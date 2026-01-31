Manchester United WFC vs. Liverpool WFC : Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Manchester United Women host bottom placed Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday as Marc Skinner’s side look to extend their impressive seven game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Red Devils sit fourth in the WSL table, just one point behind third placed Arsenal, while the visitors are desperately fighting to avoid the relegation playoff.

United head into this derby clash in excellent form following their 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa last weekend. Goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme, Elisabeth Terland, Jess Park and Hanna Lundkvist secured a dominant away victory that continued their momentum after beating Arsenal in the League Cup semi finals.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2016799786867802486

Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, February 2, 2026

Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Manchester

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

United Chasing Champions League Qualification

This is a must win game for Manchester United if they want to maintain their push for UWCL qualification. Just four points separate Tottenham in fifth from Chelsea in second, making every match crucial in this tight battle for European places.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2017647565018194418

Skinner remains without Leah Galton and Ella Toone due to back and hip injuries respectively, though Gabby George and Fridolina Rolfo have returned to training. Elisabeth Terland and Hanna Lundkvist are pushing for starts after impressive substitute appearances against Villa.

Liverpool Boosted by First Win

Liverpool finally recorded their first WSL victory of the season last weekend, beating Tottenham with two stoppage time goals. Gareth Taylor has strengthened considerably in January, and several new arrivals featured in that crucial home win.

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/2016133729895268579

The Reds remain without Sam Kerr, Martha Thomas, Marie Hobinger and Zara Shaw, while January signing Anna Josendal is not ready to debut. Beata Olsson is back in full training and could feature.

Predicted Lineups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme; Wangerheim, Park, Malard; Terland

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2017181669057266062

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Falk; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, O’Sullivan; Bergstrom, Kapocs, Holland; Enderby

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/2017282912861733044

