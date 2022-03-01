Dragon Feeds
Who is Carola Pucci? Meet the wife of Manuel Pellegrini
Carola is an Engineer and is known for being the wife of one of the Chilean Former Manchester City managers Manuel Pellegrini.
Pucci comes from Chile, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Spanish Side Real Betis, Manuel Pellegrini. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carola Pucci Facts
|Birth Place
|Chile
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$20 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|Around Late ’50s
|Date of Birth
|NA
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|Chilean
|Spouse
|Manuel Pellegrini
|Children
|Three Children
|Social Media
Carola Pucci and Manuel Pellegrini Families
Carola was born in Chile, but her specific birth date has not been revealed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. As she leads a really private life.
On September 16 1953, Manuel was born in Santiago, Chile, to Italian parents. However, there is not much known about his family As he maintains a really private life.
Carola Pucci husband Manuel Pellegrini
Manuel Pellegrini is a former Chilean player and now the manager of Real Betis. As a manager, he has managed teams in Spain, England, Argentina, Chile, China and Ecuador. Pellegrini has won national leagues in four countries.
Pellegrini moved to Europe in 2004 and helped Villarreal achieve third place in La Liga and a Champions League semi-final. His persistent record at Villarreal gifted him with an opportunity at Real Madrid.
In 2013 he was appointed as the manager of Manchester City. He won the Football League Cup and Premier League in his first season as a manager and became the first manager from outside Europe to manage a team to the English Premier League title.
He also took Manchester City to their first-ever semi-final in the Champions League in 2015-16. He was then appointed manager of West Ham United in May 2018 but later was sacked. On July 9, he became the manager of Spanish Club Real Betis.
Carola Pucci and Manuel Pellegrini Kids
Manuel and Carola got married in 1988 in a private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family. They have been happily married for more than two decades now. The couple moved from Spain to the UK in June 2013 when he was appointed as Manchester City manager.
Carola is the mother of three sons Nicolas, Juan Ignacio and Manuel. She has looked after the sons as her husband was busy building his coaching career.
Their three sons are Nicolas, Juan Ignacio and Manuel. Nicolas has studied medicine, Ignacio runs a website for football coaches.
Carola Pucci Profession, Career, Net Worth
Carola is an Engineer and has worked in a managerial post as an Engineer. She has also done the job of mother pretty well as she single-handedly nurtured her sons, so we can say that she is a house maker.
However, there is not much known about her professional career as she is not on social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband has an estimated net worth of around $20 million.
FAQs about Carola Pucci
|When did Carola Pucci and Manuel Pellegrini get married?
|They got married in 1988
|What is Carola doing now?
|She is an Engineer
|How old is Carola?
|Carola is around her late 50’s
|Nationality of Carola?
|Carola Pucci is Chilean
|What is Carola’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $20 million.
Bournemouth
Who is Carly Parker? Meet the wife of Scott Parker
Carly Parker is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Scott Parker, the current manager of Premier League club, Burnley.
Parker comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Fulham manager Scott Parker. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carly and Scott Parker Families
Carly was born in 1983 in Sidcup, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She was born to parents Terry and Linda Arter. She is the sister of professional English football player Nicholas Arter. She married Scott Parker at the age of 17 according to many reports.
Scott was born on 13th October 1980 in Lambeth, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. Scott Parker met his sweetheart when he was just 16. He was a part of the club West Ham United when he met Carly Arter.
Carly Parker’s husband, Scott Parker
Scott is a former professional player who played as a midfielder and is now the head coach of EFL Championship club AFC Bournemouth. He began his career at Charlton Athletic but was soon loaned to Norwich City before joining Chelsea for a whopping fee of 10 million fees in January 2004. However, he didn’t play for Chelsea much and soon was moved to Newcastle United the following year.
Parker joined West Ham United in 2007, where he won the FWA Footballer of the year. He was then signed by Tottenham Hotspur and joined Fulham in 2013. He would play 119 league matches for the club before retiring.
