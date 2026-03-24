Manchester United Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Manchester United Women welcome Bayern Munich Women to Old Trafford on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter final showdown. The Red Devils have reached the last eight for the first time in their history after thrashing Atletico Madrid 5-0 across two legs in the knockout playoff round following their sixth place finish in the league phase.

"There will be magic moments in both legs" 🗣️



Marc Skinner reveals he wants his players to have "no regrets" as he previews Manchester United Women's historic Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich Women 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XnIVfRYhQ2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 24, 2026

Marc Skinner’s side have struggled for consistency since eliminating the Spanish side, suffering defeats to Chelsea in the FA Cup and League Cup final before being held to a dispiriting stalemate by West Ham. Fortunately, Melvine Malard struck deep into stoppage time against Everton on Saturday to snatch victory and lift United into second spot in the WSL table ahead of this crucial European fixture.

My piece for @The_Cutback ahead of tomorrow's UWCL quarter-final between Man United and Bayern Munich✍️https://t.co/JRaRVVaQyN#MUWomen — Conner Roberts (@ConnerRoberts_) March 24, 2026

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV: TNT Sports

German Champions Riding Wave of Momentum

Jose Barcala’s Bayern side swerved the playoff round entirely by securing fourth spot in the league phase, edging out both Arsenal and Manchester United by a single point. The Bavarians are hunting their maiden Champions League crown while also chasing domestic glory in the Frauen Bundesliga and DFB Pokal after lifting the Super Cup earlier this season.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏟️ Hinata Miyazawa is in contention to start Manchester United's Women's Champions League clash with Bayern.



Her last appearance for United was over a month ago.



📸 @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/NXpK4QDich — Japanese Women's Football (@jpnwfbl) March 24, 2026

Bayern butchered Essen 5-0 last weekend with Pernille Harder bagging a brace, stretching their unbeaten streak to an intimidating 22 matches across all competitions. The visitors have plundered 18 goals while conceding just once in their previous six away fixtures, establishing themselves as clear favorites.

Skinner Sweating Over Miyazawa Availability

United will definitely be without Anna Sandberg, Leah Galton, and Ella Toone through various injuries, while fitness concerns linger over Dominique Janssen and Jayde Riviere. Hinata Miyazawa faces a race against time after representing Japan in their Asia Cup final triumph over Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎉 Manchester United welcome back their Asian Cup winner Hinata Miyazawa.



Tomorrow she faces Bayern in the UWCL, and Momoko Tanikawa will be on the other side 🇯🇵

pic.twitter.com/SyZt9ZwnrL — Japanese Women's Football (@jpnwfbl) March 24, 2026

Bayern expects to miss Klara Buhl, Katharina Naschenweng, and Alara Sehitler, with Lena Oberdorf and Sarah Zadrazil still rehabilitating from serious knee ligament damage.

Predicted Lineups: Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis Joyce, Awujo, Le Tissier, Turner, Lundkvist; Naalsund, Zigiotti Olme; Park, Terland, Rolfo; Malard

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Mahmutovic, Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Gilles, Simon; Amani, Stanway; Dallmann, Caruso, Kett; Harder

Also read: Hanna Lundkvist Makes Feelings Known After Manchester United Women Stalemate Against West Ham



