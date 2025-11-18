Who is Madeleine? – Everything You Need to Know About Manuela Zinsberger Wife & Their Relationship

Manuela Zinsberger has been playing a key role in Arsenal women’s team’s successful campaign. The goalkeeper also plays for the Austrian women’s football team. Manuela Zinsberger has been with the Arsenal team since 2019 and she was with Bayern Munich for 5 years. Her professional life hasn’t impacted her personal life as she enjoys a beautiful life with her wife Madeleine and son Marvis.

Marvis’ First Birthday Celebration

Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine celebrated the first birthday of their son Marvis earlier this year. The couple took their son on his birthday eve and presented a doll. Madeleine shared the picture on her handle with the caption “Happy Birthday Kleiner Prinz.”

Who is Manuela Zinsberger Wife?

Manuela Zinsberger is married to the model and photographer Madeleine. The couple married in 2023 and they have a son. Manuela Zinsberger married her partner in Hannersberg in June 2023. The couple dated more than a year before getting married. Manuela Zinsberger and her wife completed their engagement in 2022.

Their relationship was revealed to the public in the same year Manuela Zinsberger is a professional footballer and her wife is a professional photographer. They both share a great chemistry and share colorful pictures on their timeline. Their son Marvis was born in July 2024.

Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine Travel a Lot

The couple will spend most of their days in Austria and London. Apart from these, they will frequently travel to Greece and Germany. Manuela Zinsberger and her wife took their son to the Netherlands when he was nine-months old.

Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine Relationship

There is no clear picture of the timeline of the couple’s relationship. Based on the Madeleine’s Instagram post, the couple fell in love in May 2021. We couldn’t track the time they started dating. One of Madeleine’s Instagram suggests the couple started dating in 2018. The couple support each other and have been together for years. Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine’s relationship shocked many, but the duo didn’t care about criticism. They lead a happy life and share their activities on social media.

Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine’s Child

The couple have one kid. Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine are blessed with a baby boy. Their son Marvis was born on July 1, 2024. Prior to Marvis’ birth, Manuela Zinsberger shared her pregnancy pictures and announced the arrival on her social media as well. Marvis is one-year old and he travels to new places with his parents. The couple take Marvis to Gyms, Restaurants, Parks, and Beaches.

Madeleine Zinsberger Education & Family

There is no information about Manuela Zinsberger’s education. We couldn’t find where she completed her schooling and graduation. She has not shared about her family members and it is not revealed whether she has siblings. Madeleine Zinsberger has not shared her personal details to the public. She doesn’t love to share her information to the media.

Madeleine Zinsberger Career

Madeleine Zinsberger is a photographer by profession. It is also revealed that she is a part-time model. Madeline’s Instagram is full of her modeling pictures. She is interested in fashion and photography. Madeleine Zinsberger’s venture is based in Austria, London, and Germany. She is the founder of Mimilaice Photography which is located in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Madeleine Zinsberger Social Media

Just like Manuela Zinsberger, her partner Madeleine Zinsberger is active on Instagram. Madeleine Zinsberger has a verified handle on Instagram where she shares pictures of herself. She also shares pictures of her partner and child. Madeleine has 20k followers and she uses her account to promote her business as well.

