Marc Guehi to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal‘s pursuit of defensive reinforcements has led them back to Marc Guehi, with Mikel Arteta once again ready to swoop for Crystal Palace defender, a year on from being priced out of a move for the Eagles’ captain. Fresh from captaining Crystal Palace to their historic FA Cup triumph, the 24-year-old England international is an EPL-tested star who could strengthen Arenal’s defensive firepower right away.
Player Profile: The Complete Modern Centre-Back
Marc Guehi embodies everything required from a modern centre-back in elite football. Standing at 1.82m and weighing 80kg, the defender possesses the ideal physical profile for Premier League football. On 17 May, he captained Crystal Palace to the club’s first ever major trophy, starting in a 1–0 victory over Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final, a testament to his ability to perform in high-pressure situations against top-level opposition with Pep Guardiola at the helm.
Born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, but raised in England, Guehi’s journey through Chelsea’s academy system before establishing himself at Crystal Palace represents the type of career progression that Arsenal value. He has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club, as well as captaining them to the FA Cup in 2025, showcasing both consistency and leadership qualities that would appeal to Arteta’s project.
The financial dynamics surrounding Guehi’s potential transfer have shifted significantly. The Englishman’s contract with them expires in 2026, and there has been no indication that he will agree to a new deal, creating an opportunity for Arsenal to secure his services at a more reasonable price than previously demanded.
Tactical Analysis: Premier League Proven Quality
Guehi’s playing style aligns perfectly with modern defensive requirements. His pace, aerial ability, and composure on the ball make him ideally suited to Arsenal’s high-line defensive approach. Unlike many centre-backs who excel in only one area, Guehi combines defensive solidity with progressive passing ability.
In the 2024-25 season, Guehi’s statistical profile demonstrates his all-around contribution. His ability to read the game and position himself effectively has been crucial to Crystal Palace’s defensive organization. The defender’s comfort in one-on-one situations and his recovery pace provide the security needed when playing a high defensive line.
His leadership qualities have been evident throughout the season, culminating in lifting the FA Cup as captain. This experience of leading by example under pressure would translate well to Arsenal’s title ambitions and the expectations that come with playing at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal’s Centre-Back Requirements
Arsenal’s centre-back situation presents mixed strengths and concerns that highlight the need for additional quality. William Saliba has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best defenders. Gabriel Magalhães offers physicality and aerial dominance but his fitness concerns have proven to be a mare for the North London club. The Brazilian’s injury saw the Gunners go into the games with the usual pairing, and it was quite evident, especially during their semi-final loss against PSG in the UEFA Champions League.
Jakub Kiwior provides versatility but lacks the consistent quality required for sustained title challenges. His ability to cover multiple positions makes him valuable, but Arsenal need a defender who can be relied upon as a first-choice option rather than a utility player.
Rob Holding’s departure early last season and the aging profile of some squad options mean Arsenal require a centre-back who can step in immediately and compete for a starting position. Ben White’s transition to right-back, while successful, has reduced Arsenal’s centre-back depth. The lack of a settled partnership beyond Saliba and Gabriel creates opportunities for a new signing to establish themselves quickly.
Current Transfer Situation
The timing appears optimal for Arsenal to revive their interest in Guehi. Competition remains fierce, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea also interested in making moves for him in the summer of 2025. However, Arsenal’s ability to offer regular first-team football and their attractive playing style under Arteta could prove decisive factors.
Palace want to lock Guehi down with a new contract, but the defender has so far shown no willingness to consider an extension, suggesting he’s ready for a new challenge. This reluctance to commit to Palace strengthens Arsenal’s negotiating position significantly.
SWOT Analysis: Comprehensive Transfer Assessment
Strengths
Premier League Proven Quality: Guehi’s extensive Premier League experience eliminates adaptation concerns that often accompany transfers. His consistent performances across multiple seasons demonstrate reliability and the ability to maintain high standards throughout demanding campaigns.
Leadership and Mentality: Captaining Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory showcases exceptional mental strength and leadership qualities. His ability to perform in high-pressure situations, particularly the final against Manchester City, indicates he possesses the mentality required for Arsenal’s title ambitions.
Defensive Versatility: Guehi’s ability to play across the defensive line provides tactical flexibility that Arteta values highly. Whether operating as a left or right centre-back, his technical ability and positional intelligence remain consistent.
Aerial Dominance: Standing at 1.82m with excellent timing, Guehi offers significant aerial threat from set-pieces while providing defensive security. His heading ability would strengthen Arsenal’s defensive and attacking set-piece situations.