After his retirement, Parker returned to Tottenham Hotspur, coaching the under-18 squad. In February 2019, he was appointed caretaker manager of Fulham before being appointed as a permanent one in Summer.
Parker did a reasonably good job in his first season as he guided Fulham to promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. However, in the next season, they got relegated, and Parker left the club by mutual consent.
Soon Parker was appointed as the head coach of AFC Bournemouth. He signed a three-year contract with the club after guiding the club to 13 points for a possible 15. He has led the club to five wins in five matches.
Scott Parker has 99 wins as a manager. He is the manager of EPL team, Burnley. In 2024, he was the manager of Club Brugge, a Belgian professional football club. Scott Parker has 99 wins from 231 matches with an overall win record of 42%.
Carly and Scott Parker Kids
Carly and Scott have been married for over 20 years. They met initially when Scott was playing for Carlton’s team in 1996, and after being together for four years, they got married in 2000 in an intimate wedding joined by only close friends and family members.
They are now together through thick and thin and have four children together: Frankie Parer, Murphy Parker, Sonny and Rafa. The family enjoys their free time on vacations and, notably, beaches.
Carly Parker Profession, Career, Net Worth
Carly Parker does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Scott has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx and this includes his earnings. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They both have maintained distance from social media and have not shared their personal details to the public.
Who Is Emily Caplan? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ben Davies
Emily Caplan is an interior designer and she is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham star Ben Davies. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Emily has become the biggest supporter of Ben Davies and this can be seen from her Instagram. The English beauty has progressed emphatically in her career. From the love perspective, she has one of the most thriving love stories in the football world. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Emily in this article.
Ben Davies has developed himself as a top full-back at Tottenham Hotspur. Under the guidance of Antonio Conte, the Welshman adapted to the centre-back role and has been performing top-notch since then. But, today we are more interested in his love life than his professional one. So Let’s find out what the stunning girlfriend of Ben Davies is upto nowadays.
Emily Caplan Childhood and Family
Emily was born on November 10, 1993, in London, England. We don’t have much information about her family as the English beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were highly involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Emily’s characteristics are influenced by her parents. Emily has spent most of her time in London.
We are unsure whether she is her parent’s only child or has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ben Davies.
Emily Caplan Education
Emily went to The King Alfred School in London. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Later, the English beauty pursued a degree course in Religion, Politics and Society from King’s College London. But after graduation, she figured that she wanted to pursue a career in designing, so she joined the KLC School of Design to study interior design.
Emily Caplan career
Emily is a professional interior designer. She was passionate about designing from an early age. So, when she completed her education, she wanted to make a career out of her passion. She has her own agency by the name of Emily Kaplan design. She mainly deals with high-end clients’ interior design needs. You can check some of her creations on her Instagram channel.
Apart from her professional life, Emily is also a responsible and caring partner. By having a calm and understanding personality, the English beauty has been able to form a bond of friendship with her boyfriend. She supports Davies in every way possible.
Emily Caplan Net Worth
Emily’s current net worth is under review. We believe she has been earning a hefty salary from her interior designer role. But as we don’t know the exact amount of her earnings, it hasn’t been possible to calculate her net worth.
Emily’s boyfriend Ben Davies earns a significant salary from his Tottenham contract. The pair’s added income gives them the luxury to enjoy life to its full extent.
Emily Caplan and Ben Davies relationship
Ben Davies met with his girlfriend in 2019. It was love at first sight for both of them as they were pretty overwhelmed by each other’s charm. Emily was convinced that her partner was exceptional and could achieve incredible heights.
She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but considering they are young, they have enough time to make such a big decision.
Emily Caplan and Ben Davies Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are pretty active in their own professional space. Welcoming a child can disrupt their schedules. Hence, it might not be the best idea for them. But they have a long life ahead for such events.
Emily Caplan Social media
Emily has an Instagram account where she mostly posts snaps of her latest designs. She barely uploads any personal images, but she has some photos with Ben Davies on her page. Emily Caplan posts pictures of her boyfriend on her Instagram stories and posts. She has 11k followers and keeps her account active.
