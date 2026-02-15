Manchester United
Manchester United Women Player Ratings vs. London City Lionesses: 8/10 for Millie Turner, 7/10 for Jess Park
Manchester United Women made it seven straight victories in all competitions, but were made to work extremely hard for the three points against newly promoted London City Lionesses. The visitors took a shock early lead through Nikita Parris before Jess Park produced a moment of magic to level things up, with Millie Turner heading home late on to seal a 2-1 win that keeps United second in the WSL table.
This was a really poor performance from Marc Skinner’s side for long periods. London City came flying out of the blocks with Parris terrorizing the United backline in the opening stages. Her fifth minute header gave the visitors a deserved lead, and United looked rattled.
Park’s brilliant solo goal against the run of play dragged United level on the half hour mark. She picked up the ball, drove forward, and curled a beauty into the far corner from distance. This was world class stuff from the 24 year old when her team desperately needed rescuing.
United improved after the break but still struggled to create clearcut openings. Turner, playing her first match since September, popped up to head home from a Le Tissier free kick deep into the second half. London City nearly snatched a point in stoppage time when Isobel Goodwin’s header flashed just wide. United got away with one here.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10): Gifted the ball straight to Parris in first half injury time, which could have been disastrous. Commanded her area reasonably well otherwise.
Jayde Riviere (4/10): Had an absolute nightmare against Parris before getting injured late on. Booked for a stupid challenge and lucky not to see red. Terrible afternoon.
Maya Le Tissier (8/10): United’s best defender by a country mile. Made crucial blocks, cleared off the line, and delivered the assist for the winner. This is what captains do.
Millie Turner (8/10): First appearance since September and marked her return with the match winning goal. Looked rusty at times, but her aerial dominance was crucial. What a way to announce your comeback.
Gabby George (5/10): Hooked at halftime after getting repeatedly destroyed by Godfrey down the left flank. Forgettable first half from the left back.
Midfield & Attack
Lisa Naalsund (6/10): Helped United wrestle back control in the second period after London City dominated the opening 45 minutes. Battled hard in midfield.
Hinata Miyazawa (7/10): One of few United players who looked composed in possession throughout. Kept things ticking over nicely when others were panicking around her.
Simi Awujo (4/10): Hauled off at the break after an ineffective first half. Completely overrun in midfield as London City bossed proceedings early on.
Ellen Wangerheim (5/10): Substituted after an hour, having done virtually nothing. One decent moment, but otherwise invisible against opposition, United should be dominating.
Jess Park (7/10): Went missing for large spells but produced a moment of absolute brilliance to level the scores. This is why United paid big money for her talent.
Lea Schuller (6/10): Worked her socks off up front without getting a sniff of goal. Battled manfully but lacked service for most of the match.
Subs & Manager
Hanna Lundkvist (6/10): Came on at halftime and helped United get a grip on proceedings. Did a better job than George at limiting Godfrey’s influence.
Julia Zigiotti Olme (5/10): Brought on at the break to add control, but gave the ball away sloppily several times. Helped steady the ship slightly though.
Marc Skinner (7/10): His halftime substitutions changed the game, but questions must be asked about why United started so poorly. Seven wins on the bounce is impressive regardless.
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women travel to the Spanish capital for Thursday’s Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff clash against Atletico Madrid Women. Both teams will be desperate to claim a first leg advantage ahead of next week’s return leg, with Bayern Munich waiting in the quarter finals for the winner of this tie.
Atletico were unconvincing in the league phase, but they ultimately did enough to secure an 11th place finish. The Spanish side won two of their opening four matches before losing back to back games against Man United and Juventus. They claimed a crucial 4-0 victory against Twente but mustered just one point from their final two matches.
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday, February 12, 2026.
Venue: Centro Deportivo Wanda, Alcalá de Henares, Spain
TV: Disney+
New Manager Jose Herrera Seeks Turnaround
Atleti will enter the knockout rounds with a new manager after Jose Herrera was appointed head coach following the dismissal of Victor Martin, who failed to win any of his final 10 matches in regulation time. Herrera has overseen an upturn in fortunes with a 4-1 Copa de la Reina quarter final victory and a 1-0 away win over Levante at the weekend.
The Atleti boss faces a much tougher task on Thursday, especially as the hosts are yet to win a home game in the UWCL main draw this season. This is frankly concerning for a club of Atletico’s stature heading into such a crucial tie.
United Riding Nine Game Unbeaten Run
Marc Skinner’s side should carry significant momentum into Thursday’s first leg, having put together a nine game unbeaten run since losing 3-0 at home to Lyon in December. Man United have won each of their last five competitive matches, including a 2-0 win over Leicester at the weekend.