Progressive Passing: His comfortable on the ball and progressive passing range align perfectly with Arsenal’s possession-based system. Guehi’s ability to play out from the back would enhance Arsenal’s build-up patterns significantly.
Weaknesses
Pace Limitations: While adequate for most situations, Guehi lacks explosive pace that some top-level attackers can exploit. Against rapid forwards, his recovery speed might prove insufficient, particularly in isolated defensive situations.
Physical Limitations: At 1.82m, Guehi may struggle against particularly physical strikers in aerial duels. Premier League forwards like Erling Haaland or Darwin Núñez could exploit any physical disadvantage in key moments.
Contract Situation Complications: With only one year remaining on his contract, Guehi might lack long-term commitment initially. Arsenal would need assurance of his dedication to their project beyond fulfilling contractual obligations.
Injury Concerns: His substitution due to injury in the FA Cup final raises questions about his injury record. Any fitness issues could disrupt Arsenal’s defensive stability during crucial periods.
Opportunities
Immediate Integration: Guehi’s Premier League experience means he could integrate immediately into Arsenal’s system without extended adaptation periods. His understanding of English football would accelerate his contribution to the team.
Partnership with Saliba: The prospect of forming a long-term partnership with William Saliba presents exciting possibilities. Both defenders possess complementary skills that could create one of the Premier League’s most formidable defensive partnerships.
Leadership Development: At 24, Guehi has significant room for leadership growth. Under Arteta’s guidance, he could develop into Arsenal’s defensive leader and eventual captain, providing long-term stability.
International Recognition: Regular Champions League football with Arsenal could strengthen his England career. Consistent high-level performances would cement his position in Gareth Southgate’s plans for major tournaments.
Trophy Ambitions: Arsenal’s title ambitions align with Guehi’s proven ability to perform in crucial moments. His FA Cup experience demonstrates he can handle pressure situations that title races inevitably present.
Threats
Intense Competition: Multiple Premier League clubs are pursuing Guehi, creating a competitive bidding environment. Arsenal must move decisively to avoid being outmaneuvered by rivals offering superior financial packages.
Contract Negotiations: With one year remaining, Guehi holds significant negotiating power. He might demand wage packages that stretch Arsenal’s financial structure or include clauses that limit the club’s control.
Adaptation Challenges: Despite Premier League experience, adapting to Arsenal’s specific tactical demands and pressure expectations could prove challenging. The step up from mid-table to title contention brings different pressures.
Injury Risk: His recent injury concerns could develop into recurring problems. Any extended injury periods would leave Arsenal vulnerable defensively and potentially impact their title aspirations.
Alternative Target Competition: If Arsenal fail to secure Guehi, alternative centre-back targets might be less available or more expensive. Missing out could force the club into less optimal transfer decisions.
Strategic Implications: Arsenal’s Transfer Decision
From Arsenal’s perspective, the Guehi transfer represents a calculated move with significant upside potential. His proven Premier League quality, leadership experience, and immediate availability address Arsenal’s most pressing defensive needs. The contract situation creates a favorable negotiating environment that Arsenal should exploit.
However, the competition from other top clubs necessitates swift action. Arsenal’s ability to offer Champions League football and their attractive playing style provide advantages, but financial considerations will likely prove decisive. The club must balance their wage structure against the need for proven quality.
The tactical fit appears seamless, with Guehi’s skill set complementing both Saliba and Gabriel effectively. His leadership qualities would strengthen Arsenal’s dressing room culture and provide additional depth in crucial moments.
Conclusion: A Strategic Acquisition for Title Ambitions
Marc Guehi represents exactly the type of signing Arsenal need to transform from perennial runners-up into genuine title winners. His Premier League experience, proven leadership, and tactical versatility address multiple areas of concern while providing immediate improvement to the squad.
The financial dynamics favor Arsenal, with Guehi’s contract situation creating opportunities for reasonable negotiations. His reluctance to extend with Crystal Palace suggests he’s ready for the next career step, positioning Arsenal favorably if they act decisively.
For Arsenal’s title ambitions, Guehi offers the reliability and quality needed for sustained success. His FA Cup triumph demonstrates his ability to perform when stakes are highest, exactly the mentality required for championship challenges. The transfer makes strategic sense, addressing immediate needs while investing in proven Premier League quality.
Success depends on Arsenal moving quickly to secure his signature ahead of rivals. If accomplished, Guehi could become a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defense for years to come, potentially proving the difference between near-misses and actual silverware.
How €38m Norwegian Youngster Would Fit in Arsenal’s Current XI?
