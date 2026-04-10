Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery

Manuela Zinsberger has stepped up her recovery from long-term injury, with the Arsenal goalkeeper having returned to the training pitch earlier today. The Gunners confirmed the news via a series of posts on their official club X account, which is absolutely brilliant to see.

The 30-year-old Austrian international keeper has been sidelined since sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury back in October. Zinsberger went down with her injury during a club training session, which ruled her out for the remainder of the campaign.

👀 Manuela Zinsberger completed her first session on the pitch since sustaining an ACL injury last year. ❤️✅



🗣️ “First time wearing boots again after a long time. Feels great. Can’t wait!” pic.twitter.com/siL5cJAe8x — 🔴 (@awfcdirect) April 10, 2026

Spent Last Six Months in Rehabilitation

Zinsberger has undergone surgery and has spent the last six months in rehabilitation, working her way back to fitness. After recently completing some light gym work, the player returned to the training field earlier today for the first time since sustaining her injury.

She was pictured doing some running and catching some balls, which demonstrates good progress. Zinsberger is likely to slowly build up further ball work over the coming weeks as she continues her careful recovery programme under the guidance of Arsenal’s medical staff.

🚨 OFFICIAL | Manuela Zinsberger resumed on-pitch training today following the ACL injury she sustained in October last year. ❤️✅



Good to have you back, Manu 🥹



[@ArsenalWFC] pic.twitter.com/0WXs5CnckY — 🔴 (@awfcdirect) April 9, 2026

Not Expected Back Before Season End

Arsenal are not expecting Zinsberger to return to full fitness before the end of the current season. She is likely to have the benefit of a full pre-season programme in the summer before pushing to regain her place in the starting XI next term, which is frankly the sensible approach.

The Gunners are still competing to retain their UEFA Women’s Champions League title this season. Meanwhile, they are pushing to finish as high as possible in the Women’s Super League table with just a handful of matches remaining in the domestic campaign.

Simply the best 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hptaTrTUE1 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 1, 2025

Zinsberger will have a role to play in keeping morale high in the squad at the business end of the season despite not being available for selection.

Also read: Sarina Wiegman adds £50k-rated Niamh Charles to England squad as Chelsea star proves fitness amid Lionesses milestone