United Dragon
Manchester United Women Players Return Mixed International Results as Schuller Scores for Germany While Malard Suffers French Defeat
Manchester United Women had players scattered across international fixtures on Tuesday, with contrasting fortunes throughout. Lea Schuller grabbed a goal for Germany, Phallon Tullis Joyce started for the United States, and Melvine Malard endured a frustrating evening as France fell to the Netherlands in what proved a disappointing night for several United stars on the global stage.
Schuller Fires Germany to Dominant World Cup Qualifying Win
Schuller has struggled to hit her best form since joining Manchester United, but continues delivering for Germany at the international level without hesitation. The forward added her side’s fifth goal in a crushing 5-1 victory over Austria in World Cup qualifying, receiving the ball outside the box, beating her marker with a sharp turn and driving an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner off the post. Clinical finishing from a player still searching for that consistency at the club level. United fans will be desperate to see that version of Schuller in a red shirt before the season concludes.
Tullis Joyce Impresses Despite USA Defeat to Japan
Tullis Joyce started in goal for the United States in their 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan and produced a quietly composed performance despite the result. The American made four saves, including two from shots inside the box, completed an impressive 97 percent of her passes, and commanded her area confidently throughout. Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa came off the bench late in the same fixture, though she had minimal impact during her brief cameo appearance.
Malard and Zigiotti Suffer Frustrating Defeats
Malard played the full 90 minutes as France lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying, a bitter result for a player who has been in outstanding form for United domestically this season. Julia Zigiotti, meanwhile, endured heartbreak as Sweden conceded in the 91st minute to lose 2-1 to Denmark at home, a devastating late blow for the United midfielder who completed the entire match.
Also read: Chelsea hosts Manchester City as Stamford Bridge prepares for historic FA Cup semi-final showdown following Spurs victory
Brighton
Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village
Brighton’s Women’s Super League game against Manchester United at the Progress With Unity Stadium has been moved.
The fixture will now take place on Saturday, May 2, with kick off at 12 noon, which represents a significant change to the originally scheduled date.
The match was initially planned for an earlier slot but has been rescheduled to accommodate both teams’ commitments.
Brighton will travel to the Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village for the crucial end of season encounter.
Important Fixture for Both Sides
The rescheduled date comes at a crucial time in the WSL calendar, with both teams looking to finish the season strongly. Brighton have enjoyed a solid campaign under their current management and will be eager to pick up points in their remaining fixtures.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are battling to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The Red Devils have endured a challenging period recently, which makes every remaining match absolutely vital for their European ambitions heading into the final weeks.
Progress With Unity Stadium Venue
The match will be played at the Progress With Unity Stadium, which serves as Manchester United Women’s home ground. Brighton fans will need to make the journey north to Leigh Sports Village for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff.
The 12 noon start time allows supporters to plan their travel accordingly for the fixture. Both clubs will be hoping for strong attendances as they look to finish the campaign on a positive note with crucial points still available.
The rescheduled date ensures both teams have adequate preparation time between fixtures.
Brighton will use the extra time to prepare properly for what promises to be a challenging away fixture against a Manchester United side desperate for points in their push for a top-three finish, which could define their entire season.
Also read: IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010
ManCity Dragon
Former Manchester United Defender Abbie McManus Explains Incredible Career Change as Ex Red Devils Star Becomes Firefighter for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service
Abbie McManus has explained her incredible career change after retiring from professional football in 2023. The former Manchester United and Manchester City defender now works as a firefighter for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, which is absolutely fascinating.
McManus played for United between 2019 and 2021 before making 174 appearances for City. She had to retire from football after suffering a nasty leg break whilst playing for Leicester City, which ended her playing days prematurely.
All of That in Fire Service
McManus spoke about finding similarities between her new career and football. “I miss football massively, don’t get me wrong, but everything I miss about it, the routine, the training, being around people as part of a team, the banter, there’s all of that in the fire service,” she explained.
She continued: “There are so many parallels between what football and this gives me. In football we’d go to hospitals and work in the community. We do all that now but instead of representing our football club it’s all about keeping the community safe,” which demonstrates how she has found purpose beyond playing.
Bitter Pill to Swallow Says McManus
The defender admitted she tried to get back to full fitness to continue playing. “Being told my time as a footballer was over was a bitter pill to swallow but thankfully I can still walk and run. After I had the bad news I had a decision to make,” McManus said.
She added: “I decided to visit some local fire stations. I researched, I asked some questions, I applied and I got in,” which is frankly inspiring. Former United striker Jess Sigsworth has also joined the fire and rescue service after retiring from professional football with both having discussed joining years ago during their time together at United.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
United Dragon
Marc Skinner Under Serious Review by Manchester United Officials Amid Champions League Struggles
Marc Skinner is under serious review by Manchester United officials, with some of the hierarchy unhappy with the poor performances. Journalist Sully reports that there is also some concern from players with Champions League qualification seen as crucial for next season, which is absolutely a worrying development for the manager.
Nothing imminent is planned, but United’s recent form has raised questions about Skinner’s future. The Red Devils have won just one match since February 19th, and that particular victory required a 94th minute strike by Melvine Malard against Everton.
Historic Run in European Competition
Manchester United Women have made history in their first ever Champions League campaign. They impressively won four matches out of six, including victories against Paris Saint Germain and Juventus, which demonstrates their quality on the European stage.
Moreover, Skinner’s side comfortably defeated Atletico Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in the knockout phase. However, they lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter final, which has put pressure on the manager ahead of Wednesday’s return fixture at the Allianz Arena.
Injuries Taken Toll on Young Side
United did invest in their team in January through the signings of Swede Hanna Lundkvist, Lea Schuller, and Ellen Wangerheim. Nevertheless, injuries have piled up and taken their toll on the young side, which has limited Skinner’s options.
Furthermore, Skinner has frequently claimed that his side lacks depth. They will need another big summer of transfers to compete next season on all fronts. The Red Devils also reached their first ever League Cup final but were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea.
Fallen Out of Champions League Places
The women’s side has also found themselves competing near the top of the table. Consequently, they have stalled recently and fallen out of the Champions League places to fourth place with three fixtures remaining. Wednesday’s Bayern Munich match is absolutely crucial for both the club’s and manager’s futures.
Also read: Manchester United Confirm New £2 Billion Stadium Will Be Ready for 2035 Women’s World Cup Final as Collette Roche Reveals Progress on Land Acquisition
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