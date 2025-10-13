Who Is Thessa Lacovich? Meet The Girlfriend Of Manuel Locatelli

Thessa Lacovich is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Manuel Locatelli. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Thessa is a digital marketing expert currently working with a private company to revolutionize the way companies do online marketing. She is also the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli. From teenage lovers to responsible partners, Thessa and Manuel have come a long way. The duo has been each other’s biggest supporters for a long time. It is known that Thessa Lacovich completed a degree in media at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. She also pursued a master’s degree in digital communication strategy.

She has been the lucky girl for Manuel Locatelli. Since joining Juventus in 2021, Manuel Locatelli has developed himself into a top defender. He understands the Italian league very well as he has been playing there for almost a decade. Last year, he provided some incredible performances in the EURO 2020 for Italy. He was a part of the victorious Italian team that won the Euro in 2021.

Even though his career is pretty interesting, we will concentrate more on his love life in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.

Thessa Lacovich Childhood and Family

Thessa was born on March 22, 1998, in Costa Rica. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do believe that her parents worked very hard to ensure a comfortable childhood for Thessa.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Costa Rican beauty has become quite challenging. However, we are looking into the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.

Thessa Lacovich was born in Costa Rica. (Credit: Instagram)

Thessa Lacovich Education

We believe Thessa spent her childhood and early adulthood in Costa Rica. Even though she hasn’t shared any information about her educational journey, our guess is that she went to a local high school in her hometown. Right after completing high school, she moved to Italy to study Media Advertising.

She graduated from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart with an Advertising degree. Later she pursued a Masters in Digital Communication Strategy.

Thessa Lacovich career

Thessa is a digital marketing specialist and has many years of experience in the same field. Due to her studies in the field, she quickly entered the field of marketing. However, she had to work very hard to climb to the top. Now she is a reputed professional and has worked with many high-end projects. She is currently working with a firm in Milan, Italy. She loves her work and she spends her time with her husband as well.

Thessa is also pretty famous on Instagram. She has a large fanbase, and it is continuously growing. She has earned admiration and respect from her community due to her content on social platforms. She could use her online presence to make money by doing brand promotions in the future.

Thessa Lacovich is a digital marketing specialist. (Credit: Instagram)

Thessa Lacovich Net Worth

Thessa’s net worth is under review. She has accumulated a large sum from her media specialist role. The enormous amount provides her with financial freedom. Her boyfriend, Locatelli, also earns a significant amount. The duo’s added income ensures a comfortable lifestyle for them.

Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli relationship

Manuel Locatelli met his girlfriend in 2017 when they were teenagers. We are unsure when, where or how they met. The duo fell in love soon after their first meeting and started dating. However, the pair maintained secrecy regarding their relationship for a very long time. That’s why many fans didn’t have the idea about their love story initially.

Later, when Thessa moved in to live with Locatelli, fans learned about their relationship. Many fans have misconceptions about their marriage, but they haven’t tied the knot. However, recently Locatelli popped the big question and received a favourable answer from the love of his life. So, they are currently engaged.

Manuel Locatelli proposed to his girlfriend in a romantic way. (Credit: Instagram)

Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli Children

Manuel Locatelli and Thessa Lacovich are a beautiful couple. Thessa Lacovich’s love for the footballer can be seen through her posts. They have two sons – Teo and Eduardo. The couple welcomed their second child on September 17, 2025.

Manuel Locatelli and Thessa Lacovich’s second son Eduardo – Picture courtesy – Thessa Lacovich Instagram handle

Thessa Lacovich Social media

Thessa is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 100k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. Thessa Lacovich has posted almost 1000 posts on her Instagram handle. Sometimes she shares beautiful snaps with her husband and friends. She loves travelling and often posts alluring images from her trips. She loves supporting her boyfriend and visits the Allianz Stadium frequently.

Thessa Lacovich is pretty famous on Instagram. (Credit: Juventus)

