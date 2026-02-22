Chelsea Dragon
Marc Skinner Reveals How to Maximise Jess Park’s Talent as Manchester United Women Boss Explains Freedom Given to England Star Has Unlocked Her Quality
Manchester United Women head coach Marc Skinner has revealed how he has maximised Jess Park’s talent this season. The England midfielder has been in sensational form for the Red Devils, and Skinner believes giving her freedom has been the key to unlocking her quality.
Park has registered numerous goal involvements already this season and has become a crucial player for United as they chase silverware on multiple fronts. Skinner spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea and explained his approach to getting the best out of the 24-year-old.
More Freedom Than at Manchester City
Skinner was asked to comment on how Park has been so successful at United and explained the difference from her time at Manchester City. “Sometimes club football acts as an audition for international football. At City, Jess had a very defined role. Here, we’ve given her more freedom.”
The United boss added, “If you keep her in one space, it can stifle her. But if you allow her to drift and find different areas, she creates chances and scores goals. She’s had so many goal involvements already this season.” This is spot on from Skinner, who has clearly identified exactly what Park needs to thrive.
Rolfo and Terland Fitness Update
Skinner confirmed that Fridolina Rolfo and Elisabeth Terland may be ready for the Chelsea match this weekend. “Frido picked up a knock against Leicester. We’re still assessing her for Sunday. It’s basically a dead leg that we just need to manage. It’s similar with Teri. Hopefully both could be back, but we’ll see over the next few days.”
The manager also confirmed that Julia Zigiotti Olme was substituted at halftime as a precaution, as she has been feeling under the weather lately. United face Chelsea at Kingsmeadow on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be a huge FA Cup encounter.
Chelsea Boosted by Defender’s Return Despite Captain Millie Bright Absence as Sonia Bompastor Confirms the Same Ahead of Manchester United Clash
Chelsea heads into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United without captain Millie Bright but with a significant boost elsewhere in defence. Head coach Sonia Bompastor confirmed that Bright will miss the tie as she continues her recovery from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month.
The England international’s absence leaves a notable gap at the heart of Chelsea’s backline ahead of what promises to be a demanding encounter. Bright’s leadership and experience have long been central to Chelsea’s defensive stability, and her recent recognition with an OBE underlined her standing in the game.
Bright Out Until After International Break
Bompastor made it clear that caution will be exercised over Bright’s recovery. “As you know, Millie got a knock to her ankle in the Tottenham game. She didn’t recover enough to be involved in this game, so we are assessing her every week. For sure, it will be after the international break now.”
The Chelsea boss added, “It’s difficult for me now to put a time frame on her return, but we’ll have the international break to keep continuing assessing her. Except for Millie, we have everyone available, and it will be the same squad for the Liverpool game.”
Buchanan Back After ACL Injury
While Bright’s absence is a setback, there is welcome news for Chelsea supporters. Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan is set to return to the matchday squad after a lengthy spell out with an ACL injury suffered last November. This is brilliant news for Chelsea, who have desperately missed the defender’s quality.
Buchanan has been training fully in recent weeks and was even featured for the Under 18 side as part of her reintegration. Bompastor expressed her delight at having the defender back in contention. “We will probably have Kadeisha Buchanan back in the squad for the weekend, which is great news. Keish is in a good place right now, she’s feeling confident.”
Chelsea approached the tie in strong domestic form, having recorded 2-0 wins over both Tottenham and Liverpool recently.
Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals
Arsenal forward Alessia Russo is eyeing a historic European showdown after the Gunners secured their spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter finals. Following a dominant aggregate victory over OH Leuven, the England star expressed her excitement for an all London affair against domestic rivals Chelsea.
Arsenal secured their progression with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side on Wednesday evening. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the night, netting twice to book the Gunners’ place in the next round.
Two Top Teams Coming Up Against Each Other
“So exciting and a team we are so familiar with. When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final, you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter finals, will be amazing,” Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw.
The quarter final draw has produced a mouth watering tie as Arsenal prepare to face Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea. While European competition usually offers a break from domestic familiarity, this draw ensures a high stakes London derby on the continental stage. Russo added, “Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semi final. It’s unreal.”
Playing Well and Breeding Confidence
Russo reflected on Arsenal’s current form heading into the Chelsea tie. “We are playing well, we are playing good football, and that breeds confidence in everyone. We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways, and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive.”
The first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter final against Chelsea is scheduled for late March, with the second leg the following week. Arsenal face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attention to the Chelsea showdown.
Sonia Bompastor Wants Change in ‘This’ Rule as Chelsea Boss Says Players Receiving Tactical Instructions During Treatment Should Get Yellow Card
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor believes a new rule should be implemented regarding tactical tweaks made when goalkeepers receive treatment during matches. The French boss has called for players who receive instructions in these moments to be booked, arguing the practice damages the entertainment value of the Women’s Super League.
The issue was first highlighted in January by Arsenal counterpart Renee Slegers, who said time wasting in such instances harmed the attractiveness of the game. Bompastor has gone further ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester United, calling for stricter punishment.
It Could Be an Easy Fix
“It could be an easy fix. Most of the time when a team does this, it’s because they want to make tactical changes. I don’t think that is the rules, they shouldn’t be allowed to do that,” Bompastor explained. “If a goalkeeper goes to ground, you have to tell every player to stay on the pitch and not allow them to talk to the coach. It should be simple.”
This is absolutely spot on from Bompastor. The practice has become increasingly common in the WSL, with teams cynically using goalkeeper injuries as an opportunity to regroup and receive fresh instructions. Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce went down with nobody around her against London City Lionesses on Sunday, with players rushing to the touchline for drinks and tactical advice while she received two minutes of treatment.
Fans Want to See Rhythm and Entertainment
Bompastor agreed with Slegers that such incidences harm the appeal of the competition. “We need to understand that fans are coming to watch us on the pitch. They want to see a lot of rhythm, a lot of playing time, as that is part of the entertainment as well.”
The International Football Association Board has recognized the practice as a problem but has yet to agree on a solution. IFAB will meet on February 28 to discuss potential law changes, but the goalkeeper tactical timeout is likely to be kicked down the road yet again.