Ella Toone and Leah Galton remain unavailable due to hip and back injuries, respectively.
Predicted Lineups
Atlético Madrid (4-3-3): Gallardo; Alexia, Lloris, Lauren, Menayo; Fiamma, Boe Risa, Bartel; Sarriegi, Jensen, Medina
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa; Malard, Park, Rolfo; Terland
Leicester
Manchester United Women Player Ratings vs Leicester City: Elisabeth Terland’s a Super Sub
Marc Skinner’s side continued their unbeaten start to 2026 in the Women’s Super League with a deserved 2-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Swedish star Julia Zigiotti Olme was key to United’s win with a goal and an assist, while super sub Elisabeth Terland made the game safe late on.
United started brightly and were ahead after 13 minutes when Zigiotti Olme’s cross beat Olivia Clark and crept in at the far post. Melvine Malard was twice denied by Clark before halftime as United dominated but couldn’t extend their lead.
The pressure eventually told late on when Terland made the game safe. Zigiotti Olme won the ball back high up the pitch and fed Terland, who showed great footwork to fire a low shot across the goal to seal a deserved victory.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Phallon Tullis-Joyce (7/10): Called into action on several occasions but looked confident with no real scares.
Hanna Lundkvist (6/10): Did a good job filling in. Had a chance from a corner but couldn’t keep her header down.
Maya Le Tissier (7/10): Commanding performance from the captain who dealt comfortably with Leicester’s threat.
Dominique Janssen (7/10): Good shift alongside Le Tissier as Leicester struggled to cause problems.
Anna Sandberg (8/10): Strong showing from left back, always getting forward with good deliveries. Lucky to escape a penalty shout.
Midfield & Attack
Hinata Miyazawa (7/10): Great partnership with Zigiotti Olme on show again. Sent in an excellent ball for Schuller.
Julia Zigiotti Olme (8/10): United’s best player by a distance. Broke deadlock with cross that crept in before teeing up Terland. Absolutely outstanding.
Lisa Naalsund (6/10): Really quiet showing after starring against Liverpool. Hooked just after the hour.
Jess Park (6/10): Not at her best as Leicester kept her quiet. Engineered a chance, but the ball got stuck under her feet.
Lea Schuller (7/10): Her presence might have distracted the goalkeeper for the opener. Worked hard up front.
Melvine Malard (8/10): A real nuisance, making great runs. Had sights on the goal but couldn’t beat Clark.
Subs & Manager
Jayde Riviere (7/10): Solid showing off the bench. Good block on Alisha Lehmann late on.
Fridolina Rolfo (6/10): Had some good moments but couldn’t conjure up the second goal.
Elisabeth Terland (8/10): Loves scoring against Leicester. Five goals in five outings against the Foxes. Incredible record.
Simi Awujo (7/10): Forced Clark into a good save. Looked lively.
Marc Skinner (7/10): Happy with the win but disappointed by the margin. United dominated but needs more ruthlessness in front of the goal.
Liverpool
Manchester United WFC vs. Liverpool WFC : Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women host bottom placed Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday as Marc Skinner’s side look to extend their impressive seven game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Red Devils sit fourth in the WSL table, just one point behind third placed Arsenal, while the visitors are desperately fighting to avoid the relegation playoff.
United head into this derby clash in excellent form following their 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa last weekend. Goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme, Elisabeth Terland, Jess Park and Hanna Lundkvist secured a dominant away victory that continued their momentum after beating Arsenal in the League Cup semi finals.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, February 2, 2026
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Manchester
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
United Chasing Champions League Qualification
This is a must win game for Manchester United if they want to maintain their push for UWCL qualification. Just four points separate Tottenham in fifth from Chelsea in second, making every match crucial in this tight battle for European places.
Skinner remains without Leah Galton and Ella Toone due to back and hip injuries respectively, though Gabby George and Fridolina Rolfo have returned to training. Elisabeth Terland and Hanna Lundkvist are pushing for starts after impressive substitute appearances against Villa.
Liverpool Boosted by First Win
Liverpool finally recorded their first WSL victory of the season last weekend, beating Tottenham with two stoppage time goals. Gareth Taylor has strengthened considerably in January, and several new arrivals featured in that crucial home win.
The Reds remain without Sam Kerr, Martha Thomas, Marie Hobinger and Zara Shaw, while January signing Anna Josendal is not ready to debut. Beata Olsson is back in full training and could feature.
Predicted Lineups:
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme; Wangerheim, Park, Malard; Terland
Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Falk; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, O’Sullivan; Bergstrom, Kapocs, Holland; Enderby