It’s that time of the summer again. Arsenal are making moves in the transfer market, and their latest target has raised a few eyebrows. Antonio Nusa, the 20-year-old Norwegian winger currently at RB Leipzig, is being considered as part of Arsenal’s ongoing talks with the German club.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Arsenal have been crying out for genuine width and pace on the left flank, and Nusa represents exactly the type of signing that could elevate Arteta’s tactical setup to the next level.
Where Antonio Nusa Fits in Mikel Arteta’s System
Arsenal’s tactical approach under Arteta has evolved into a fluid 4-3-3 that transitions to 4-2-3-1, with emphasis on creating numerical superiority in midfield. Nusa would slot seamlessly into this framework as the left-sided forward, providing the direct threat that’s been lacking since the departure of certain key players.
His two-footedness, pace and direct running style make him the perfect complement to Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank. While Saka has mastered the art of cutting inside from the right, Nusa brings genuine left-footed delivery and the ability to stretch defenses by staying wide when needed.
The Norwegian’s profile fits Arteta’s preference for versatile forwards who can interchange positions. Despite managing just five goals and eight assists in 40 matches last season, his underlying metrics suggest a player adapting to a higher level after his move from Club Brugge.
Addressing Arsenal’s Tactical Needs
Arsenal’s biggest weakness this season has been their predictability in the final third. Too often, attacks have funneled through the right side via Saka, making them easy to defend against. Nusa would immediately solve this problem by providing a genuine threat from the left.
In Arteta’s high build-up phase, with the 1-3-2-2-3 formation creating midfield overloads, Nusa would operate as one of the front three, stretching the pitch and creating space for Martin Ødegaard to operate between the lines.
His pace would also be crucial in Arsenal’s counter-pressing system. When possession is lost high up the pitch, having Nusa’s recovery speed could prevent teams from exploiting the spaces left behind by Arsenal’s aggressive full-backs.
The Reality Check
Reports suggest Arsenal are willing to pay €45 million for a player who was rated among the Bundesliga‘s worst wingers last season. This seems like a hefty fee for someone still finding his feet at the highest level.
However, Arsenal’s recruitment team has shown they can identify potential before it fully materializes. At 20 years old, Nusa represents the type of long-term investment that could pay dividends if properly developed under Arteta’s guidance.
The bigger question isn’t whether Nusa can improve Arsenal’s squad – it’s whether he can handle the immediate pressure of contributing to a title challenge. With Arsenal’s title ambitions hanging by a thread, there’s little room for adaptation periods.
Nusa might not be the marquee signing that gets fans off their seats, but he could be exactly what Arteta needs to complete his tactical vision – a genuine left-sided threat who brings pace, directness, and the versatility to thrive in Arsenal’s evolving system.
Arsenal Eyeing RB Leipzig Star Antonio Nusa as Nico Williams Alternative?
Arsenal are considering a move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa this summer, with Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly weighing up the 20-year-old Norwegian as a potential alternative to long-term target Nico Williams. The Gunners have been tracking Athletic Bilbao’s Williams for 18 months, but doubts over that deal have seen them turn their attention to the Bundesliga.
Arsenal’s interest in Nusa has intensified during their ongoing talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko, with the Norwegian left-winger emerging as another potential signing from the German club. The timing couldn’t be better for Arsenal, who are looking to bolster their attack ahead of what promises to be another demanding campaign.
Competition Heating Up for Antonio Nusa’s Signature
Arsenal won’t have a clear run at Nusa, though. The Gunners are ready to rival Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race for his signature, with all four Premier League clubs circling around the talented winger. This level of interest from top English clubs reflects just how highly rated Nusa has become across Europe.
The 20-year-old has caught the eye since his move to Leipzig, where he’s been deployed primarily as a left-winger but has shown the versatility to operate across the front line. Standing at 1.83m, Nusa brings both pace and physicality that could suit the Premier League’s demands perfectly.
Antonio Nusa’s Leipzig Statistics Tell the Story
The numbers from Nusa’s 2024-25 season at RB Leipzig paint a picture of a player still finding his feet in the Bundesliga but showing real promise. He’s scored three goals in 25 appearances for Leipzig, making him the fifth-best scorer in his squad, while also contributing three assists – joint fifth-most in the team alongside Ridle Baku.
With 24 shots taken so far this season, the Norwegian has had the fifth-most attempts on goal in Marco Rose’s squad, showing his willingness to get into dangerous positions. However, critics have labeled him as potentially the “Bundesliga’s worst winger” in some quarters, raising questions about whether Arsenal would be taking a €38m gamble on an unproven talent.
