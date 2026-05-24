United Dragon
Manchester United Women Name Strong World Sevens Squad With Rolfo Absent as Brentford Beckons
Manchester United Women announced their World Sevens Football squad on May 22, 2026 ahead of the London Edition tournament at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30.
The squad features 20 players across all positions with Lea Schuller, Ella Toone and Jess Park headlining the attacking options. Noticeably absent is Fridolina Rolfo, United’s most recognisable name, raising questions about her fitness heading into a critical summer of squad restructuring.
A Season of Near Misses Sets the Stage
United finished fourth in the Women’s Super League this season, missing Champions League qualification after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. They also reached the League Cup final for the first time in club history before losing narrowly. Trophy-less seasons sting regardless of progression.
The World Sevens represents United’s final competitive opportunity this campaign and redemption for finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich in Portugal last May.
The Squad That Could Win It All
Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Safia Middleton-Patel and Kayla Rendell cover the goalkeeping positions. Defensively, Maya Le Tissier, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Jayde Riviere, Millie Turner, Gabby George and youngster Jess Simpson all travel. Emma Watson returns from a loan spell in Mexico strengthening midfield options alongside Toone, Park, Simi Awujo, Lisa Naalsund and Julia Zigiotti. Melvine Malard, Elisabeth Terland, Ellen Wangerheim and Schuller provide substantial attacking firepower.
The Fixtures Ahead
United open Group 2 against West Ham at 17:00 on Thursday, May 28. They then face Aston Villa at 15:00 on Friday followed by Tottenham at 20:00 that same evening. Semi-finals on Saturday morning at either 11:00 or 12:00 precede a potential 14:30 final. Awujo won the breakout star award in Portugal last year. She can win this entire tournament.
Also read: 18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence
United Dragon
Melvine Malard Watched Lyon Get Crushed 4-0 by Barcelona in Oslo as World Sevens Awaits
Manchester United forward Melvine Malard attended the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Oslo on May 23 backing her former club OL Lyonnes against Barcelona. The WePlayStrong House provided a free fan festival before kick-off where Malard participated in meet and greet sessions alongside former Barcelona defender Jana Fernandez.
It ended in heartbreak for the French international as Barcelona demolished Lyon 4-0 at Ullevaal Stadion, claiming their fourth European title through an Ewa Pajor brace and Salma Paralluelo double.
Barcelona Were Simply Unstoppable
Lyon dominated the first half and had a goal disallowed by VAR before Barcelona took total control after the break. Pajor struck smartly after the restart then added her second 15 minutes later. Lyon completely capitulated after conceding twice and Barcelona ran riot.
Malard’s dream of seeing her former club finally end a four-year European drought ended emphatically. Lyon’s rebuild under Jonatan Giraldez brought promise but ultimately delivered humiliation. Reaching their 12th UWCL final only to lose 4-0 represents devastating underachievement.
Malard’s Genuine Love for Lyon
Despite playing for Manchester United, Malard openly declared loyalty to Lyon beforehand. She came through their youth academy and made over 50 appearances for the French giants before moving permanently to Manchester. Her emotional investment was genuine.
She specifically highlighted midfielder Melchie Dumornay as a player she studies for inspiration, planning to note tactical tricks observed during the final. That kind of professional dedication whilst attending a rival’s game deserves genuine respect.
World Sevens Focus Now
With Lyon’s campaign over, Malard redirects attention toward World Sevens Football at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30. She expressed excitement about the format offering breathing space after a long intense season. United finished fourth missing Champions League qualification. Winning the World Sevens becomes their final chance for silverware this campaign.
Also read: Chelsea and Real Madrid Reignite Interest in BK Hacken Teenager Felicia Schroder as Swedish Striker Continues to Dazzle
United Dragon
Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier Named in WSL Team of the Season as Phallon Tullis-Joyce Wins Champion of Change Award
Manchester United Women may have ended the season without European football, but three of their players have been recognised at the highest individual level, and that is worth celebrating even amid the broader disappointment of a fourth-place finish.
Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier have both been named in the 2025/26 Women’s Super League Team of the Season, a recognition that feels entirely deserved for two players who were consistently among the best in the division from August through to May.
Park’s Impact at United Has Been Transformative
The summer signing from Manchester City has been nothing short of a revelation. Park won multiple Player of the Month awards, took home both the Fans’ Player and Players’ Player of the Year honours at United, and now caps it all with a place in the WSL’s best eleven.
Six goals and five assists from 22 league appearances across 1,739 minutes tells a story of a player who made things happen every single time she stepped on the pitch. United needed a talismanic figure and Park delivered exactly that.
Le Tissier’s Consistency Is Frankly Ridiculous
Playing every single minute of every league game for a third consecutive season is not just impressive, it is almost unheard of at this level.
Le Tissier was United’s most dependable player in defence all season, adding two assists and a penalty goal to a campaign defined by her leadership, positional intelligence and durability. The WSL Team of the Season selectors had no choice.
Tullis-Joyce Recognised Off the Pitch
Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce picked up the WSL Champion of Change award for her work promoting environmental sustainability within the local community. After another strong year between the posts, it is fitting that her wider contributions to the game have been acknowledged too.
Also read: Gemma Bonner and Gemma Evans Given Guard of Honour at Anfield as Liverpool FC Women Say Farewell to Two Servants of the Club
ManCity Dragon
FA Set to Change FA Youth Cup Final Venue Rules After Manchester City vs Manchester United Row Over 6,000 Capacity Ground
The FA are considering a rule change to how the Youth Cup final venue is determined, and frankly it is long overdue.
The controversy that surrounded the recent final between Manchester City and Manchester United exposed a loophole that should never have existed in the first place, and the governing body are now looking at how to fix it.
City won the final 2-1, but the talking point before and after the match had nothing to do with the football. Under current rules, the team drawn first gets to host the showpiece fixture. City exercised that right but chose their 6,447-capacity women’s ground rather than the Etihad Stadium. United had offered Old Trafford as an alternative venue to ensure the players could experience a proper cup final atmosphere. City turned it down.
Fletcher Did Not Hold Back
United youth coach Darren Fletcher was furious after the final and made no attempt to disguise it. He was critical of the FA for allowing the situation to develop the way it did, pointing to an atmosphere that felt more like a City home game than a neutral cup final.
He was right to be angry. Young players working their way through academy football deserve better than a 6,000-seat ground for the biggest youth game in England.
What the FA Are Now Considering
The FA are reviewing the competition rules as part of their annual review process. One solution being weighed up would mean that any host club choosing not to use their main stadium would automatically cede hosting rights to their opponents. Simple, fair and impossible to game.
Why This Matters Beyond Manchester
This is not just a Manchester issue. The Youth Cup final should be an occasion, a moment these young players remember. Letting one club turn it into a low-key local fixture because the rules allow it is something the FA should have addressed years ago.
Also read: Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Home » Dragon Feeds » United Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”