Manchester United Women head coach Marc Skinner has revealed how he has maximised Jess Park’s talent this season. The England midfielder has been in sensational form for the Red Devils, and Skinner believes giving her freedom has been the key to unlocking her quality.

Marc Skinner on Jess Anderson: "She's trained with us for a while now. She's an England youth player and is humble. She was physically ready. Also, it was to give Jess Park a bit of a rest! Layla Drury is another one we have high hopes for." [Emma Sanders, BBC Sport] #MUWomen — RedReveal (@RedReveal) February 19, 2026

Park has registered numerous goal involvements already this season and has become a crucial player for United as they chase silverware on multiple fronts. Skinner spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea and explained his approach to getting the best out of the 24-year-old.

More Freedom Than at Manchester City

Skinner was asked to comment on how Park has been so successful at United and explained the difference from her time at Manchester City. “Sometimes club football acts as an audition for international football. At City, Jess had a very defined role. Here, we’ve given her more freedom.”

The United boss added, “If you keep her in one space, it can stifle her. But if you allow her to drift and find different areas, she creates chances and scores goals. She’s had so many goal involvements already this season.” This is spot on from Skinner, who has clearly identified exactly what Park needs to thrive.

Rolfo and Terland Fitness Update

Skinner confirmed that Fridolina Rolfo and Elisabeth Terland may be ready for the Chelsea match this weekend. “Frido picked up a knock against Leicester. We’re still assessing her for Sunday. It’s basically a dead leg that we just need to manage. It’s similar with Teri. Hopefully both could be back, but we’ll see over the next few days.”

Marc Skinner: "Fridolina Rolfo had a knock against Leicester so we’re still assessing for Sunday. If not, it will be for the final. It’s a dead leg we have to manage. It’s the same for Elisabeth Terland. Julia Zigiotti has been a bit unwell so just precaution to take off at HT." — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) February 20, 2026

The manager also confirmed that Julia Zigiotti Olme was substituted at halftime as a precaution, as she has been feeling under the weather lately. United face Chelsea at Kingsmeadow on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be a huge FA Cup encounter.

