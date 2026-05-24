Manchester United Women Name Strong World Sevens Squad With Rolfo Absent as Brentford Beckons

Manchester United Women announced their World Sevens Football squad on May 22, 2026 ahead of the London Edition tournament at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30.

The squad features 20 players across all positions with Lea Schuller, Ella Toone and Jess Park headlining the attacking options. Noticeably absent is Fridolina Rolfo, United’s most recognisable name, raising questions about her fitness heading into a critical summer of squad restructuring.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd Women's 20 players Squad List for The 2026 World Sevens Women ‘s Football England Edition :

3 Goalkeepers

7 defenders

6 midfielders

4 Forwards pic.twitter.com/BhaU6ncdrY — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 22, 2026

A Season of Near Misses Sets the Stage

United finished fourth in the Women’s Super League this season, missing Champions League qualification after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. They also reached the League Cup final for the first time in club history before losing narrowly. Trophy-less seasons sting regardless of progression.

The World Sevens represents United’s final competitive opportunity this campaign and redemption for finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich in Portugal last May.

The Squad That Could Win It All

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Safia Middleton-Patel and Kayla Rendell cover the goalkeeping positions. Defensively, Maya Le Tissier, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Jayde Riviere, Millie Turner, Gabby George and youngster Jess Simpson all travel. Emma Watson returns from a loan spell in Mexico strengthening midfield options alongside Toone, Park, Simi Awujo, Lisa Naalsund and Julia Zigiotti. Melvine Malard, Elisabeth Terland, Ellen Wangerheim and Schuller provide substantial attacking firepower.

Manchester United squad for the World Sevens @worldsevens_ tournament,



I was really fascinated by the tournament last year watching it on @DAZNFootball



Something I wish we could one day host in Kariba or Victoria Falls 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/irBI7ESb90 — Tate the Football Agent 🇿🇼🇧🇼🇿🇲🇿🇦🇷🇼🇦🇪👴 (@haploz99) May 22, 2026

The Fixtures Ahead

United open Group 2 against West Ham at 17:00 on Thursday, May 28. They then face Aston Villa at 15:00 on Friday followed by Tottenham at 20:00 that same evening. Semi-finals on Saturday morning at either 11:00 or 12:00 precede a potential 14:30 final. Awujo won the breakout star award in Portugal last year. She can win this entire tournament.

Also read: 18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence