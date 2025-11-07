Manchester United Women vs. Aston Villa Women: Match Preview + Predicted Lineups

Calum Chambers is an English professional football player who currently plays for the EFL League One club Cardiff City as a centre-back and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Calum Chambers joined Villa in 2022 from the current Premier League leaders Arsenal after staying for almost 8 years with the club. He has represented the England national football team from the youth level to the senior level.

The experienced centre-back is yet to establish a position in the starting eleven at Villa and has started only 1 match out of the first 10 in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Let us see more about Calum in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Calum Chambers is £18.9 million. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Calum Chambers Net Worth and Salary

Calum has been playing professional football for almost a decade now and has earned some money through his footballing career. The net worth of Calum is estimated at around £21 million and this includes his earnings . The market value of the player as of now is £12 million.

He is earning around £1,664,000 per year and his earnings are low when compared to previous seasons.

Calum Chambers Club Career

Calum joined to play football by joining Southampton’s youth academy when he was just 7 years old in 2002. He played almost for a decade with the youths. He passed through every rank of the clubs and in 2012, he was one among the four to be promoted to the senior team of Southampton.

He made his first professional debut on 28 August 2012 against Stevenage in a 4–1 win in the second round of the League Cup. Calum signed his professional contract with Southampton in July 2013. In August 2013, he made his league debut in a 1–0 win against West Bromwich Albion where he played as a right-back.

After seeing the young centre-back’s performance, Arsenal signed the player in July 2014 for a disclosed fee of £16 million plus add-ons. He made his club debut against Benfica in a 5-1 win in a preseason friendly.

He made his official debut with the club in the 2014 FA Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. He was rated so highly, after seeing his performance in the match.

Following his impressive season, he was nominated for the 2014 Golden Boy Award alongside Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Luke Shaw. In 2016, Calum joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. He made 24 appearances for the side. In 2018, Calum was loaned out to Fulham for a season and played there as a midfielder mostly.

He joined Aston Villa in January 2022 on a free transfer and signed a three and half year contract with them. He has not been playing consistently with the team and still is yet to prove to the Gaffer Steven Gerrard that he is an important player to the squad.

Calum Chambers International Career

Calum has represented England’s national football team from youth to the senior level. He made his debut for England U17 in 2012. He made his senior debut for England against Norway on 3 September replacing John Stones which resulted in a 1-0 win. He progressed to even start the very next match against San Marino in which he played in the right-back position.

Calum Chambers Family

Calum was born in Petersfield, England on 20 January 1995 to an English couple. The defender has not only stopped the player from getting past him, but he has also stopped leaking personal information about him. He has never revealed any details about his family and the parental details still remain unknown.

Calum Chambers previously played for the English club Arsenal. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Calum Chambers Girlfriend

To a surprise, the good-looking English defender is currently single and not dating anyone. He has spent more time on the pitch and is continuing to do so. It is uncertain that he will remain single. He might be looking for matches on Tinder too or even might be dating someone secretly and hiding it from fans and media.

Calum Chambers Endorsements and Sponsorships

Calum has been wearing boots sponsored by Nike for every match he plays. The English centre-back has an endorsement deal with Nike currently and endorses the product on his social media account where he has more than a million followers.

Calum Chambers Cars and Tattoos

Calum has been off the media’s spotlight and has never been spotted in England driving a car. He is an experienced player, so might have some decent cars. The centre-back has not been afraid of facing the opponents on the pitch but has been afraid of the needles. Calum doesn’t have any tattoos on his body so far.

Calum Chambers enjoying his vacation. (Credits: @calumchambers95 Instagram)

