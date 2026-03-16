Marc Skinner Blasts Man United Women After Latest Chelsea Loss, Calls The Blues’ Goals ‘Rubbish’

Manchester United Women fell to a disappointing loss against Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday afternoon. The 2-0 defeat was their third consecutive cup final defeat to the Blues, which is now becoming a worrying trend for the Red Devils.

"Chelsea's goals are rubbish!"



Marc Skinner wasn't happy with Manchester United's League Cup final loss to Chelsea 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/G391hujf9p — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 15, 2026

United were also eliminated from the FA Cup fifth round by the Londoners before the international break. Head coach Marc Skinner spoke to the club website after the match and expressed his frustration at how the final unfolded at Ashton Gate.

Frustration Comes From Fact We Created Moments

Commenting on the defeat, he said, “Yeah, it’s frustrating. I think the frustration comes from the fact that we created moments in the game to score, but we rushed them. I said before the game it would come down to key moments in both boxes.”

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝'𝐬 ‘𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞’ 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬



🗣️Skinner was speaking after his Manchester United side lost in the #SubwayWLC final on Sunday.#WUWomen https://t.co/0I04XQkA1S — The Halfway Line (@TheHalfway_Line) March 16, 2026

He continued, “I think our build up play between the lines was much better than Chelsea’s, but that doesn’t win you anything. We have to overcome that as a team. It’s a psychological mentality we have to have if we’re going to win these games.”

Manchester United Women @ManUtdWomen Post-match Interviews vs Chelsea Women 2-0 defeat #MUWomen Hear from Marc Skinner & Julia Zigiotti as they speak following defeat in the League Cup final. #MUFC https://t.co/8CmZ11idZt — Micke Hjelm 🇸🇪 (@micke_mh) March 15, 2026

Returned to Fact That Pretty Play Means Nothing

Skinner felt his side were also outduelled at times and that his players were guilty of showing too much respect to Chelsea. He added, “There were good moments in the game. We started the match a little slower than they did, but in the second half we started better, and the players looked comfortable.”

Nonetheless, he once again returned to the fact that pretty play means nothing if you cannot take advantage of it in the box. This is absolutely spot on from Skinner, who knows United must be more clinical against top opposition. The Red Devils face West Ham United and Everton in the league this week, followed by two matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter final.

Also read: Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details

