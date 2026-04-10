Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
Manuela Zinsberger has stepped up her recovery from long-term injury, with the Arsenal goalkeeper having returned to the training pitch earlier today. The Gunners confirmed the news via a series of posts on their official club X account, which is absolutely brilliant to see.
The 30-year-old Austrian international keeper has been sidelined since sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury back in October. Zinsberger went down with her injury during a club training session, which ruled her out for the remainder of the campaign.
Spent Last Six Months in Rehabilitation
Zinsberger has undergone surgery and has spent the last six months in rehabilitation, working her way back to fitness. After recently completing some light gym work, the player returned to the training field earlier today for the first time since sustaining her injury.
She was pictured doing some running and catching some balls, which demonstrates good progress. Zinsberger is likely to slowly build up further ball work over the coming weeks as she continues her careful recovery programme under the guidance of Arsenal’s medical staff.
Not Expected Back Before Season End
Arsenal are not expecting Zinsberger to return to full fitness before the end of the current season. She is likely to have the benefit of a full pre-season programme in the summer before pushing to regain her place in the starting XI next term, which is frankly the sensible approach.
The Gunners are still competing to retain their UEFA Women’s Champions League title this season. Meanwhile, they are pushing to finish as high as possible in the Women’s Super League table with just a handful of matches remaining in the domestic campaign.
Zinsberger will have a role to play in keeping morale high in the squad at the business end of the season despite not being available for selection.
Also read: Sarina Wiegman adds £50k-rated Niamh Charles to England squad as Chelsea star proves fitness amid Lionesses milestone
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection
Arsenal Women have launched their first-ever standalone fashion collaboration after partnering with London-based accessory brand Good Squish for an expansive 13-piece collection. The partnership represents a significant milestone for the Gunners’ women’s team as they continue building their commercial presence independently.
The collection covers all matchday essentials, including a baby tee, tracksuit, scarves, and a range of Good Squish’s signature handmade hair scrunchies.
England striker Alessia Russo has also curated a special capsule within the wider drop, adding her personal touch to the collaboration.
Russo Explains Vision Behind Partnership
The Arsenal forward explained the thinking behind the release and what it represents for the club moving forward. “This collection reflects the journey we’re on as a club and the culture we’re continuing to build around Arsenal Women,” Russo stated. “It represents the values we stand for, the pride we feel, and the connection we share with our community.”
The England international added that the range celebrates the role supporters play in driving the team forward. This feels like an important moment for Arsenal Women as they demonstrate their growing commercial strength beyond the men’s team.
Block by Block Consultation Shapes Release
The collaboration was unveiled as part of Arsenal’s Block by Block consultation project, which represents the club’s largest ever initiative on the women’s side. The Gunners are actively working to shape matchday culture alongside their first generation of season ticket holders, with fan input clearly influencing commercial decisions.
The AWFC x Good Squish collection is available now at Arsenal’s online store and at The Armoury club shop. This partnership follows Arsenal’s prolific run of collaborations that has earned them the Fashion FC nickname.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre-Tax Loss
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Champions League Semi Final Dates Confirmed
Arsenal Women will face Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive year after the dates for their last four clash were confirmed on Wednesday. The first leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 2,6 at 3.30 pm UK time, with the return fixture scheduled for May 2 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
Renee Slegers’ side progressed to the semi-finals after knocking out domestic rivals Chelsea in a tense quarter-final tie, winning 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners will now prepare for another huge European test against French giants Lyon.
Second Consecutive Semi Final Against Lyon
This marks the second year running that Arsenal have drawn Lyon at this stage of the competition, with the two European heavyweights set to battle once again for a place in the final. The French side remain one of the most successful clubs in women’s football history and will provide a stern examination of Arsenal’s credentials.
Tickets for the first leg at the Emirates are now on sale, with the club also offering extensive hospitality packages for supporters wanting to make the occasion extra special. The atmosphere should be electric as Arsenal chase a place in the final.
Gunners Defending European Crown
Arsenal are the reigning Champions League holders and will be determined to retain their trophy this season. However, they face a difficult path to glory with Lyon standing in their way during the semi-final stage. The return leg in France on May 2 promises to be particularly challenging given Lyon’s formidable home record.
Slegers will hope her squad can maintain their excellent form heading into these crucial fixtures as they look to book their place in the final.
Also read: 27-Year-Old Star Insists Tottenham Really Hungry to Improve Against Chelsea in FA Cup Quarter Final Despite Three Straight WSL Defeats
Arsenal Dragon
Lotte Wubben Moy Deserves England Starting Chance Against Spain as Arsenal Defender Steps Up in Leah Williamson Absence
Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben Moy deserves a starting opportunity for England against Spain at Wembley next Tuesday after stepping up brilliantly during Leah Williamson’s injury absence at club level.
The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent months, establishing herself as a leader in defence and demonstrating she’s far more than just a backup option.
Williamson has missed Arsenal’s last five matches, and her participation against the world champions appears doubtful despite travelling to England camp. With such a crucial World Cup qualifier looming, throwing the Arsenal captain straight back in after nearly a month out would be a risky move from Sarina Wiegman.
Wubben Moy Finally Getting Rhythm at Arsenal
The England international has endured frustrating spells throughout her career where opportunities proved hard to come by. She started just six league games last season and began this campaign down the pecking order before teenager Katie Reid suffered a devastating ACL injury in October.
Since stepping into the starting lineup, Wubben Moy hasn’t looked back. Her performances have been imperious as Arsenal recovered from a poor start to challenge for second place in the WSL while reaching the Champions League semi finals. The defender sits 11th in the league for ground duels won percentage and no teammate makes blocks more frequently.
Taking Responsibility in Possession
Beyond her defensive work, Wubben Moy has impressed with her ability on the ball, filling the void left by Williamson’s absence. “I think I play best when I have responsibility, when I have a task,” she explained recently. “I view myself very much as a puzzle piece in this Arsenal team.”
With 16 caps but only six starts for England, now represents the perfect moment for Wiegman to trust her.
Also read: Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
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