Arsenal’s Wing Dilemma
Arsenal’s interest in Nusa stems from their ongoing search for reliable width options. While Bukayo Saka has been exceptional on the right, the left wing remains a position where Arteta hasn’t found his perfect solution. Gabriel Martinelli has shown flashes of brilliance but consistency issues, while Leandro Trossard offers versatility but perhaps lacks the pace to stretch defenses consistently.
Nusa’s profile as a natural left-winger who can also operate centrally would give Arteta tactical flexibility that he clearly values. The Norwegian’s international experience – he’s already earned 15 caps and scored 5 goals for his country – suggests he has the mentality to handle the step up to regular Premier League football.
The Financial Picture
Arsenal’s pursuit of Nusa comes with a significant price tag attached. Reports suggest Leipzig value their winger at around £38 million, a fee that reflects both his potential and the current inflated market for young attacking talents. For Arsenal, this represents a substantial investment in a player who is still developing his game.
The question for Arsenal is whether Nusa represents better value than continuing their pursuit of Williams, who would likely command an even higher fee and potentially more difficult negotiations with Athletic Bilbao. Leipzig’s willingness to sell could make Nusa the more realistic target.
The Verdict
Arsenal’s interest in Antonio Nusa makes sense as a strategic move, but questions remain over whether he’s the right fit for their immediate ambitions. At 20, he clearly has time to develop, but Arsenal need players who can contribute immediately to their title challenge.
The Norwegian’s versatility and pace could prove valuable assets, but his inconsistent form at Leipzig suggests this would be a gamble rather than a guaranteed success. Arsenal might be better served pursuing more established targets, but if Williams proves unattainable, Nusa could represent their best alternative in the current market.
3 Reasons Why Antonio Nusa Will Be Arsenal’s Perfect Attacking Solution
Arsenal‘s pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa makes perfect sense when one breaks down what Mikel Arteta actually needs. While critics question whether the Norwegian is worth £38 million, they’re missing the bigger picture. Nusa isn’t just another attacking midfielder—he can exactly be the type of player who can unlock Arsenal’s tactical evolution and provide the versatility that title-winning squads demand.
1. Tactical Flexibility That Mikel Arteta Craves
Nusa’s biggest asset isn’t his pace or his technical ability—it’s his positional intelligence. The 20-year-old Norwegian can operate across multiple attacking positions, something Arsenal desperately need. The 20-year-old is coming off a decent 2024-25 campaign, recording nine goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country, while occupying various attacking midfield roles.
Arsenal’s current system demands players who can drift between positions seamlessly. Gabriel Martinelli offers pace but lacks the tactical sophistication to play centrally when needed. Leandro Trossard provides versatility but doesn’t have the physicality to consistently beat his man. Nusa gives Arteta both.
At 1.83m, Nusa has the frame to handle Premier League physicality while possessing the technical skills to play in tight spaces. His ability to play as a left-winger, attacking midfielder, or even centrally as a false nine would give Arsenal the tactical unpredictability they’ve been missing in big games.
2. Age Profile Matches Arsenal’s Long-Term Vision
Arsenal’s strategy has been clear since Arteta arrived—invest in young talent and develop them into world-class players. Nusa fits this blueprint perfectly. Born on April 17, 2005, he’s only 20 years old but already has significant European experience with RB Leipzig and also has 15 international caps for Norway.
Compare this to Arsenal’s other attacking options. Bukayo Saka is 23 and already established. Martinelli is 23 and still inconsistent. Kai Havertz is 26 and has found his role. What Arsenal lack is that next generation of attacking talent who can grow with the team’s ambitions.
Nusa represents exactly that—a player who can contribute immediately but has his best years ahead of him. The ever-improving Antonio Nusa is currently loving life with RB Leipzig and Norway as the nimble-footed 20-year-old takes significant steps towards the top of the game. His development trajectory suggests he’s nowhere near his ceiling.
3. Premier League Ready Physicality and Mentality
The biggest concern with young Continental players is whether they can adapt to Premier League intensity. Nusa has already proven he can handle high-pressure situations. His performances for Norway and in European competitions with Leipzig show a player with the mentality to thrive under pressure.
Arsenal’s recent struggles have often come from predictable attacking patterns. Opposition teams know exactly what to expect from Martinelli’s pace or Trossard’s cut-inside moves. Nusa brings something different—unpredictability combined with end product.
The Verdict
Arsenal should move quickly for Nusa before rivals realize what they’re missing. At £38 million, he represents excellent value for a player who can contribute immediately while fitting Arsenal’s long-term vision. This isn’t a gamble—it’s smart recruitment that addresses multiple tactical needs with one signing.
