rick Passmoor took charge. The Foxes have added quality in January with the signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como, and they will fancy their chances of causing an upset against an Arsenal side juggling multiple competitions.
Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Friday, January 31, 2026
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
Arsenal Riding High After Chelsea Triumph
Arsenal’s confidence is sky high after beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey scoring the goals that moved the Gunners to within three points of second place. However, Slegers faces a selection headache with the Champions Cup final against Corinthians looming on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.
Emily Fox should return after missing the League Cup semi final with a head injury, while Leah Williamson remains unavailable despite progressing well in her recovery. Olivia Smith is available again after serving her suspension for the red card against Manchester United.
Leicester Strengthened by Lehmann Arrival
Leicester have been transformed under Passmoor, who has steadied the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Lehmann represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton, and Aston Villa.
Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenham, provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from Arsenal, who must treat this match with the respect it deserves despite having bigger fish to fry on Sunday.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Russo, Blackstenius
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams
