Manchester United Women Players Return Mixed International Results as Schuller Scores for Germany While Malard Suffers French Defeat

Manchester United Women had players scattered across international fixtures on Tuesday, with contrasting fortunes throughout. Lea Schuller grabbed a goal for Germany, Phallon Tullis Joyce started for the United States, and Melvine Malard endured a frustrating evening as France fell to the Netherlands in what proved a disappointing night for several United stars on the global stage.

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Lea scored for Germany on Tuesday night during their 5-1 win against Austria 💪🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/csZj7r3R29 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) April 15, 2026

Schuller Fires Germany to Dominant World Cup Qualifying Win

Schuller has struggled to hit her best form since joining Manchester United, but continues delivering for Germany at the international level without hesitation. The forward added her side’s fifth goal in a crushing 5-1 victory over Austria in World Cup qualifying, receiving the ball outside the box, beating her marker with a sharp turn and driving an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner off the post. Clinical finishing from a player still searching for that consistency at the club level. United fans will be desperate to see that version of Schuller in a red shirt before the season concludes.

3 wins from 3!



🇩🇪5⃣-1⃣🇦🇹



🇩🇪⚽️ 17' Nicole Anyomi



🇩🇪⚽️ 52' Vivien Endemann



🇩🇪⚽️ 68' Sarah Punitam (OG)



🇩🇪⚽️ 76' Jule Brand



🇦🇹⚽️ 77' Chiara D'Angelo



🇩🇪⚽️ 83' Lea Schüller



Germany conceded their first goal in World Cup qualifying but maintained their 100% record!#GERAUT pic.twitter.com/H9vAYNQMIn — DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 14, 2026

Tullis Joyce Impresses Despite USA Defeat to Japan

Tullis Joyce started in goal for the United States in their 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan and produced a quietly composed performance despite the result. The American made four saves, including two from shots inside the box, completed an impressive 97 percent of her passes, and commanded her area confidently throughout. Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa came off the bench late in the same fixture, though she had minimal impact during her brief cameo appearance.

"Football in England's different from football in Germany. The referees blow their whistles less often, you get fewer free kicks. But I haven't regretted the move for a single moment" Lea Schüller talking to the DFB about joining Manchester United #MUWomen https://t.co/1wIYHuO3Ky pic.twitter.com/aLsYuJ9dPc — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) April 16, 2026

Malard and Zigiotti Suffer Frustrating Defeats

Malard played the full 90 minutes as France lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying, a bitter result for a player who has been in outstanding form for United domestically this season. Julia Zigiotti, meanwhile, endured heartbreak as Sweden conceded in the 91st minute to lose 2-1 to Denmark at home, a devastating late blow for the United midfielder who completed the entire match.

Also read: Chelsea hosts Manchester City as Stamford Bridge prepares for historic FA Cup semi-final showdown following Spurs victory



